Summary

  • Skillful bronze players in EAFC 25 offer a challenging but rewarding gameplay experience.
  • Although they are low-rated, some have impressive stats.
  • Premier League players Garang Kuol and Tyrique George feature.

In EA Sports FC 25, winning is far easier when you have the highest-rated cards in the game. But what about giving yourself a challenge? The world of Champions and Division Rivals requires moments of world-class quality, and doing that with a team full of bronze players will be one of the most painful, yet rewarding, things you can do.

Bronze players only go up to a rating of 64 — and, most of the time, they have clear weaknesses. They are worse than their gold counterparts in every area, but you can change that through your talent on the controller. Only "a bad workman blames their tools", the famous saying goes.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine best bronze cards in EAFC 25, so you can take them into the challenging competitive world of EAFC 25 Ultimate Team. It's important to remember that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of bronze cards in EAFC 25. Some incredibly interesting cards will not be included on this list purely because we could only choose nine and it is subjective.

Ranking Factors

  • Pace - They still need to be quick even if they are low-rated.
  • Club, league and nationality - Their club and league are crucial, as they need to link with other players.
  • Position - Some bronze cards play better compared to goalkeepers, for example.

Best Bronze Cards in EA Sports FC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Nationality

Position(s)

Rating

1.

Garang Kuol

Newcastle

Australia

LW/LM

64

2.

Ian Forns Montes

Burgos

Spain

LB/LM

64

3.

Tyrique George

Chelsea

England

LM/CAM/LW

64

4.

Nnamdi Collins

Frankfurt

Germany

CB

63

5.

Jayden Fevrier

Stockport

England

RW/LB/LM/RM

64

6.

Tyler Magloire

Northampton

England

CB/RB

62

7.

Chem Campbell

Reading

Wales

CAM/LW

63

8.

Taylor Luvambo

Guingamp

France

RB/CM/RM

62

9.

Francois Mughe

Marseille

Cameroon

RM/RW

63
9 Francois Mughe

Marseille and Cameroon

A youth product of a Cameroonian academy, Francois Mughe joined Marseille in 2022 on a five-year contract. Making his debut in March 2023, scoring in the process as well, Marseille have tipped the winger for greatness, and his stats in EAFC 25 certainly show some promise.

The 20-year-old winger has '87 pace' and '64 dribbling'. This includes '82 agility' and '85 balance', allowing him to dance around even the best defenders to grace the planet. The Cameroonian has links to several Ligue 1 stars as well, including the likes of Marquinhos and Ousmane Dembele. There's no doubt he can stand up for himself.

Stats

Overall Rating

63

Passing

56

Positions

RM/RW

Dribbling

64

Pace

87

Defending

35

Shooting

59

Physicality

55

8 Taylor Luvambo

Guingamp and France

Staying in France but dropping a division, Taylor Luvambo is another promising bronze card in EAFC 25. The main issue is, as we first mentioned, his league. Playing for Guingamp in the second tier of French football, there are very few players to link him to unless you go for a fully bronze squad.

Focusing on his stats though, and Luvambo is incredibly versatile. Originally a right-back, he can also play as a right midfielder or in the middle of the park. His physicality will allow him to outmuscle the opposition whilst he is also comfortable, for bronze standards, dribbling out from the back.

Stats

Overall Rating

62

Passing

57

Positions

RB/CM/RM

Dribbling

66

Pace

84

Defending

58

Shooting

53

Physicality

64

7 Chem Campbell

Reading and Wales

Chem Campbell

On loan from Wolves, Reading playmaker Chem Campbell has been a breath of fresh air for the club during a challenging financial period. They continue to look for a new owner and have been placed under several transfer embargoes in recent years.

Through the gloom, Campbell has impressed on loan as a beacon of light, and that has been replicated in EAFC 25. The 21-year-old is comfortable in the final third, often gliding around the opposition, whilst his versatility as the main playmaker or out wide can not be understated. He might be the perfect Career Mode signing as well.

Stats

Overall Rating

63

Passing

61

Positions

CAM/LW

Dribbling

65

Pace

80

Defending

41

Shooting

60

Physicality

55

6 Tyler Magloire

Northampton and England

We only included gold players on our list of the quickest centre-backs in EAFC 25, but – if we allowed every standard card to be featured – Tyler Magloire would place fourth. The Northampton centre-back remarkably has 90 pace, whilst he can play in his primary position or at right-back.

