Key Takeaways

  • The best dribblers in EAFC 25 may be crucial players for your team this year.
  • Four stars have 92 dribbling, including Kylian Mbappe and Bernardo Silva.
  • Some players from outside Europe's top five leagues have also been given lofty dribbling statistics.

EA Sports FC 25 is here. The biggest football video game in the world has several new features compared to previous iterations, with EA hoping it will help take the company to the next level. Using your favourite players in real life during a frantic non-stop game is always what makes EAFC impossible not to buy.

Whether it's attackers or defenders, the best players in the world are always the most expensive in EA games – and that includes the greatest dribblers. By cutting in, finding space that most thought was not humanly possible, and using their close control to dance around the opposition, they are crucial to your success in the game.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best dribblers in EAFC 25. The best stars – who have well-rounded stats to go with their dynamic dribbling – will be ridiculously expensive at the start of the game, but it's something to set your sights on as an eventual goal.

Best Dribblers in EAFC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Nationality

Position

Dribbling

1=

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid

France

ST

92

1=

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

Argentina

RW

1=

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City

Portugal

CM

1=

Neymar

Al Hilal

Brazil

LW

5=

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid

Brazil

LW

91

5=

Aitana Bonmati

Barcelona

Spain

CM

5=

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona

Spain

CM

5=

Debinha

Kansas City Current

Brazil

CAM

9.

Phil Foden

Manchester City

England

RW

90
9 Phil Foden – 90 Dribbling

Man City and England

Phil Foden

Phil Foden was named PFA Player of the Season last campaign after an electric season. Boasting 19 goals and eight assists in 35 league matches, he spearheaded Manchester City's charge to the title ahead of Arsenal – and he's been rewarded with a well-rounded card in the game.

It's the highest-rated card in his career – he was afforded an overall bump from 85 to 88 – with his 90 dribbling standing out from the crowd. Just like in real life, Foden will be able to effortlessly glide through the final third and find his teammates. His lack of pace (86) means he can not be depended on consistently, though.

Stats

Overall Rating

88

Passing

85

Position

RW

Dribbling

90

Pace

86

Defending

57

Shooting

86

Physicality

63

8 Debinha – 91 Dribbling

Kansas City Current and Brazil

Brazil's Debinha controls the ball.

The Brazilian wizard. Debhina, who is rated at 88 on EAFC 25, is considered a legend when talking about Brazilian women's football. The Kansas City Current star continues to take the next step up the progression ladder, with her performances in the National Women's Soccer League in America highlighting her talent.

The 32-year-old has picked up one goal and three assists in 15 league matches in 2024, but it's her natural elegance with the ball which keeps her at the most elite status. That's why she's been given 91 dribbling in EAFC 25; it's almost impossible to take the ball off her when she's in full flow.

Stats

Overall Rating

88

Passing

87

Position

CAM

Dribbling

91

Pace

84

Defending

46

Shooting

81

Physicality

68

7 Alexia Putellas – 91 Dribbling

Barcelona and Spain

Putellas for Spain

From one women's football legend to another. Alexia Putellas has been plagued by injuries in recent years, even missing most of the 2022/23 campaign after tearing her ACL, but – despite all her struggles – she is still one of the best footballers in the world.

Effortlessly dictating matches and breaking into the final third, Putellas – who was the Ballon d'Or winner in 2021 and 2022 – is still clearly world-class. Her goal in the 2024 Champions League final can hopefully take her back to the level she has shown. With 91 dribbling, there are very few players better on the ball in EAFC 25.

Stats

Overall Rating

90

Passing

90

Position

CM

Dribbling

91

Pace

82

Defending

72

Shooting

89

Physicality

78
6 Aitana Bonmati – 91 Dribbling

Barcelona and Spain

Bonmati for Barcelona

Putellas is not the main star at Barcelona anymore, with her teammate, Aitana Bonmati, taking her seat on the throne. The Spaniard, who carried her side to the World Cup in 2023 as the Player of the Tournament, is everything you want in a box-to-box midfielder – and more.

The 26-year-old picked up eight goals and 11 assists in 24 league matches during the 2023/24 campaign before scoring the opening goal in the Champions League final. Combined with her stats, she is one of the most sophisticated players in the world; it's like she can control matches in her sleep, always looking to pinpoint a pass into the final third and create space with her dynamic dribbling.

Stats

Overall Rating

91

Passing

86

Position

CM

Dribbling

91

Pace

81

Defending

77

Shooting

86

Physicality

75

5 Vinicius Junior – 91 Dribbling

Real Madrid and Brazil

Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 2024

Vinicius Junior continues to go from strength to strength. After he scored the winner in Real Madrid's 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 Champions League final, he immediately became one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or, but – even if you ignored that moment of history – he would be considered for the greatest award.

Twisting and turning his way through the final third, Vinicius' 91 dribbling in EAFC 25 perfectly represents his talent on the pitch. He can cut in, take players on or use his close control to wiggle out of tight spaces – and that's why everyone associated with Real Madrid rates him as one of their most important players.

Stats

Overall Rating

90

Passing

81

Position

LW

Dribbling

91

Pace

95

Defending

29

Shooting

84

Physicality

69

4 Neymar – 92 Dribbling

Al Hilal and Brazil

MixCollage-22-Aug-2024-01-13-PM-8848

Neymar is coming to the end of his career. Consistently plagued by injury, the Brazilian has not hit the heights he could have – most of the time through no fault of his own. Now at Al Hilal, the superstar is still considered one of the most talented players on the ball, though.

He's been given an overall downgrade of two this year, dropping from 89 to 87, but that's hardly surprising considering he missed most of the campaign through an ACL injury. When he is at his best, though, Neymar can glide through the final third, with his 92 dribbling perfectly representing that.

Stats

Overall Rating

87

Passing

84

Position

LW

Dribbling

92

Pace

85

Defending

37

Shooting

79

Physicality

60
3 Bernardo Silva – 92 Dribbling

Manchester City and Portugal

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has been at the heart of Manchester City's success over the past six years. Pep Guardiola adores him, with his consistency and determination providing the Citizens with a foundation to build from. He's now seen as one of the best players in Premier League history.

The Portuguese playmaker has 92 dribbling in the game, which will allow him to turn quickly in the final third, whilst also working his way out of tight space. It's exactly what he does in real life, and those talents will prove useful if you want to become a 'tiki-taka-focused' side in EAFC 25.

Stats

Overall Rating

88

Passing

86

Position

CM

Dribbling

92

Pace

75

Defending

71

Shooting

78

Physicality

69

2 Lionel Messi – 92 Dribbling

Inter Miami and Argentina

The debate surrounding Lionel Messi will live on forever. Is he the greatest player of all time? After winning the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, most would say yes, but Cristiano Ronaldo will always answer differently. Throughout a phenomenal career, Messi has always been the first to take control of matches.

He has been handed his lowest overall rating in 16 years at 88, but he remains one of the most technically gifted players in the world. It's almost mesmerising to watch Messi pick up the ball in his own half, dribble through half of the opposition and then pick out a teammate effortlessly. Now it's your job to try and replicate it in EAFC 25.

Stats

Overall Rating

88

Passing

87

Position

RW

Dribbling

92

Pace

79

Defending

33

Shooting

85

Physicality

64

1 Kylian Mbappe – 92 Dribbling

Real Madrid and France