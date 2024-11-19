Key Takeaways You can adjust controller settings for shooting, passing, defending, and switching to gain a competitive edge in EA Sports FC 25.

Utilise assisted shot settings, timed finishing for better accuracy, and semi-assisted passing to improve gameplay.

You can also change minor controller preferences for a more enjoyable experience.

To succeed in EA Sports FC 25, you typically need the highest-rated players in the game. You could be the most talented gamer in the world, but – 99% of the time – you would still lose to the average player if you had a fully bronze squad. It's the unfortunate reality of the game.

However, when everyone has a team full of some of the best players in the world, finding 'marginal gains' is crucial. An inch there and a centimetre here on the pitch can be the difference between thousands of coins — and that happening regularly is, unsurprisingly, very frustrating. It means you've always got to be searching for every small detail.

As part of this, one of the most important things to adjust is your controller settings. However, if you haven't adjusted yours, you don't need to worry. Below, we have outlined our preferred controller settings for every small feature available. Combined, you are left in a situation where you can never blame your controller again. EA Sports FC 25 might just get significantly easier for you.

It's worth noting that these settings are for online play on Ultimate Team. Due to this, you are forced to use the 'competitive' preset, so the following are all affected and disabled: Auto shots, assisted headers, auto-flair pass, through-pass assistance, lobbed through-pass assistance, auto clearances, jockey, defending and contextual agile dribbling.

Shooting Settings

To begin, there are two main settings to change shooting in EA Sports FC 25. While the hard work and the stunning goals have to be created by you, the gamer, you can get 'assistance' to make sure you are not needlessly firing shots over the bar and into Row Z.

Shot Assistance: Assisted

This means that all your shots will be assisted to ensure that they aim towards the goal. This helps finesse shots from outside the box, as you are being given a helping hand for them to go into the back of the net. The other potential option, 'precision', only partially assists you. If you can aim at the goal accurately, it results in faster shots, but it's a classic 'risk vs reward' scenario. Playing safer feels smarter.

Timed Finishing: On

Elsewhere, timed finishing should be on. Although slightly more challenging, this is a scenario where taking the risk is greater. With this, you can trigger a 'timed finish' by double-tapping to shoot. The timing of that second button press determines the quality of the shot. Perfectly timed taps always increase a shot's accuracy and power. If disabled, double tapping to shoot will not impact the shot's quality and you are, essentially, less likely to score the best goals, even with the greatest strikers around.

Passing Settings

Making sure your passing settings are correct is crucial in EA Sports FC 25. While it might seem unnecessary, if you are using the wrong settings, you are far more likely to give the ball away and struggle to dictate the tempo of the match. No one wants that in Champions.

Through-Pass/Lobbed Through-Pass Assistance: Semi

With this, your passes are not fully assisted. It relies more on your aim to make it 'tick', but – if you have some of the best passers in world football – that won't be an issue. The power of each pass will still be slightly assisted, meaning there will rarely be a case where you underpower the ball. It's the same for 'lobbed through-pass', seeing you partially assisted to prevent any embarrassing, and avoidable, moments.

Ground Pass/Cross/Lob Pass Assistance: Assisted

Unlike the previous option, you should use the fully assisted option for this. This ensures that ground passes and crosses travel into the receiver's path while also avoiding opponent players. As the game locks to a specific player whenever you have the ball, this is the best choice. Crossing is not the most effective method in EAFC 25, but – if you ever need to do one – you want to make sure it finds your receiver in the first place.

Pass Receiver Lock: Late

Although there is a delay in receiving passes, having it as late as possible is the best idea. On 'late', it happens at the approximate time as when the ball is kicked, meaning you always have control of the player in control of the ball until the last possible moment.

Precision Pass Sensitivity: High

Finally, having a high sensitivity when receiving precise passes works best. This means that the aim will always match your angle input, making it more responsive, yet more challenging, to aim precisely. It can work incredibly effectively if you are accurate consistently.

Defending Settings

Defending is the most challenging aspect of the game in any online football game. That's the same case in EAFC 25, but controller settings can make it as easy as physically possible. A few minor tweaks will make you feel comfortable in your defensive third.

Clearance Assistance: Directional

This considers your directional input. On the 'directional' option, your power remains fully assisted, and the earliest possible contact point will be selected. This means you will be able to clear dangerous chances from the best wingers in the world quickly.

Defending: Tactical Defending

Tactical defending allows you to time your tackles and maintain your position. It will contextually choose, depending on a player's position, between a standing tackle and a more physical, sometimes slide, tackle when you make the input. The fact tactical defending finds the perfect balance is crucial.

Pass Block Assistance: On

For your final defending option, you should have the 'pass block assistance' on. This means that Al and user-controlled players will attempt to intercept a pass automatically when the ball is close by. If you disable it, interceptions must be triggered manually, which is an unnecessary challenge, even with the best defenders to grace the planet.

Switching Settings

Switching can be immensely frustrating in EAFC 25. When defending, you need to use the right defender at the right time to prevent a goal, whilst – when on the ball, it's a similar situation at the other end of the pitch. Hopefully, these settings will make as many situations as possible stress-free.

Auto Switching: On Air and Loose Balls

This means that the game will only switch the players you are controlling when the ball is not in control, either by yourself or by the opponent. It's the safest option and allows you to never worry about players switching at the wrong, or unnecessary, time.

Right Stick Switching: Classic

While simple, this means that you can flick the right stick to make you move to the very next player standing in the direction you are pointing towards. Adaptive adds distance and allows you to switch to players on the other side of the pitch, but it is not as reliable.

Right Stick Switching Reference: Ball Relative

This means the ball acts as the centre point of reference for any right-stick switching. The other option is 'player relative', but it is not as reliable, especially if you want to switch players after making a sweeping long ball across the pitch.

Right Stick Switching Sensitivity: 6

In essence, the higher the sensitivity, the more the game will respect your right-stick directional input when selecting the next player. The lower the sensitivity, the more likely the game is to select a player in closer proximity, even if the right-stick direction is not pointed directly at them. Due to this, keeping it stable at 'six' is the best bet.

Next Player Switching: Classic

When defending, choosing the right player to switch to is crucial — and this is helped by the 'classic option'. This means the best player will be determined by various factors, as opposed to 'goal side' and 'closest to the ball', which simply uses distance to decide.

Player Lock: On

This means that you can lock onto a player by pressing both bumpers, whilst you can switch off that player by flicking the right stick to someone else. AI movement in EAFC 25 has several fundamental flaws, so doing this manually is crucial and will help you win matches.

Controller Preferences

Analog Sprint: On

Trigger Effect: Off

User Vibration Feedback: Off

To conclude, there are three minor controller preferences to consider when playing the game. Firstly, you should have the 'analogue sprint' on as this allows you to control how fast you sprint. The further you hold 'A', the faster the player will run. Meanwhile, while trigger effect and user vibration feedback can be effective, we recommend turning both of them off. They can both cause distractions from the main goal — winning matches. All of these settings will help you win matches consistently in EAFC 25.