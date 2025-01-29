Summary EA Sports FC 25 is tipping several Bundesliga wonderkids to become some of the world's best.

Red Bull Leipzig dominate the list with 5 players, including Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko.

Bayern Munich, for all their strength, only have one – German youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic.

The Bundesliga witnessed history during the 2023/24 campaign. Bayer Leverkusen won the title without losing a single match, whilst they also secured the DFB-Pokal in just as impressive fashion. It upset the status quo, with Bayern Munich – often the nation's best team – finishing third.

It is not considered the best division in the world – that title belongs to the Premier League – but no one can doubt it is full of drama. The division also has a knack for producing world-class wonderkids, with clubs often easing them into life at the top of the game. Those wonderkids are, unsurprisingly, replicated in EA Sports FC 25.

Finding wonderkids in the game is absolutely crucial as you embark on a new Career Mode — and we have decided to outline the nine best Bundesliga wonderkids in this year's iteration. We only included players rated 83 or below, and those with a bigger jump up to their final potential have been ranked higher. Remarkably, Red Bull Leipzig have five players included.

Best Bundesliga Wonderkids in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Current Rating Potential 1. Xavi Simons Red Bull Leipzig Netherlands 83 89 2. Antonio Nusa Red Bull Leipzig Norway 76 88 3. Benjamin Sesko Red Bull Leipzig Slovenia 80 88 4. Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen Nigeria 82 88 5. Assan Ouedraogo Red Bull Leipzig Germany 69 87 6. Julien Duranville Borussia Dortmund Belgium 69 87 7. Aleksandar Pavlovic Bayern Munich Germany 76 87 8. Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund Germany 80 87 9. Castello Lukeba Red Bull Leipzig France 80 87

9 Castello Lukeba – 87 Potential

Red Bull Leipzig and France

Red Bull Leipzig dominate this list — and that highlights their recruitment and strategic plan. They were only founded in 2009, but thanks to their fair share of money, they have risen through the leagues. While money has clearly helped, their ability to scout the next generation has been simply incredible.

Castello Lukeba is one of those stars, with the Frenchman joining from Lyon in 2023. The 22-year-old is not the most remarkable centre-back in EAFC 25 – having just '70 Pace' may prove an issue – but he can reach the staggering heights of an 87-rated defender.

Stats Overall Rating 80 Passing 69 Position CB Dribbling 73 Pace 70 Defending 81 Shooting 43 Physicality 75

8 Karim Adeyemi – 87 Potential

Borussia Dortmund and Germany

Karim Adeyemi has yet to live up to the potential which was first suggested at the start of his career. He scored just three Bundesliga goals in 21 appearances last campaign – and, aside from brief moments of magic, he doesn't always threaten the defensive line.

However, he still has the potential to be considered one of the most dangerous attackers in the world in the coming years, as shown by his potential of 87. The German is also one of the quickest players in EAFC 25, which means he can be a 'meta' player to use in the present as well as the future.

Stats Overall Rating 80 Passing 71 Positions LW/ST/LM Dribbling 82 Pace 96 Defending 34 Shooting 74 Physicality 70

7 Aleksandar Pavlovic – 87 Potential

Bayern Munich and Germany

Aleksandar Pavlovic has been at Bayern Munich since the age of seven. He joined the club in 2011, with the 2004-born defensive midfielder understanding the meaning of the club ever since. Bayern have a team full of superstars, which means they often don't have a plethora of wonderkids.

However, when they do, they stand out from the crowd. Pavlovic is exactly that; the defensive midfielder is already incredibly well-rounded and could reach the luxurious heights of 87 in the coming years. If that is the case, he will undoubtedly be considered one of the best midfielders in the world.

Stats Overall Rating 76 Passing 79 Positions CDM/CM Dribbling 76 Pace 69 Defending 72 Shooting 61 Physicality 65

6 Julien Duranville – 87 Potential

Borussia Dortmund and Belgium

Borussia Dortmund always seem to sign the next big player before they go mainstream. Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland epitomised that. Whilst in the 2024/25 season they are not hitting the heights they want – and mainly expect – they still have a talented wonderkid in their ranks.

Belgian Julien Duranville signed for the club in January 2023, and the 18-year-old is a raw but dangerous prospect. Injury has stunted his growth early on in Germany, but with his whole career still ahead of him, it wouldn't be stupid to think that the winger could become one of the best in the world at the position.

Stats Overall Rating 69 Passing 62 Positions LM/LW/ST Dribbling 77 Pace 84 Defending 23 Shooting 61 Physicality 48

5 Assan Ouedraogo – 87 Potential

Red Bull Leipzig and Germany

Assan Ouedraogo, despite still being just 18, has been well-known in the gaming, especially Football Manager, scene for some time. The German playmaker has been tipped for greatness for the past few seasons, as he often acted as a beacon of light for Schalke through some of their darkest years.

However, he is now no longer at Schalke. The German transferred to RB Leipzig in June 2024, rejecting a move to Bayern Munich in the process, and – despite limited minutes – he is still tipped to become an 87-rated playmaker. He could be the future of your midfield in EAFC 25 if you secure his signature quickly.

Stats Overall Rating 69 Passing 60 Positions CAM/CM Dribbling 76 Pace 77 Defending 45 Shooting 56 Physicality 69

4 Victor Boniface – 88 Potential

Bayer Leverkusen and Nigeria

Helping guide Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten domestic double during the 2023/24 campaign, Victor Boniface is now a well-known face in the footballing world. He was even linked to several Premier League clubs during the summer of 2024, but he remained committed to Xabi Alonso's side.

In EAFC 25, he is 82-rated, yet the 24-year-old could have his overall rating increased by six over the years. He's already capable of excelling against the best defenders in the world, so if you are looking to win either the Europa or Conference League, Boniface might be the perfect man. However, he might not be at Bayer Leverkusen in real life for much longer, with Al Nassr interested in signing him.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 66 Position ST Dribbling 80 Pace 75 Defending 38 Shooting 83 Physicality 82

3 Benjamin Sesko – 88 Potential

Red Bull Leipzig and Slovenia