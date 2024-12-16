Summary Skillful bronze players in EAFC 25 offer a challenging but rewarding gameplay experience.

Although they are low-rated, some have impressive stats.

Premier League players Garang Kuol and Tyrique George feature.

In EA Sports FC 25, winning is far easier when you have the highest-rated cards in the game. But what about giving yourself a challenge? The world of Champions and Division Rivals requires moments of world-class quality, and doing that with a team full of bronze players will be one of the most painful, yet rewarding, things you can do.

Bronze players only go up to a rating of 64 — and, most of the time, they have clear weaknesses. They are worse than their gold counterparts in every area, but you can change that through your talent on the controller. Only "a bad workman blames their tools", the famous saying goes.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine best bronze cards in EAFC 25, so you can take them into the challenging competitive world of EAFC 25 Ultimate Team. It's important to remember that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of bronze cards in EAFC 25. Some incredibly interesting cards will not be included on this list purely because we could only choose nine and it is subjective.

Ranking Factors

Pace - They still need to be quick even if they are low-rated.

They still need to be quick even if they are low-rated. Club, league and nationality - Their club and league are crucial, as they need to link with other players.

Their club and league are crucial, as they need to link with other players. Position - Some bronze cards play better compared to goalkeepers, for example.

Best Bronze Cards in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Position(s) Rating 1. Garang Kuol Newcastle Australia LW/LM 64 2. Ian Forns Montes Burgos Spain LB/LM 64 3. Tyrique George Chelsea England LM/CAM/LW 64 4. Nnamdi Collins Frankfurt Germany CB 63 5. Jayden Fevrier Stockport England RW/LB/LM/RM 64 6. Tyler Magloire Northampton England CB/RB 62 7. Chem Campbell Reading Wales CAM/LW 63 8. Taylor Luvambo Guingamp France RB/CM/RM 62 9. Francois Mughe Marseille Cameroon RM/RW 63

Related 9 Best Central Midfielders in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including Manchester City duo Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne, the best central midfielders in EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed.

9 Francois Mughe

Marseille and Cameroon

A youth product of a Cameroonian academy, Francois Mughe joined Marseille in 2022 on a five-year contract. Making his debut in March 2023, scoring in the process as well, Marseille have tipped the winger for greatness, and his stats in EAFC 25 certainly show some promise.

The 20-year-old winger has '87 pace' and '64 dribbling'. This includes '82 agility' and '85 balance', allowing him to dance around even the best defenders to grace the planet. The Cameroonian has links to several Ligue 1 stars as well, including the likes of Marquinhos and Ousmane Dembele. There's no doubt he can stand up for himself.

Stats Overall Rating 63 Passing 56 Positions RM/RW Dribbling 64 Pace 87 Defending 35 Shooting 59 Physicality 55

8 Taylor Luvambo

Guingamp and France

Staying in France but dropping a division, Taylor Luvambo is another promising bronze card in EAFC 25. The main issue is, as we first mentioned, his league. Playing for Guingamp in the second tier of French football, there are very few players to link him to unless you go for a fully bronze squad.

Focusing on his stats though, and Luvambo is incredibly versatile. Originally a right-back, he can also play as a right midfielder or in the middle of the park. His physicality will allow him to outmuscle the opposition whilst he is also comfortable, for bronze standards, dribbling out from the back.

Stats Overall Rating 62 Passing 57 Positions RB/CM/RM Dribbling 66 Pace 84 Defending 58 Shooting 53 Physicality 64

7 Chem Campbell

Reading and Wales

On loan from Wolves, Reading playmaker Chem Campbell has been a breath of fresh air for the club during a challenging financial period. They continue to look for a new owner and have been placed under several transfer embargoes in recent years.

Through the gloom, Campbell has impressed on loan as a beacon of light, and that has been replicated in EAFC 25. The 21-year-old is comfortable in the final third, often gliding around the opposition, whilst his versatility as the main playmaker or out wide can not be understated. He might be the perfect Career Mode signing as well.

Stats Overall Rating 63 Passing 61 Positions CAM/LW Dribbling 65 Pace 80 Defending 41 Shooting 60 Physicality 55

6 Tyler Magloire

Northampton and England

We only included gold players on our list of the quickest centre-backs in EAFC 25, but – if we allowed every standard card to be featured – Tyler Magloire would place fourth. The Northampton centre-back remarkably has 90 pace, whilst he can play in his primary position or at right-back.

