Key Takeaways Career Mode in EAFC 25 offers new journeys and adventures in football management.

You can create your own club in Career Mode to control every aspect and win challenging competitions.

We have listed nine different challenges to test your skills in EAFC 25.

Career Mode in EA Sports FC 25 can open up new journeys, horizons and adventures. There's countless opportunities to take a team in the depths of the footballing pyramid and guide them to the very top. Whether they can do that in four seasons or ten is up to you.

Within Career Mode, you can create your own club. The world is your oyster when doing so, allowing you to control every single aspect of the side as you look to win some of the hardest competitions in the world. You can enter the Premier League or choose a random division around the world.

However, sometimes choosing the initial aspects is a struggle, especially the name. Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best create-a-club ideas in EAFC 25. From reigniting a burnt-out flame to channelling energy from your local football side, there are several exciting options which will make the mode greater than ever. It's important to note these are only ideas, and our rankings are naturally subjective.

Ranking Factors

Difficulty - The harder the challenge, the better it typically is.

Unique value - Challenges which are not as common are always better.

Entertainment - Career Mode is meant to be fun, and some challenges are more likely to do that than others.

Best Create a Club Ideas in EAFC 25 Rank Idea 1. Recreate a historical side 2. Your own side 3. Unlicensed team not in EAFC 4. A team full of one nation 5. U23s side 6. Only allowed to sign veterans 7. Merge two sides together 8. Relocate a current side 9. Make a 'YouTube' team professional

9 Make a 'YouTube' team professional

The YouTube scene has never been bigger, both in the United Kingdom and around the world. Football is incorporated into that, with the likes of KSI, Calfreezy and Miniminter all loving the sport. So, if you're a fan of some of the biggest groups in the industry, why not make them a football team?

It would have to be unofficial, unsurprisingly, but turning the Sidemen into a side with a home stadium, kit and badge would be particularly entertaining. You can even modify AI players so they can replicate the celebrities. The only major decision is which YouTube stars you leave out, as there is only space for 25 (or so) in a squad.

8 Relocate a current side

"Your love makes me strong, your hate makes me unstoppable," Cristiano Ronaldo once said during an interview. One of the greatest players of all time knows what he's talking about, and becoming the biggest villain in EAFC 25 is bound to be entertaining.

All you need to look at is MK Dons. They were founded in 2004 after they took over Wimbledon's identity and moved them from south London up to Milton Keynes – 50 miles north of London. Since then, they have been known as a 'franchise', despised by most neutral fans, and have become one of the most controversial rebrands ever. You could technically do the same in EAFC 25, but if you enjoy being the pantomime villain, it's the perfect option for you. "No one likes us, we don't care," Millwall also chant; some fans truly love being against the rest of the sport.

7 Merge two sides together

Going one step further than relocating a side, you could merge two together. If you thought relocation was a controversial topic, the idea of merging is even worse. You would become one of the most controversial figures in your EAFC 25 universe, but it has been done before.

Newcastle were created by the merger of Newcastle West End and Newcastle East End in 1892, whilst – more recently in 2007 – Solihull Moors were created by the merger of Solihull Borough and Moor Green. Forming an identity between two clubs is challenging, but if you gave yourself the players from each team, you could taste success very quickly.

6 Only allowed to sign veterans

Picture the scene. You start a new club in the Premier League. You're dreaming of dominating the division and adding your name to the competition's winners list, but there's one big twist — you can only sign players who are 35 or older. It's a unique challenge that will test your ability to the highest level.

Some of the best players in the world are veterans – just look at 39-year-old Luka Modric – but the biggest concern will be that you will have stars retiring every single campaign. Even then, you will only be able to replace them with another veteran. You will have to adapt your style of play as well. All of them will lack pace and struggle as the last line of defence.

5 U23s side

On the other end of the scale, you could have a team full of youngsters. They'll be quick, eager and determined to taste glory, but – just as they start to reach their peak – you will be forced to sell. Having to remove a star who is 23 years old or younger is never easy, although you will likely receive a significant transfer fee.

By just looking at the best teenagers in the world, it's clear that you can still use a plethora of talented players. Lamine Yamal springs to mind, whilst the likes of Jude Bellingham, Gavi and Warren Zaire-Emery could all feature. It's definitely easier than the 'veteran challenge', but it might be more painful and an emotional ordeal.

4 A team full of one nation

There are a plethora of sub-options for this challenge. Taking a team full of one nationality is not necessarily going to be easy, as it merges the challenges of international football with the financial world of the club side. The only positive is that they will quickly form connections due to their similarities.

The main thing to consider is which nation? If you manage in England, you could become patriotic and use a team solely of stars who want to pull on the Three Lions shirt. However, you could make it more challenging and choose a smaller nation like Luxembourg, Andorra or Finland. All of them lack world-class stars, so you'll have to be patient and hope the nation's academies eventually produce the next wonderkid.

3 Unlicensed team not in EAFC 25

In EAFC 25, there are a plethora of leagues and teams not available. In England, only the top four divisions are playable, meaning the National League and below can not be taken advantage of — in the standard world, at least. However, in your universe, you can change the script and use the brand of a non-league club in the EFL.

There are countless non-league sides to choose from. The likes of Barnet and York City and desperate to return to the promised land of the EFL, whilst – further down the pyramid – more well-known sides like Hashtag United are determined to continue their adventure up the pyramid. You can make their dream a reality in EAFC 25.

2 Your 'own' side

The essence of EAFC 25 Create a Club Career Mode. While all these challenges are exciting, you can also create something completely new — a club based on your personality, identity and life. Becoming the new RB Leipzig might make you controversial, but being the villain can be fun.

You could change absolutely everything as well. If you want to put your friends in the team, you can. If you want to start in the lower depths of the pyramid and eventually win the Champions League, you can. The possibilities are endless. The world is your oyster and the journey hasn't even begun yet.

1 Recreate a historical side

Finally, recreating a football club that no longer exists is the best challenge in EA Sports FC 25 Create a Club Career Mode. Over the years, some clubs have unfortunately suffered the dreaded drop. Not just relegation, but collapse. It's the one thing no fan doesn't want, but you can reignite their love.

By using their badge, kit and stadium (or as close as you can recreate), you can turn them into one of the best teams in the world and produce their finest years. It is bound to be challenging yet entertaining. You could also use a club that has gone bust but is yet to return to the world of EAFC.