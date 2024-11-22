Key Takeaways The best central midfielders are capable of doing everything required in EAFC 25.

Midfielders like Rodri and Nicolo Barella excel in the middle of the park.

However, neither of them come close to topping Real Madrid's finest midfielder at the top of the list.

EA Sports FC 25 remains one of the most competitive games in the industry. It's no exaggeration to say that it's one of the most dramatic and tense games around, especially in Champions and Division Rivals. Perhaps the sad nature of the game, though, is that you can typically only win with the world's best players.

This includes central midfielders, who are typically given the job of, to put it bluntly, everything. They have to be capable of defending resolutely, dictating the tempo of matches and also bursting into the final third. Versatility is essential for them.

Due to this, we have ranked the best central midfielders in EAFC 25. It's important to note this has not been ranked solely on their overall rating. Some central midfielders are high-rated but do not have the best stats, mainly pace, to compete in the most competitive matches. We have also only included gold players.

Ranking Factors

Overall Rating - While not the only factor, it provides a good indication to their talent.

While not the only factor, it provides a good indication to their talent. Stats - Players can be lower-rated but still have impressive stats.

Players can be lower-rated but still have impressive stats. Pace - It's one of the most crucial stats for any player in EAFC 25.

It's one of the most crucial stats for any player in EAFC 25. League - Players need to have good links to other stars.

Best Central Midfielders in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Player League Club Overall Rating 1. Federico Valverde La Liga Real Madrid 88 2. Alexia Putellas Liga F Barcelona 90 3. Aitana Bonmati Liga F Barcelona 91 4. Jude Bellingham La Liga Real Madrid 90 5. Jamal Musiala Bundesliga Bayern Munich 87 6. Patricia Guijarro Liga F Barcelona 88 7. Kevin De Bruyne Premier League Manchester City 90 8. Nicolo Barella Serie A Inter Milan 87 9. Rodri Premier League Manchester City 91

9 Rodri

Manchester City and Spain

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is only ninth. You might think that the two don't go together, especially when Rodri is the glue to Manchester City's stunning possession-based system, but in EAFC 25, pace is key. The Spaniard only has 66 pace, meaning he falls down the list.

In real life, the past two years have truly shown Rodri's talent, with the defensive midfielder helping Man City win the treble before leading his country to glory at the Euros in 2024. On that occasion, he was named Player of the Tournament, meaning he is the joint highest-rated player in EAFC 25. If you can find a way to make pace 'unimportant', Rodri will excel.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 86 Position(s) CDM/CM Dribbling 84 Pace 66 Defending 87 Shooting 80 Physicality 85

8 Nicolo Barella

Inter Milan and Italy

From one of the world's finest midfielders to another. Italians are always looking to find a way to be delicate and sophisticated. It's seemingly part of their location — and, thankfully, Nicolo Barella is a modern-day Leonardo da Vinci. Gliding around the middle of the park like an artist and a blank canvas, he's stunning to watch.

His talents have been replicated in EAFC 25, and the most important thing to notice is Barella's versatility. He has no clear weaknesses to his 'face stats', allowing him to drive into the final third emphatically, whilst also providing defensive support at the other end of the pitch. It's the sign of a legendary player.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 83 Position(s) CM/CDM Dribbling 86 Pace 81 Defending 80 Shooting 78 Physicality 82

7 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City and Belgium

Form is temporary, class is permanent. There has never been a more accurate sentence to describe Kevin De Bruyne, as one of the greatest Belgian players to ever grace the planet continues to break boundaries and records with Manchester City, despite age starting to catch up to him.

