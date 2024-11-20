Key Takeaways Changing your camera settings in EA Sports FC 25 can provide a marginal advantage over your opponent.

Camera settings differ slightly on the mode, though, with Rush, a new option in the game, adding variety.

We have listed every camera setting you need to know so you can walk away victorious more regularly.

EA Sports FC 25 needs no real introduction. With several modes available to play, including Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Rush, you need to be at your very best to be able to win consistently. Whether you have the best strikers in the game or not, you are the most important component, controlling every small detail.

With Ultimate Team especially competitive, finding 'marginal gains' is crucial. While the players act as the main building blocks, finding small advantages over your opponent can be the difference between walking away victorious and sulking in disappointment. That's the reality of EAFC 25, with the game – and previous iterations – building a reputation for being one of the most competitive games around.

To help you in a community that is so focused on winning, we have outlined the best camera settings to use for Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, Rush and Player Career Mode. While all similar, they need minor tweaks to produce the best experience. There are thousands, if not millions, of gamers who never touch their camera settings. If that's you, you don't need to worry, as we have provided an in-depth analysis of everything needed in EAFC 25.

Related EA Sports FC 25 Best Controller Settings Changing your controller settings in EA Sports FC 25 can provide you with marginal gains so you can win matches, even in Champions, consistently.

Best Camera Settings for Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team is immensely competitive. Champions and Division Rivals are full of drama every single week, and you need to find every marginal gain possible to have the best experience. At the end of the day, no one likes losing, and it's especially embarrassing if you have some of the highest-rated players in EAFC 25.

Camera: Co-op

Choosing a camera angle is crucial, and – in Ultimate Team or any competitive mode – it's crucial that you find the one which will bring the most results. Co-op is exactly that. You could use the 'tactical' option, which is further out and allows you to track the match the most, but it is too far out. It can be slightly distracting. Tele Broadcast is another option, but it cuts off the top of the pitch typically.

Height: 20

Having the highest height available – 20 – also works the best. This means that you can see 'separation' between every player and avoid confusion. It makes sense as well; in any environment, the higher the height, the more area you can see. Being able to predict where the ball is going is crucial.

Zoom: 0

For similar reasoning as the height, using the lowest possible zoom – zero – is the smartest decision. Football is an incredibly tactical game, and – unsurprisingly – that has translated to EAFC 25. An inch here and there can be the difference between winning and losing, so you need to be able to see all of the pitch to succeed. Having your zoom set to zero allows you to do that.

Related Best Tactics For 4-2-2-2 Formation in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team The 4-2-2-2 has the potential to be one of the best systems in EA Sports FC 25. We have outlined the best details to have when using it.

Far Side Focus: 10

'Far side focus' adjusts the amount of zoom when the ball is on the other side of the pitch. In short, it is up to you to decide how close you want to be to the action, but – just like our reasoning throughout this article – you don't want to be too zoomed in. Having it as the default option – ten – means you can still work out what is happening on the other side of the pitch, but you can still tactically think about the next step.

Ball Tracking Speed: 0

In EAFC 25, the ball tracking speed ultimately impacts how fast the gameplay feels, with the higher the setting, the 'quicker' the game. It's a type of placebo effect as the game is not genuinely quicker depending on your settings, it simply feels it. So you can read the game in the best possible fashion, we recommend keeping this as low as possible.

Penalty Area Zoom: 10

Finally, for the best Ultimate Team and competitive settings, you should keep the penalty area zoom on default – otherwise known as ten. This means the camera will zoom into the penalty box when you are either attacking or defending, but – if there is a quick counter-attack – you can still see what is happening.

We also recommend using these settings for Pro Clubs if you want a competitive edge.

Best Camera Settings for Rush

Rush is a new mode in EAFC 25. It's available to play across every basic mode in the game, with five players going up against an opposition of five. There are unique rules as well; the offside rule only kicks in for the final third of the pitch, meaning you – naturally need slightly different camera settings to Ultimate team.

We have outlined the full settings below, with 'height', 'far side focus', 'ball tracking speed' and 'penalty area zoom' all remaining the same as Ultimate Team. However, the main camera option has changed, just like the zoom has.

Rush Camera: Rush Broadcast

Height: 20

Zoom: 10

​​ Far Side Focus: 10

Ball Tracking Speed: 0

Penalty Area Zoom: 10

Related 9 Best Formations in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including the 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2, there are several overpowered formations in EA Sports FC 25.

Rush Camera: Rush Broadcast

In detail, the rush broadcast camera is very similar to the conventional one, but just slightly more zoomed in to match the smaller pitch. It provides a perfect angle to see everything you need to during a match, allowing you to tactically play the game and win consistently.

You can use the 'end-to-end' camera as well, which – as it says on the tin – follows the pitch like a portrait instead of a landscape. It makes it feel quicker and provides a new dynamic, but if you're set on winning, it's best to play it safe with 'rush broadcast'.

Zoom: 10

While we have previously mentioned you want as little zoom as possible in other modes, it's slightly different in Rush. Keeping it on 10, the middle ground means you can be at the heart of the action, which is crucial in a small and fast-paced mode. Meanwhile, you can also see what's happening around you. It's the perfect choice.

Best Camera Settings for Player Career Mode

While the camera settings for 11 vs 11 modes are similar across the board, there's a whole new section of options if you want to do a player career mode and enter the boots of some of the best players in the world. Naturally, you can choose to use the same camera settings, but player career mode should be the exception, where you feel like you are truly on the pitch. We have outlined the best settings to turn this into reality.

Locked to Player Camera: Pro

Instead of following the match, you follow your own player, with the camera 'placed' behind your star. It means that wherever you run, the camera follows, allowing you to create interesting and unique off-the-ball advances without losing focus of where you're going.

Pro Camera Zoom: 20

If you want to feel like you are on the football pitch, then using the highest zoom possible – 20 – makes the most sense. This means you might see less of the pitch, but it provides the most realistic experience as you look to win some of the hardest competitions in the world.

Pro Camera Speed: 7

It's a similar story with the camera speed. Following the idea of making it as realistic as possible, you should have a speed of seven. This means it is not too quick, so it's too annoying, but it's also not too slow, so you struggle to make decisions. It's the perfect balance for you.

Pro Camera Swing: 5

The camera swing decides how it pans from one area of the pitch to another. Just like the speed, you don't want it to be too high as it may become a distraction, so keeping it at five makes the most sense. It should provide a stable and calm environment for you to thrive in.

Power Shot Zoom: On

Finally, having the power shot zoom on provides the best experience. Whenever you try a power shot, the camera will zoom in as the power increases, building tension and drama. Power shots are not the most effective in EAFC 25 – so this won't be commonly seen – but it's a neat finish if you do use it.