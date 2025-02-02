Summary Women's football is in Career Mode for the first time this year.

Five leagues are playable, and there are a plethora of wonderkids across them.

Barcelona dominate with four players, including Salma Paralluelo and Vicky Lopez.

Women's football was first introduced in EA Sports FC 24, and a year later, it is bigger and better than ever. There are countless female footballers available in Ultimate Team and, now in EAFC 25, you can lead a women's team in Career Mode, even if there are fewer options compared to their male counterparts.

Whether it's in the Women’s Super League (England), Liga F (Spain), Frauen-Bundesliga (Germany), National Women's Soccer League (America) or the Premiere Ligue (France), you are spoilt for choice. Just like men's football, there are thousands of wonderkids as well, all of whom are hoping to break onto the main stage and become some of the highest-paid stars around.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best female wonderkids in EAFC 25 via their final potential. We only included players rated 84 or below, and those with a bigger jump up to their final potential have been ranked higher. It's a list full of superstars who will only get better with time.

Best Female Wonderkids in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Current Rating Potential 1. Salma Paralluelo Barcelona Spain 83 91 2. Melchie Dumornay Lyon Haiti 84 91 3. Vicky Lopez Barcelona Spain 77 90 4. Linda Caicedo Real Madrid Colombia 81 90 5. Claudia Pina Barcelona Spain 83 90 6. Alyssa Thompson Angel City USA 77 89 7. Esmee Brugts Barcelona Netherlands 78 89 8. Jess Park Manchester City England 80 89 9. Jule Brand Wolfsburg Germany 82 89

9 Jule Brand – 89 Potential

Wolfsburg and Germany

Jule Brand is expected to leave Wolfsburg at the end of the season and Manchester City have been interested in securing her signature. When you consider her consistent output for the German giants on the left flank, it's hardly surprising that clubs are looking to poach her.

Since moving to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2022, she has won the DFB-Pokal twice, but a new challenge is likely to await. Wolfsburg are considered one of the best women's teams in the world, so whether you choose to manage them or one of their rivals, Brand will be capable of shining in the Champions League.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 75 Position LW Dribbling 82 Pace 91 Defending 56 Shooting 73 Physicality 72

8 Jess Park – 89 Potential

Manchester City and England

From one player Man City are interested in to one they already have. The Citizens are blessed with depth, always leaving manager Gareth Taylor difficult decisions to make when they are fully fit. Jess Park is always one of those decisions, with the Lioness continually improving.

She finished the 2023/24 WSL campaign with four goals and five assists in 18 matches, and that form has continued into the 2024/25 season. Still just 23, Park, who has become well-known for her goalscoring threat from range, seems to be the future of England's midfield.

Stats Overall Rating 80 Passing 72 Positions RW/CM Dribbling 84 Pace 84 Defending 41 Shooting 71 Physicality 59

7 Esmee Brugts – 89 Potential

Barcelona and The Netherlands

Versatility always seems to be an underrated trait in football. When teams struggle with injuries and fitness, being able to rely on someone who can play in a variety of positions is, to put it simply, absolutely crucial. Esmee Brugts epitomises that, with the Dutchwoman capable of playing nearly everywhere.

While naturally an LW in EAFC 25, Brugts can play as a striker or as a left-back. Very few can even consider doing that, and the 21-year-old has still put up impressive numbers at Barcelona. She registered 13 goal contributions in 27 Liga F matches in her first season, proving why she has a potential of 89 in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 78 Passing 76 Positions LW/LB/ST Dribbling 76 Pace 79 Defending 72 Shooting 67 Physicality 58

6 Alyssa Thompson – 89 Potential

Angel City and USA

American women's football – or 'soccer' as they call it over the pond – has been comfortably thriving before Europe caught up. They were, and still are, always favourites to walk away with the World Cup, whilst those supporting the team have been blessed with countless icons. Megan Rapinoe. Carli Lloyd. Alex Morgan. Mia Hamm. You could go on.

Going by these potential ratings, Alyssa Thompson is tipped to become their next superstar. The Angel City winger can play on either flank, excelling with her pace and dynamic dribbling. Still aged just 20, EA Sports has tipped her to become an 89-rated star.