There is naturally talk that he might move to Saudi Arabia in 2025, but – in the present day – he's still world-class. If you're looking for a creative midfielder who can unpick defences like it's a kickabout in the park, De Bruyne is your man. Although that's hardly surprising when he's the best passer in the world.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 94 Position(s) CM/CAM Dribbling 87 Pace 67 Defending 65 Shooting 87 Physicality 78

6 Patricia Guijarro

Barcelona and Spain

In a Barcelona full of superstars at every turn, Patricia Guijarro goes under the radar. Elegantly dictating the tempo of matches from a deeper position in the middle of the park, she has been a key cog in the system for the European champions. You can't forget her success with Spain either, even if she made herself unavailable for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Meeting expectations, Guijarro is one of the best midfielders to use in EAFC 25. Not only can she defend robustly, but if required, she can also burst forward into the final. It's only her pace and physicality which is stopping her from being part of the 'Gullit Gang'.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 83 Position(s) CDM/CM Dribbling 87 Pace 78 Defending 85 Shooting 82 Physicality 77

5 Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich and Germany

On the face of it, Jamal Musiala is not a natural central midfielder — and that's true to an extent. However, if you partner him with two other defensive-minded central midfielders, you have a creative outlet from deep. It's a new dynamic, but one which can certainly work.

Once a star in Chelsea's academy who was billed to play for England later in his career, now Musiala's thriving hundreds of miles away whilst plying his trade for Germany. It's been some journey. He can produce moments of magic effortlessly in EAFC 25 if given the chance.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 78 Position(s) CAM/CM/LM Dribbling 90 Pace 84 Defending 63 Shooting 81 Physicality 64

4 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid and England

The face of EAFC 25. Jude Bellingham is the main star of this year's game, with his cocky personality and 'winner takes all' mentality making him the sport's next superstar. It's often rare for an English player to be so outgoing, but Bellingham has taken everything in his stride.

He is one of the best Englishmen ever to play abroad, and – unsurprisingly – this has seen him rewarded with one of the best cards in EAFC 25. With every face stat above 80, barring his 78 defending', Bellingham is suited to every situation. He's bound to pop up at the right time in the final minute as well.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 83 Position(s) CAM/CM Dribbling 88 Pace 80 Defending 78 Shooting 87 Physicality 83

3 Aitana Bonmati

Barcelona and Spain

Another year. Another year of Aitana Bonmati dominating world football. The Spaniard, who carried her side to the World Cup in 2023 as the Player of the Tournament, is as elegant as they come in the middle of the park, with the 26-year-old effortlessly gliding around.

She picked up eight goals and 11 assists in 24 league matches during the 2023/2024 campaign, whilst the midfielder scored the opening goal in the Champions League final. There was not a single shocked face from anyone at the start of EAFC 25 when she was the highest-rated woman in the game, and her in-game stats are just as impressive.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 86 Position(s) CM/CAM Dribbling 91 Pace 81 Defending 77 Shooting 86 Physicality 75

2 Alexia Putellas

Barcelona and Spain

One lower rating than Bonmati, teammate Alexia Putellas can also excel with her trickery, genius and beauty on the ball. Despite missing most of the 2022/2023 campaign through an ACL injury, the legendary Spaniard is still seen as one of the best footballers in the world, creating chances out of nothing.

She is placed above Bonmati on this list due to her attacking threat. Still capable of defending, Putellas is as natural as they come in the final third. When coupled with her ability to change the momentum of matches with a sudden flick or trick, Putellas sits among the sports' greatest stars.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 90 Position(s) CM/CAM Dribbling 91 Pace 82 Defending 72 Shooting 89 Physicality 78

1 Federico Valverde

Real Madrid and Uruguay

Finally, Federico Valverde has been ranked the best central midfielder to use in EA Sports FC 25. The first, and arguably most important, thing to notice is that the world-class Uruguayan midfielder is part of the 'Gullit Gang', highlighting how he has every 'face stat' above 80.

It, unsurprisingly, means he is adjusted to every single situation imaginable. The Galactico can defend robustly but also drive forward powerfully if required. It's why he's adored by his manager, his teammates and his fans. Soon you will be added to the list once you realise his EAFC 25 qualities.