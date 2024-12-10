Key Takeaways Signing young midfielders with high potential like Warren Zaire-Emery is crucial in EAFC 25 Career Mode.

In EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode, you need someone who can lock down the middle of the park. Capable of dictating the tempo of matches, breaking up chances and also moving the ball quickly, central midfielders are key cogs in the system. Without an effective one, you can kiss goodbye to any chance of glory.

Bearing this in mind, when playing Career Mode, the most important thing to consider is a player's potential. Just like when playing Football Manager, signing youngsters is vital, as they will naturally improve and make it easier to shine on the world stage.

Therefore, to make your life slightly easier, we have outlined the nine central midfielders with the highest potential in EAFC 25. It's important to note that we have only considered players lower than 87. Federico Valverde has a potential of 91, but he is already one of the best midfielders around the globe and is not considered a 'wonderkid'.

Central midfielders with the highest potential in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Current Rating Potential 1. Warren Zaire-Emery Paris Saint-Germain France 80 90 2. Gavi Barcelona Spain 83 90 3. Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid France 83 90 4. Pedri Barcelona Spain 86 90 5. Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 85 89 6. Joao Neves Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 79 88 7. Giada Greggi Roma Italy 82 88 8. Lucas Bergvall Tottenham Hotspur Sweden 68 87 9. Fermin Lopez Barcelona Spain 76 87

9 Fermin Lopez (Potential: 87)

Barcelona and Spain

La Masia has become one of the most effective academies in world football over the past few decades. It feels like a cheat code as Barcelona continually produce world-class talents who walk into their squad. Fermin Lopez is the next star to be considered with that tag.

The Spanish midfielder, who likes to push forward into the final third, had a break-out 2023/24 campaign with the Catalan giants, and that form has continued into the current season. In EAFC, he is tipped for greatness, whilst his well-rounded stats will help him quickly shine in the hardest competitions.

Stats Overall Rating 76 Passing 68 Positions CM/CAM/LW Dribbling 78 Pace 74 Defending 62 Shooting 73 Physicality 54

8 Lucas Bergvall (Potential: 87)

Tottenham and Sweden

While Barcelona are known for nurturing young talent, they were unable to acquire the signature of one of Sweden's most talented stars, Lucas Bergvall. During the 2024 January transfer window, Barcelona were looking to sign him, but they were pipped to the deal by Tottenham Hotspur.

After excelling in his native country, it's easy to see why Spurs fought tooth and nail to sign him, whilst his potential of 87 in EAFC 25 also highlights his talent. Although he starts as a 68-rated silver card in the game, that will quickly increase if you train and play him consistently.

Stats Overall Rating 68 Passing 67 Position CM Dribbling 73 Pace 72 Defending 53 Shooting 52 Physicality 65

7 Giada Greggi (Potential: 88)

Roma and Italy

Standing alone as the only female footballer on this list brings pressure, but everything from Giada Greggi's career so far suggests she is more than capable of battling expectations. The small Italian Roma midfielder is well-known for her dynamic dribbling across the pitch.

That's been replicated in EAFC 25 – it's rated at 83 – whilst her pace allows her to quickly burst past opponents effortlessly. In truth, Greggi is incredibly well-rounded and that will only improve in Career Mode if you sign her. The WSL might be calling for one of Roma's brightest lights.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 72 Positions CM/CDM Dribbling 83 Pace 84 Defending 75 Shooting 71 Physicality 72

6 Joao Neves (Potential: 88)

Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal

Switching to the French capital, Joao Neves has built a reputation for being one of the world's most promising midfielders. Signed from Benfica in the summer of 2024, the now Paris Saint-Germain star has adjusted to life in the league effortlessly. He will only improve as well.

The 20-year-old is, unsurprisingly, tipped for greatness in EAFC 25. With 81 pace, 80 dribbling and 80 physicality, his initial card is not remarkable but full of potential. Neves will be able to improve within weeks, which will see PSG attempting to keep hold of him from the world's biggest clubs.

Stats Overall Rating 79 Passing 75 Positions CM/CDM Dribbling 80 Pace 81 Defending 75 Shooting 68 Physicality 80

5 Vitinha (Potential: 89)

Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal

There's a Portuguese party going on at PSG at the moment. Alongside Neves, former Sporting Lisbon battler Vitinha is also plying his trade in the capital. Joining a year before his teammate, Vitinha is now considered a shining light in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Rated at 85 in EAFC 25, the midfielder is incredibly well-rounded but slightly attacking-minded. Although he is also capable of playing as a defensive midfielder, using him as a deep-lying playmaker in the middle of the park will work brilliantly. Vitinha can pick defences apart effortlessly.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 84 Position CM/CDM Dribbling 87 Pace 72 Defending 73 Shooting 77 Physicality 68

4 Pedri (Potential: 90)

Barcelona and Spain

Pedri, at 86-rated, is already one of the best midfielders in the world, but his career has been blighted by injury throughout his short but incredible career. It partially came from too many minutes too quickly, with the 21-year-old already suffering three major hamstring injuries while playing for Barcelona.

In EAFC 25, he is capable of dictating the tempo of matches effortlessly. He might not be strong and isn't even the quickest star in the world, but he makes up for it with his dribbling and passing. La Masia is thriving at the moment — and Pedri is leading that revolution.

Stats Overall Rating 86 Passing 82 Position CM Dribbling 88 Pace 77 Defending 70 Shooting 69 Physicality 74

3 Eduardo Camavinga (Potential: 90)

Real Madrid and France

Switching to Barcelona's biggest rivals, Eduardo Camavinga has truly already completed his dream football career. The Frenchman has already won everything possible, including La Liga and the prestigious Champions League. He's one of the best French players in the world due to his performances in the Spanish capital.

After another impressive campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, Camavinga has received an overall increase of one, taking him from an 82-rated star to 83. However, that can explode in Career Mode to 90 — and maybe higher if he shines for you. If you need someone to lock down the middle of the park, Camavinga is the best option.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 81 Position CM Dribbling 84 Pace 80 Defending 78 Shooting 67 Physicality 80

2 Gavi (Potential: 90)

Barcelona and Spain

Just like Pedri, Gavi's career has already been plagued by injury. Despite being just 20 years old, he has already suffered a major anterior cruciate ligament tear which has seen him miss the past year of competitive action. It's heartbreaking for him, but the Spaniard will be determined to bounce back.

It may take a little while for Gavi to return to form in real life, but that won't be the case in EAFC 25. With an overall rating of 83 and a potential of 90, the Spanish midfielder, who is also one of the best teenagers in the world, can explode into life. He and Pedri in a team together is a work of art.