The 25-year-old joined Northampton in 2022, and he has been a fan favourite ever since. If you want to create a League One-specific squad in EAFC 25, Magloire is likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet. Even EAFC 25's quickest players would struggle to get past him.

Stats Overall Rating 62 Passing 41 Positions CB/RB Dribbling 52 Pace 90 Defending 60 Shooting 33 Physicality 72

5 Jayden Fevrier

Stockport and England

Staying in League One, Jayden Fevrier is full of energy, power and speed. When you're looking at the characteristics of a winger, it's three components you always want to have, as he will be capable of bursting past anyone effortlessly and suddenly.

Fevrier only joined Stockport following their promotion to the division in May 2024, and he has not set the competition alight yet. However, in EAFC 25, he's clearly one of the most exciting talents around. When you combine his '81 strength' with his pace, you have a monster on the flanks. A League One-specific team is starting to take shape if you use Magloire and Fevrier.

Stats Overall Rating 64 Passing 56 Positions RW/LB/LM/RM Dribbling 65 Pace 91 Defending 51 Shooting 55 Physicality 78

Related 9 Best Hero Cards in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including several Premier League legends, we have ranked the nine best hero cards currently available in EA Sports FC 25.

4 Nnamdi Collins

Frankfurt and Germany

Taking a trip south-east to Germany, Nnamdi Collins has already impressed during the early stages of his career at Frankfurt. The 20-year-old, despite his age, has made seven league appearances for the club, improving after every performance in Germany.

In EAFC 25, his pace, combined with his defending and physicality, stands out compared to most bronze cards. Coupled with the fact he can link to some of the best players in the world, including German Florian Wirtz, you could create one of the most unique teams in EA history.

Stats Overall Rating 63 Passing 45 Position CB Dribbling 50 Pace 83 Defending 61 Shooting 25 Physicality 68

3 Tyrique George

Chelsea and England

Chelsea have a record for producing some of the finest teenagers around the planet. The academy is regarded as one of the best in the world for that exact reason — and Tyrique George is billed for a successful card. In a different mode, Career Mode, George has a potential of 84, but in Ultimate Team, his talent for a bronze card is clear.

Capable of playing as the team's main playmaker or out on the left flank, George's '81 pace' is more than respectable, whilst – just like others on this list – he has impressive agility and balance, allowing him to dance around the opposition as if they were mannequins. His links to the best Premier League players can't be understated either.

Stats Overall Rating 64 Passing 58 Positions LM/CAM/LW Dribbling 68 Pace 81 Defending 32 Shooting 62 Physicality 52

2 Ian Forns Montes

Burgos and Spain

Most players further up this list play for one of the biggest clubs in the world with links to a plethora of impressive players. However, Ian Forns Montes is an exception for good reason. The left-back at Burgos, although on loan from Espanyol, has remarkable stats for a 64-rated player.

With '83 pace', the opposition will struggle to burst past him with the ball, whilst his general defensive and physicality stats can be applauded considering his low rating. Espanyol renewed his contract until the summer of 2028 in 2024; this won't be the last we see of him in the EAFC world.

Stats Overall Rating 64 Passing 57 Positions LB/LM Dribbling 65 Pace 83 Defending 57 Shooting 53 Physicality 59

Related 9 Best SBCs in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team (December 2024) From Icons to Thunderstruck cards, there are a plethora of SBCs which should be completed as quickly as possible in EA Sports FC 25.

1 Garang Kuol

Newcastle and Australia

When Garang Kuol played for Australia at the 2022 World Cup, becoming the youngest player to appear at a World Cup for Australia and the ninth-youngest player ever in the process, he was tipped for greatness. He nearly even scored a late equaliser against Argentina. However, since then, it has been far from plain sailing.

The winger has struggled for confidence due to injury, which means he is still only a bronze player in EAFC 25. The 20-year-old is electric on the flanks though, whilst his shooting and dribbling, although not remarkable, puts him in a strong place compared to other bronze players. His links to other Newcastle players will come in handy as well.

Stats Overall Rating 64 Passing 56 Positions LW/LM Dribbling 66 Pace 88 Defending 28 Shooting 56 Physicality 40

Stats via Futbin (correct as of 9/12/24)