The 25-year-old joined Northampton in 2022, and he has been a fan favourite ever since. If you want to create a League One-specific squad in EAFC 25, Magloire is likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet. Even EAFC 25's quickest players would struggle to get past him.

Stats

Overall Rating

62

Passing

41

Positions

CB/RB

Dribbling

52

Pace

90

Defending

60

Shooting

33

Physicality

72

5 Jayden Fevrier

Stockport and England

Staying in League One, Jayden Fevrier is full of energy, power and speed. When you're looking at the characteristics of a winger, it's three components you always want to have, as he will be capable of bursting past anyone effortlessly and suddenly.

Fevrier only joined Stockport following their promotion to the division in May 2024, and he has not set the competition alight yet. However, in EAFC 25, he's clearly one of the most exciting talents around. When you combine his '81 strength' with his pace, you have a monster on the flanks. A League One-specific team is starting to take shape if you use Magloire and Fevrier.

Stats

Overall Rating

64

Passing

56

Positions

RW/LB/LM/RM

Dribbling

65

Pace

91

Defending

51

Shooting

55

Physicality

78
4 Nnamdi Collins

Frankfurt and Germany

Nnamdi Collins

Taking a trip south-east to Germany, Nnamdi Collins has already impressed during the early stages of his career at Frankfurt. The 20-year-old, despite his age, has made seven league appearances for the club, improving after every performance in Germany.

In EAFC 25, his pace, combined with his defending and physicality, stands out compared to most bronze cards. Coupled with the fact he can link to some of the best players in the world, including German Florian Wirtz, you could create one of the most unique teams in EA history.

Stats

Overall Rating

63

Passing

45

Position

CB

Dribbling

50

Pace

83

Defending

61

Shooting

25

Physicality

68

3 Tyrique George

Chelsea and England

Tyrique George

Chelsea have a record for producing some of the finest teenagers around the planet. The academy is regarded as one of the best in the world for that exact reason — and Tyrique George is billed for a successful card. In a different mode, Career Mode, George has a potential of 84, but in Ultimate Team, his talent for a bronze card is clear.

Capable of playing as the team's main playmaker or out on the left flank, George's '81 pace' is more than respectable, whilst – just like others on this list – he has impressive agility and balance, allowing him to dance around the opposition as if they were mannequins. His links to the best Premier League players can't be understated either.

Stats

Overall Rating

64

Passing

58

Positions

LM/CAM/LW

Dribbling

68

Pace

81

Defending

32

Shooting

62

Physicality

52

2 Ian Forns Montes

Burgos and Spain

Most players further up this list play for one of the biggest clubs in the world with links to a plethora of impressive players. However, Ian Forns Montes is an exception for good reason. The left-back at Burgos, although on loan from Espanyol, has remarkable stats for a 64-rated player.

With '83 pace', the opposition will struggle to burst past him with the ball, whilst his general defensive and physicality stats can be applauded considering his low rating. Espanyol renewed his contract until the summer of 2028 in 2024; this won't be the last we see of him in the EAFC world.

Stats

Overall Rating

64

Passing

57

Positions

LB/LM

Dribbling

65

Pace

83

Defending

57

Shooting

53

Physicality

59
1 Garang Kuol

Newcastle and Australia

Garang Kuol

When Garang Kuol played for Australia at the 2022 World Cup, becoming the youngest player to appear at a World Cup for Australia and the ninth-youngest player ever in the process, he was tipped for greatness. He nearly even scored a late equaliser against Argentina. However, since then, it has been far from plain sailing.

The winger has struggled for confidence due to injury, which means he is still only a bronze player in EAFC 25. The 20-year-old is electric on the flanks though, whilst his shooting and dribbling, although not remarkable, puts him in a strong place compared to other bronze players. His links to other Newcastle players will come in handy as well.

Stats

Overall Rating

64

Passing

56

Positions

LW/LM

Dribbling

66

Pace

88

Defending

28

Shooting

56

Physicality

40

Stats via Futbin (correct as of 9/12/24)