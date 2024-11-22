Key Takeaways
- The best central midfielders are capable of doing everything required in EAFC 25.
- Midfielders like Rodri and Nicolo Barella excel in the middle of the park.
- However, neither of them come close to topping Real Madrid's finest midfielder at the top of the list.
EA Sports FC 25 remains one of the most competitive games in the industry. It's no exaggeration to say that it's one of the most dramatic and tense games around, especially in Champions and Division Rivals. Perhaps the sad nature of the game, though, is that you can typically only win with the world's best players.
This includes central midfielders, who are typically given the job of, to put it bluntly, everything. They have to be capable of defending resolutely, dictating the tempo of matches and also bursting into the final third. Versatility is essential for them.
Due to this, we have ranked the best central midfielders in EAFC 25. It's important to note this has not been ranked solely on their overall rating. Some central midfielders are high-rated but do not have the best stats, mainly pace, to compete in the most competitive matches. We have also only included gold players.
Ranking Factors
- Overall Rating - While not the only factor, it provides a good indication to their talent.
- Stats - Players can be lower-rated but still have impressive stats.
- Pace - It's one of the most crucial stats for any player in EAFC 25.
- League - Players need to have good links to other stars.
|
Best Central Midfielders in EA Sports FC 25
|
Rank
|
Player
|
League
|
Club
|
Overall Rating
|
1.
|
Federico Valverde
|
La Liga
|
Real Madrid
|
88
|
2.
|
Alexia Putellas
|
Liga F
|
Barcelona
|
90
|
3.
|
Aitana Bonmati
|
Liga F
|
Barcelona
|
91
|
4.
|
Jude Bellingham
|
La Liga
|
Real Madrid
|
90
|
5.
|
Jamal Musiala
|
Bundesliga
|
Bayern Munich
|
87
|
6.
|
Patricia Guijarro
|
Liga F
|
Barcelona
|
88
|
7.
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
90
|
8.
|
Nicolo Barella
|
Serie A
|
Inter Milan
|
87
|
9.
|
Rodri
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
91
9 Rodri
Manchester City and Spain
The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is only ninth. You might think that the two don't go together, especially when Rodri is the glue to Manchester City's stunning possession-based system, but in EAFC 25, pace is key. The Spaniard only has 66 pace, meaning he falls down the list.
In real life, the past two years have truly shown Rodri's talent, with the defensive midfielder helping Man City win the treble before leading his country to glory at the Euros in 2024. On that occasion, he was named Player of the Tournament, meaning he is the joint highest-rated player in EAFC 25. If you can find a way to make pace 'unimportant', Rodri will excel.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
91
|
Passing
|
86
|
Position(s)
|
CDM/CM
|
Dribbling
|
84
|
Pace
|
66
|
Defending
|
87
|
Shooting
|
80
|
Physicality
|
85
8 Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan and Italy
From one of the world's finest midfielders to another. Italians are always looking to find a way to be delicate and sophisticated. It's seemingly part of their location — and, thankfully, Nicolo Barella is a modern-day Leonardo da Vinci. Gliding around the middle of the park like an artist and a blank canvas, he's stunning to watch.
His talents have been replicated in EAFC 25, and the most important thing to notice is Barella's versatility. He has no clear weaknesses to his 'face stats', allowing him to drive into the final third emphatically, whilst also providing defensive support at the other end of the pitch. It's the sign of a legendary player.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
87
|
Passing
|
83
|
Position(s)
|
CM/CDM
|
Dribbling
|
86
|
Pace
|
81
|
Defending
|
80
|
Shooting
|
78
|
Physicality
|
82
7 Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City and Belgium
Form is temporary, class is permanent. There has never been a more accurate sentence to describe Kevin De Bruyne, as one of the greatest Belgian players to ever grace the planet continues to break boundaries and records with Manchester City, despite age starting to catch up to him.