Stats Overall Rating 77 Passing 71 Positions LM/RM Dribbling 80 Pace 86 Defending 41 Shooting 70 Physicality 60

5 Claudia Pina – 90 Potential

Barcelona and Spain

Claudia Pina has been at Barcelona since 2013, when she was aged just 12. Over ten years later, the winger-turned-playmaker is excelling at the top of the sport. Barcelona have been a dominant force in European football over the past few years, and Pina has played her part in that.

She picked up 18 goal contributions in just 29 Liga F 2023/24 matches, and she's on course for a similar record in the current campaign. Her partnership with Alexia Putellas, when fit, has carried Barcelona at times — and, according to EA Sports, the winger is only going to improve.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 82 Positions LW/CAM Dribbling 84 Pace 73 Defending 45 Shooting 83 Physicality 69

4 Linda Caicedo – 90 Potential

Real Madrid and Colombia

Linda Caicedo became a World Cup hero in 2022. Just days after collapsing during a training session, she was Colombia's saviour, scoring a stunning goal from the edge of the box against European finalists Germany. It was official; she had broken onto the main stage.

Since then, Caicedo has continued to impress on the club scene for Real Madrid. She was named the Golden Girl in 2023, so it's hardly surprising that she has been given such a high potential in EAFC 25. Unlike men's football, Real Madrid are not the dominant force, so you could easily persuade her to jump ship elsewhere.

Stats Overall Rating 81 Passing 79 Positions LW/CAM Dribbling 81 Pace 86 Defending 38 Shooting 73 Physicality 47

3 Vicky Lopez – 90 Potential

Barcelona and Spain

Vicky Lopez is just 18 years old. Barcelona have La Masia running across both sides of the club — and it seems it lets them produce world-class youngsters who can play at the highest level before they turn 20. Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi do so in La Liga; Lopez is doing so in Liga F, although she only joined the club in 2022 on her 16th birthday.

Ever since her debut in her opening months, she has broken records. She is Barcelona's youngest-ever player, the youngest-ever athlete to feature in an El Clasico, and then she became the youngest-ever player to play in the Champions League for the club. Alongside being the team's youngest-ever goalscorer, Lopez is in the history books, and this is only the beginning. EA Sports is tipping her to become a 90-rated footballer.

Stats Overall Rating 77 Passing 75 Positions CAM/RW Dribbling 79 Pace 82 Defending 40 Shooting 72 Physicality 47

2 Melchie Dumornay – 91 Potential

Lyon and Haiti

With the joint-highest potential on this list, Melchie Dumornay carries pressure on her back. She is seen as the 'next big thing' in the sport, and everything so far has backed up that suggestion. The 21-year-old scored six goals in 13 league matches for French giants, Lyon, last campaign, whilst she carried her country, Haiti, on her back to reach the 2023 Women's World Cup.

After another impressive season, Dumornay has the accolade of being considered the sport's best wonderkid. However, with her electric pace, energy and eye for goal, she does not need to be worried about failing. A move to the WSL in Career Mode feels like a match made in heaven.

Stats Overall Rating 84 Passing 78 Positions ST/CM Dribbling 85 Pace 92 Defending 60 Shooting 84 Physicality 71

1 Salma Paralluelo – 91 Potential

Barcelona and Spain

Finally, Salma Paralluelo, Barcelona's attacking sensation, is also tipped to become a 91-rated star. The 21-year-old has been at the club since 2022 after three years at Villarreal, and she truly broke onto the main scene at the World Cup. She was named the young player of the tournament after her performances, including the winning goal in the semi-finals, helped Spain win the trophy.

Since then, she has been a consistent force for Barcelona. The winger-turned-striker scored 20 goals in just 19 Liga F matches during the 2023/24 season. It's easy to see why she is tipped for greatness, even if she has not played regularly this campaign. Her potential of 91, alongside Dumornay, makes her a must-buy in Career Mode.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 76 Positions LW/ST Dribbling 82 Pace 93 Defending 45 Shooting 82 Physicality 76

Stats and ratings via FIFACM (correct as of squad update on 21/1/25)