Defending in EA Sports FC 25 is far from a straightforward process. It requires patience and composure, with even the smallest wrong moves typically leading to disaster and heartbreak. Although stressful, it can be made easier by using the best centre-backs in the game.

Capable of acting as the building blocks in the backline, centre-backs have to be comfortable playing out from the back, maintaining position and – most importantly – making 'clutch' tackles, either in the form of stand or slide tackles. They're crucial to the best teams in the world.

Due to this, we have ranked the best centre-backs in EAFC 25. It's important to note this has not been ranked solely on their overall rating. Some centre-backs are high-rated but do not have the best stats, mainly pace, to compete in the most competitive matches. We have also only included gold players.

Ranking factors

Overall Rating - While not the only factor, it provides a good indication of their talent.

While not the only factor, it provides a good indication of their talent. Stats - Players can be lower-rated but still have impressive stats.

Players can be lower-rated but still have impressive stats. Pace - It's one of the most crucial stats for any player in EAFC 25.

It's one of the most crucial stats for any player in EAFC 25. League - Players need to have good links to other stars.

Best Centre-Backs in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Player League Club Overall Rating 1. Virgil van Dijk Premier League Liverpool 89 2. William Saliba Premier League Arsenal 87 3. Eder Militao La Liga Real Madrid 85 4. Antonio Rudiger La Liga Real Madrid 88 5. Jules Kounde La Liga Barcelona 85 6. Marquinhos Ligue One Paris Saint-Germain 87 7. Ronald Araujo La Liga Barcelona 85 8. Micky van de Ven Premier League Tottenham 82 9. Fikayo Tomori Serie A AC Milan 83

9 Fikayo Tomori

AC Milan and England

Fikayo Tomori is the only Serie A representative on this list, perhaps highlighting how Italy, once famous for producing world-class centre-backs every Sunday, has fallen down the pecking order. Tomori, a Chelsea prodigy, is considered one of the most meta centre-backs in the game with his pace, combined with his defending and physicality. That also means he's one of the best.

His stats match up against stars significantly higher rated than him. In every situation, the AC Milan defender will shine, especially if you want an aerial presence whilst defending set-pieces. Criminally underrated in real life, but not in EAFC 25. He consistently channels Milan legend, Paolo Maldini.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 60 Position CB Dribbling 68 Pace 84 Defending 85 Shooting 40 Physicality 80

8 Micky van de Ven

Tottenham and The Netherlands

Micky van de Ven is only 82-rated. On the face of it, a player at that rating shouldn't be on a list like this, but Van de Ven is no normal player. The pacey Dutchman is one of the most aggressive centre-backs around, in a good way though, using his power to clear any clearance at any distance.

The Tottenham Hotspur star has settled into life in N17 effortlessly, with his pace proving crucial to Ange Postecoglou's aggressive system. It's been replicated in EAFC 25, so if you want to play a high-pressing system, Van de Ven will be crucial for you. There are not many better centre-backs.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 64 Position CB Dribbling 71 Pace 88 Defending 83 Shooting 47 Physicality 81

7 Ronald Araujo

Barcelona and Uruguay

Barcelona have a habit of producing legendary players. La Masia is world-famous — and, while Ronald Araujo joined as a 19-year-old from Uruguay, his progression still speaks volumes about the club's talents. Araujo is, without a doubt, a talented defender, and this is replicated in EAFC 25.

Capable of playing at either centre-back or right-back, the Uruguayan defender is not only quick but also strong and composed. They are the three most important characteristics of a centre-back, as they will act as the foundations for the entire team. It symbolises Araujo entirely; there are nearly no flaws.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 64 Position CB/RB Dribbling 62 Pace 82 Defending 85 Shooting 53 Physicality 84

6 Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil

Moving north to the French capital of Paris, Marquinhos has been playing at the highest level of football for decades. He's built a reputation in Europe and South America, via his performances for Brazil, as a world-class and consistent defender. Following in Thiago Silva's footsteps at Paris Saint-Germain, he has never looked out of place.

In EAFC 25, his rating of 87 immediately highlights that he is a talented centre-back. Coupled with his pace – 79 – defending – 89 – and physicality – 81 – you have a defender who will never look out of place, even against the best attackers in the world.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 75 Position CB Dribbling 74 Pace 79 Defending 89 Shooting 56 Physicality 81

5 Jules Kounde

Barcelona and France

Jules Kounde is naturally at right-back, but – with the ability to play centrally as well – the Frenchman features on this list. Now at Barcelona, Kounde has quickly built a reputation in the sporting world. He's excelled in Spain for years now, and this has translated to EAFC 25.

With his blistering pace, he will be able to catch anyone up in a high line. This is coupled with his ability to defend emphatically and also drive forward if the opportunity presents itself. The only downside for the Frenchman is his lack of height, but there are far bigger issues to have.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 70 Position RB/CB Dribbling 75 Pace 84 Defending 86 Shooting 45 Physicality 80

4 Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid and Germany

Antonio Rudiger has always been held in high regard. At Chelsea, where he won the Champions League, he excelled — and a move to Real Madrid has only improved him since. His combination of strength and speed set him apart from the majority of players in football.

In EAFC 25, he has been rewarded with a simply world-class card. His pace typically goes under the radar due to his strength, but it means even the quickest players in the game can struggle to fight past him. Combined with his composure when playing out from the back, Rudiger stands tall as a legendary defender to use.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 73 Position CB Dribbling 70 Pace 82 Defending 86 Shooting 55 Physicality 86

3 Eder Militao

Real Madrid and Brazil

One of the best defenders in the world. Eder Militao doesn't need an introduction anymore. He's dominated the scene with Real Madrid – one of the most successful teams of all time – ever since he joined from Porto. The Brazilian has absolutely everything needed, so it's easy to see why he's a fan favourite.

Unsurprisingly, this has been replicated in the game. He is not only quick, but he is also well-rounded. His defensive stats are superb; the Brazilian can pick a pass forward, and he also feels comfortable on the ball. Despite being 85-rated, we believe there are just two centre-backs better.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Passing 69 Position CB Dribbling 71 Pace 85 Defending 85 Shooting 50 Physicality 82

2 William Saliba

Arsenal and France