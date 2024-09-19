Key Takeaways The best dribblers in EAFC 25 may be crucial players for your team this year.

Four stars have 92 dribbling, including Kylian Mbappe and Bernardo Silva.

Some players from outside Europe's top five leagues have also been given lofty dribbling statistics.

EA Sports FC 25 is here. The biggest football video game in the world has several new features compared to previous iterations, with EA hoping it will help take the company to the next level. Using your favourite players in real life during a frantic non-stop game is always what makes EAFC impossible not to buy.

Whether it's attackers or defenders, the best players in the world are always the most expensive in EA games – and that includes the greatest dribblers. By cutting in, finding space that most thought was not humanly possible, and using their close control to dance around the opposition, they are crucial to your success in the game.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best dribblers in EAFC 25. The best stars – who have well-rounded stats to go with their dynamic dribbling – will be ridiculously expensive at the start of the game, but it's something to set your sights on as an eventual goal.

Best Dribblers in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Position Dribbling 1= Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France ST 92 1= Lionel Messi Inter Miami Argentina RW 1= Bernardo Silva Manchester City Portugal CM 1= Neymar Al Hilal Brazil LW 5= Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Brazil LW 91 5= Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Spain CM 5= Alexia Putellas Barcelona Spain CM 5= Debinha Kansas City Current Brazil CAM 9. Phil Foden Manchester City England RW 90

9 Phil Foden – 90 Dribbling

Man City and England

Phil Foden was named PFA Player of the Season last campaign after an electric season. Boasting 19 goals and eight assists in 35 league matches, he spearheaded Manchester City's charge to the title ahead of Arsenal – and he's been rewarded with a well-rounded card in the game.

It's the highest-rated card in his career – he was afforded an overall bump from 85 to 88 – with his 90 dribbling standing out from the crowd. Just like in real life, Foden will be able to effortlessly glide through the final third and find his teammates. His lack of pace (86) means he can not be depended on consistently, though.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 85 Position RW Dribbling 90 Pace 86 Defending 57 Shooting 86 Physicality 63

8 Debinha – 91 Dribbling

Kansas City Current and Brazil

The Brazilian wizard. Debhina, who is rated at 88 on EAFC 25, is considered a legend when talking about Brazilian women's football. The Kansas City Current star continues to take the next step up the progression ladder, with her performances in the National Women's Soccer League in America highlighting her talent.

The 32-year-old has picked up one goal and three assists in 15 league matches in 2024, but it's her natural elegance with the ball which keeps her at the most elite status. That's why she's been given 91 dribbling in EAFC 25; it's almost impossible to take the ball off her when she's in full flow.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 87 Position CAM Dribbling 91 Pace 84 Defending 46 Shooting 81 Physicality 68

7 Alexia Putellas – 91 Dribbling

Barcelona and Spain

From one women's football legend to another. Alexia Putellas has been plagued by injuries in recent years, even missing most of the 2022/23 campaign after tearing her ACL, but – despite all her struggles – she is still one of the best footballers in the world.

Effortlessly dictating matches and breaking into the final third, Putellas – who was the Ballon d'Or winner in 2021 and 2022 – is still clearly world-class. Her goal in the 2024 Champions League final can hopefully take her back to the level she has shown. With 91 dribbling, there are very few players better on the ball in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 90 Position CM Dribbling 91 Pace 82 Defending 72 Shooting 89 Physicality 78

6 Aitana Bonmati – 91 Dribbling

Barcelona and Spain

Putellas is not the main star at Barcelona anymore, with her teammate, Aitana Bonmati, taking her seat on the throne. The Spaniard, who carried her side to the World Cup in 2023 as the Player of the Tournament, is everything you want in a box-to-box midfielder – and more.

The 26-year-old picked up eight goals and 11 assists in 24 league matches during the 2023/24 campaign before scoring the opening goal in the Champions League final. Combined with her stats, she is one of the most sophisticated players in the world; it's like she can control matches in her sleep, always looking to pinpoint a pass into the final third and create space with her dynamic dribbling.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 86 Position CM Dribbling 91 Pace 81 Defending 77 Shooting 86 Physicality 75

5 Vinicius Junior – 91 Dribbling

Real Madrid and Brazil

Vinicius Junior continues to go from strength to strength. After he scored the winner in Real Madrid's 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 Champions League final, he immediately became one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or, but – even if you ignored that moment of history – he would be considered for the greatest award.

Twisting and turning his way through the final third, Vinicius' 91 dribbling in EAFC 25 perfectly represents his talent on the pitch. He can cut in, take players on or use his close control to wiggle out of tight spaces – and that's why everyone associated with Real Madrid rates him as one of their most important players.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 81 Position LW Dribbling 91 Pace 95 Defending 29 Shooting 84 Physicality 69

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 95 pace, Vinicius is also the third-quickest player in EAFC 25.

4 Neymar – 92 Dribbling

Al Hilal and Brazil

Neymar is coming to the end of his career. Consistently plagued by injury, the Brazilian has not hit the heights he could have – most of the time through no fault of his own. Now at Al Hilal, the superstar is still considered one of the most talented players on the ball, though.

He's been given an overall downgrade of two this year, dropping from 89 to 87, but that's hardly surprising considering he missed most of the campaign through an ACL injury. When he is at his best, though, Neymar can glide through the final third, with his 92 dribbling perfectly representing that.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 84 Position LW Dribbling 92 Pace 85 Defending 37 Shooting 79 Physicality 60

3 Bernardo Silva – 92 Dribbling

Manchester City and Portugal

Bernardo Silva has been at the heart of Manchester City's success over the past six years. Pep Guardiola adores him, with his consistency and determination providing the Citizens with a foundation to build from. He's now seen as one of the best players in Premier League history.

The Portuguese playmaker has 92 dribbling in the game, which will allow him to turn quickly in the final third, whilst also working his way out of tight space. It's exactly what he does in real life, and those talents will prove useful if you want to become a 'tiki-taka-focused' side in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 86 Position CM Dribbling 92 Pace 75 Defending 71 Shooting 78 Physicality 69

2 Lionel Messi – 92 Dribbling

Inter Miami and Argentina

The debate surrounding Lionel Messi will live on forever. Is he the greatest player of all time? After winning the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, most would say yes, but Cristiano Ronaldo will always answer differently. Throughout a phenomenal career, Messi has always been the first to take control of matches.

He has been handed his lowest overall rating in 16 years at 88, but he remains one of the most technically gifted players in the world. It's almost mesmerising to watch Messi pick up the ball in his own half, dribble through half of the opposition and then pick out a teammate effortlessly. Now it's your job to try and replicate it in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 87 Position RW Dribbling 92 Pace 79 Defending 33 Shooting 85 Physicality 64

1 Kylian Mbappe – 92 Dribbling

Real Madrid and France