There is naturally talk that he might move to Saudi Arabia in 2025, but – in the present day – he's still world-class. If you're looking for a creative midfielder who can unpick defences like it's a kickabout in the park, De Bruyne is your man. Although that's hardly surprising when he's the best passer in the world.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
90
|
Passing
|
94
|
Position(s)
|
CM/CAM
|
Dribbling
|
87
|
Pace
|
67
|
Defending
|
65
|
Shooting
|
87
|
Physicality
|
78
6 Patricia Guijarro
Barcelona and Spain
In a Barcelona full of superstars at every turn, Patricia Guijarro goes under the radar. Elegantly dictating the tempo of matches from a deeper position in the middle of the park, she has been a key cog in the system for the European champions. You can't forget her success with Spain either, even if she made herself unavailable for the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Meeting expectations, Guijarro is one of the best midfielders to use in EAFC 25. Not only can she defend robustly, but if required, she can also burst forward into the final. It's only her pace and physicality which is stopping her from being part of the 'Gullit Gang'.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
88
|
Passing
|
83
|
Position(s)
|
CDM/CM
|
Dribbling
|
87
|
Pace
|
78
|
Defending
|
85
|
Shooting
|
82
|
Physicality
|
77
5 Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich and Germany
On the face of it, Jamal Musiala is not a natural central midfielder — and that's true to an extent. However, if you partner him with two other defensive-minded central midfielders, you have a creative outlet from deep. It's a new dynamic, but one which can certainly work.
Once a star in Chelsea's academy who was billed to play for England later in his career, now Musiala's thriving hundreds of miles away whilst plying his trade for Germany. It's been some journey. He can produce moments of magic effortlessly in EAFC 25 if given the chance.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
87
|
Passing
|
78
|
Position(s)
|
CAM/CM/LM
|
Dribbling
|
90
|
Pace
|
84
|
Defending
|
63
|
Shooting
|
81
|
Physicality
|
64
4 Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid and England
The face of EAFC 25. Jude Bellingham is the main star of this year's game, with his cocky personality and 'winner takes all' mentality making him the sport's next superstar. It's often rare for an English player to be so outgoing, but Bellingham has taken everything in his stride.
He is one of the best Englishmen ever to play abroad, and – unsurprisingly – this has seen him rewarded with one of the best cards in EAFC 25. With every face stat above 80, barring his 78 defending', Bellingham is suited to every situation. He's bound to pop up at the right time in the final minute as well.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
90
|
Passing
|
83
|
Position(s)
|
CAM/CM
|
Dribbling
|
88
|
Pace
|
80
|
Defending
|
78
|
Shooting
|
87
|
Physicality
|
83
3 Aitana Bonmati
Barcelona and Spain
Another year. Another year of Aitana Bonmati dominating world football. The Spaniard, who carried her side to the World Cup in 2023 as the Player of the Tournament, is as elegant as they come in the middle of the park, with the 26-year-old effortlessly gliding around.
She picked up eight goals and 11 assists in 24 league matches during the 2023/2024 campaign, whilst the midfielder scored the opening goal in the Champions League final. There was not a single shocked face from anyone at the start of EAFC 25 when she was the highest-rated woman in the game, and her in-game stats are just as impressive.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
91
|
Passing
|
86
|
Position(s)
|
CM/CAM
|
Dribbling
|
91
|
Pace
|
81
|
Defending
|
77
|
Shooting
|
86
|
Physicality
|
75
2 Alexia Putellas
Barcelona and Spain
One lower rating than Bonmati, teammate Alexia Putellas can also excel with her trickery, genius and beauty on the ball. Despite missing most of the 2022/2023 campaign through an ACL injury, the legendary Spaniard is still seen as one of the best footballers in the world, creating chances out of nothing.
She is placed above Bonmati on this list due to her attacking threat. Still capable of defending, Putellas is as natural as they come in the final third. When coupled with her ability to change the momentum of matches with a sudden flick or trick, Putellas sits among the sports' greatest stars.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
90
|
Passing
|
90
|
Position(s)
|
CM/CAM
|
Dribbling
|
91
|
Pace
|
82
|
Defending
|
72
|
Shooting
|
89
|
Physicality
|
78
1 Federico Valverde
Real Madrid and Uruguay
Finally, Federico Valverde has been ranked the best central midfielder to use in EA Sports FC 25. The first, and arguably most important, thing to notice is that the world-class Uruguayan midfielder is part of the 'Gullit Gang', highlighting how he has every 'face stat' above 80.
It, unsurprisingly, means he is adjusted to every single situation imaginable. The Galactico can defend robustly but also drive forward powerfully if required. It's why he's adored by his manager, his teammates and his fans. Soon you will be added to the list once you realise his EAFC 25 qualities.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
88
|
Passing
|
84
|
Position(s)
|
CM/RM
|
Dribbling
|
84
|
Pace
|
88
|
Defending
|
80
|
Shooting
|
82
|
Physicality
|
84