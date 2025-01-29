Summary

  • EA Sports FC 25 is tipping several Bundesliga wonderkids to become some of the world's best.
  • Red Bull Leipzig dominate the list with 5 players, including Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko.
  • Bayern Munich, for all their strength, only have one – German youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic.

The Bundesliga witnessed history during the 2023/24 campaign. Bayer Leverkusen won the title without losing a single match, whilst they also secured the DFB-Pokal in just as impressive fashion. It upset the status quo, with Bayern Munich – often the nation's best team – finishing third.

It is not considered the best division in the world – that title belongs to the Premier League – but no one can doubt it is full of drama. The division also has a knack for producing world-class wonderkids, with clubs often easing them into life at the top of the game. Those wonderkids are, unsurprisingly, replicated in EA Sports FC 25.

Finding wonderkids in the game is absolutely crucial as you embark on a new Career Mode — and we have decided to outline the nine best Bundesliga wonderkids in this year's iteration. We only included players rated 83 or below, and those with a bigger jump up to their final potential have been ranked higher. Remarkably, Red Bull Leipzig have five players included.

Best Bundesliga Wonderkids in EAFC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Nationality

Current Rating

Potential

1.

Xavi Simons

Red Bull Leipzig

Netherlands

83

89

2.

Antonio Nusa

Red Bull Leipzig

Norway

76

88

3.

Benjamin Sesko

Red Bull Leipzig

Slovenia

80

88

4.

Victor Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen

Nigeria

82

88

5.

Assan Ouedraogo

Red Bull Leipzig

Germany

69

87

6.

Julien Duranville

Borussia Dortmund

Belgium

69

87

7.

Aleksandar Pavlovic

Bayern Munich

Germany

76

87

8.

Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund

Germany

80

87

9.

Castello Lukeba

Red Bull Leipzig

France

80

87
9 Castello Lukeba – 87 Potential

Red Bull Leipzig and France

RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba gesturing

Red Bull Leipzig dominate this list — and that highlights their recruitment and strategic plan. They were only founded in 2009, but thanks to their fair share of money, they have risen through the leagues. While money has clearly helped, their ability to scout the next generation has been simply incredible.

Castello Lukeba is one of those stars, with the Frenchman joining from Lyon in 2023. The 22-year-old is not the most remarkable centre-back in EAFC 25 – having just '70 Pace' may prove an issue – but he can reach the staggering heights of an 87-rated defender.

Stats

Overall Rating

80

Passing

69

Position

CB

Dribbling

73

Pace

70

Defending

81

Shooting

43

Physicality

75

8 Karim Adeyemi – 87 Potential

Borussia Dortmund and Germany

Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi has yet to live up to the potential which was first suggested at the start of his career. He scored just three Bundesliga goals in 21 appearances last campaign – and, aside from brief moments of magic, he doesn't always threaten the defensive line.

However, he still has the potential to be considered one of the most dangerous attackers in the world in the coming years, as shown by his potential of 87. The German is also one of the quickest players in EAFC 25, which means he can be a 'meta' player to use in the present as well as the future.

Stats

Overall Rating

80

Passing

71

Positions

LW/ST/LM

Dribbling

82

Pace

96

Defending

34

Shooting

74

Physicality

70

7 Aleksandar Pavlovic – 87 Potential

Bayern Munich and Germany

Aleksandar Pavlovic

Aleksandar Pavlovic has been at Bayern Munich since the age of seven. He joined the club in 2011, with the 2004-born defensive midfielder understanding the meaning of the club ever since. Bayern have a team full of superstars, which means they often don't have a plethora of wonderkids.

However, when they do, they stand out from the crowd. Pavlovic is exactly that; the defensive midfielder is already incredibly well-rounded and could reach the luxurious heights of 87 in the coming years. If that is the case, he will undoubtedly be considered one of the best midfielders in the world.

Stats

Overall Rating

76

Passing

79

Positions

CDM/CM

Dribbling

76

Pace

69

Defending

72

Shooting

61

Physicality

65

6 Julien Duranville – 87 Potential

Borussia Dortmund and Belgium

Dortmund's Duranville

Borussia Dortmund always seem to sign the next big player before they go mainstream. Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland epitomised that. Whilst in the 2024/25 season they are not hitting the heights they want – and mainly expect – they still have a talented wonderkid in their ranks.

Belgian Julien Duranville signed for the club in January 2023, and the 18-year-old is a raw but dangerous prospect. Injury has stunted his growth early on in Germany, but with his whole career still ahead of him, it wouldn't be stupid to think that the winger could become one of the best in the world at the position.

Stats

Overall Rating

69

Passing

62

Positions

LM/LW/ST

Dribbling

77

Pace

84

Defending

23

Shooting

61

Physicality

48

5 Assan Ouedraogo – 87 Potential

Red Bull Leipzig and Germany

Assan Ouedraogo

Assan Ouedraogo, despite still being just 18, has been well-known in the gaming, especially Football Manager, scene for some time. The German playmaker has been tipped for greatness for the past few seasons, as he often acted as a beacon of light for Schalke through some of their darkest years.

However, he is now no longer at Schalke. The German transferred to RB Leipzig in June 2024, rejecting a move to Bayern Munich in the process, and – despite limited minutes – he is still tipped to become an 87-rated playmaker. He could be the future of your midfield in EAFC 25 if you secure his signature quickly.

Stats

Overall Rating

69

Passing

60

Positions

CAM/CM

Dribbling

76

Pace

77

Defending

45

Shooting

56

Physicality

69
4 Victor Boniface – 88 Potential

Bayer Leverkusen and Nigeria

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface celebrating

Helping guide Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten domestic double during the 2023/24 campaign, Victor Boniface is now a well-known face in the footballing world. He was even linked to several Premier League clubs during the summer of 2024, but he remained committed to Xabi Alonso's side.

In EAFC 25, he is 82-rated, yet the 24-year-old could have his overall rating increased by six over the years. He's already capable of excelling against the best defenders in the world, so if you are looking to win either the Europa or Conference League, Boniface might be the perfect man. However, he might not be at Bayer Leverkusen in real life for much longer, with Al Nassr interested in signing him.

Stats

Overall Rating

82

Passing

66

Position

ST

Dribbling

80

Pace

75

Defending

38

Shooting

83

Physicality

82

3 Benjamin Sesko – 88 Potential

Red Bull Leipzig and Slovenia