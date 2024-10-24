Key Takeaways Formations and tactics are crucial in EAFC 25 if you want to win matches regularly.

The best formations include the 4-2-1-3, 4-3-2-1 and 4-3-3 (4).

The 5-4-1 has also been popular since the game launched due to its defensive stability.

Formations and tactics in EA Sports FC 25 are crucial. While you always make the effort to pick up the best players in the game, they will only show their true talent if they are playing in a position – and under well-thought-out tactics – that they like. It's the final part of the jigsaw.

In EAFC 25, the 'meta' and dynamic have changed from previous games – and it changes over the year due to updates. It means you need to consistently adapt and tweak your tactics to win the most important matches in Champions and Division Rivals.

To help you out, we have decided to outline the nine best formations in EAFC 25. It's important to remember that formations have varying success for different people. Something that works for us might not shine for you; tweaking is the final key to making sure you are winning regularly.

Ranking Factors

Balance - The best formations are balanced defensively and offensively.

- The best formations are balanced defensively and offensively. 'Overpowered' nature - Whether it has a reputation for working strongly.

- Whether it has a reputation for working strongly. Player dependency - Some formations work great dependent on the players. The best ones work with any player.

Best Formations in EAFC 25 Rank Formation 1. 5-4-1 2. 4-2-3-1 3. 4-4-2 4. 4-5-1 (2) 5. 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow 6. 4-2-2-2 7. 4-3-3 (4) 8. 4-3-2-1 9. 4-2-1-3

9 4-2-1-3

Firstly, the 4-2-1-3 has not been a common system over the years, but that has changed for EAFC 25. It defends in a 4-2-1-3 as it states on the tin, but – when attacking – it switches to an unconventional yet superb 3-3-3-1. One of the midfielders drops into the defence and the full-backs push forward into the midfield.

In this, you still have width through your wingers, whilst there is a constant rotation of wingers. It mimics the ideas of Total Football – one of the greatest footballing philosophies of all time. Below, we have attached the advised tactical style, but tweaks are suggested depending on your style.

Build-up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: Balanced

Balanced Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Centre-backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-back: Falseback, Balanced

Falseback, Balanced Left-back: Falseback, Balanced

Falseback, Balanced Defensive midfielder : Holding, Defend

: Holding, Defend Defensive midfielder: Centre Half, Defend

Centre Half, Defend Attacking midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced

Playmaker, Balanced Right winger: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Left winger: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

8 4-3-2-1

The 4-3-2-1 has been one of the most popular formations in the EA franchise for years. It switched from having a left and right forward to two more attacking playmakers instead, but it remains just as overpowered. Dubbed the 'Christmas Tree' formation due to its shape, it's popular on EAFC 25 once again.

With balance across the pitch and a plethora of attacking options working alongside one another, it can be used in Division Rivals and Champions easily. We have attached our recommended tactical line-up below.

Build-up Style: Balanced

Balanced Defensive Approach: Balanced

Balanced Goalkeeper: Defending, Goalkeeper

Defending, Goalkeeper Centre-backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-back: Full-back, Defend

Full-back, Defend Left-back: Full-back, Defend

Full-back, Defend Left central midfielder : Deep Lying Playmaker, Defend

: Deep Lying Playmaker, Defend Right central midfielder: Box-to-Box, Balanced

Box-to-Box, Balanced Central midfield: Holding, Defend

Holding, Defend Right attacking playmaker: Shadow Striker, Attack

Shadow Striker, Attack Left attacking playmaker: Playmaker, Roaming

Playmaker, Roaming Striker: Target Forward, Balanced

7 4-3-3 (4)

We have already provided an in-detail analysis of the 4-3-3 (4) in EAFC 25, which provides reasoning for our decision-making. Just like the 4-3-2-1, it's been one of the most-used systems in recent years, even if it is heavily attacking. With no defensive midfielders, you can throw caution to the wind.

Naturally, the central midfielders sit back and allow the lone attacking midfielder to do his magic, whilst the full-backs can either stay wide or cut in and provide support in the middle of the park. It's up to you, but our tactics below are tried and tested in the most competitive matches.

Build-up Style: Balanced

Balanced Defensive Approach: High

High Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Centre-backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-back: Full-back, Balanced

Full-back, Balanced Left-back: Full-back, Balanced

Full-back, Balanced Right central-midfielder: Box-to-box, Balanced

Box-to-box, Balanced Left central-midfielder: Holding, Defend

Holding, Defend Attacking midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced

Playmaker, Balanced Left winger: Winger, Balanced

Winger, Balanced Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

Advanced Forward, Attack Right-winger: Winger, Balanced

6 4-2-2-2

On the face of it, the 4-2-2-2 should never work. It can lack width and, on paper, it should struggle to find a connection between defence and attack. However, it remains popular and continues to defy logic as one of the best systems in EAFC 25.

The two strikers provide two focal points in the final third, whilst the attacking midfielders can create chances from both sides of the pitch. Defensively, it is secure as well, but the lack of a central midfielder can prove to be a hindrance. We have attached our tactics for it below.

Build-up Style: Short Passing

Short Passing Defensive Approach: Balanced

Balanced Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Centre-backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-back: Full-back, Defend

Full-back, Defend Left-back: Full-back, Defend

Full-back, Defend Defensive midfielder : Deep-Lying Playmaker, Roaming

: Deep-Lying Playmaker, Roaming Defensive midfielder: Holding, Defend

Holding, Defend Left attacking midfielder: Half-Winger, Attack

Half-Winger, Attack Right attacking midfielder: Half-Winger, Attack

Half-Winger, Attack Strikers: Advanced Forward, Attack

5 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow

We outlined an in-depth system which can be used for the 4-1-2-1-2 (Narrow) and it makes it one of the most overpowered formations in the game. It's always been popular, but – with the introduction of player roles – that is taken to the next level this year.

As a narrow formation, it's secure and robust, offering plenty of control and a plethora of passing options. It can also provide width from your full-backs bombing up and down. Combined with two out-and-out strikers, it's easy to see why this is one of the most 'meta' options this year, with our tactics outlined below.

Build-up Style: Short passes

Short passes Defensive Approach: High

High Goalkeeper: Defend, Goalkeeper

Defend, Goalkeeper Left-back: Wing-back, Balanced

Wing-back, Balanced Right-back: Wing-back, Balanced

Wing-back, Balanced Centre-backs: Defender and Defend

Defender and Defend Central defensive midfielder : Holding, Defend

Holding, Defend Left central midfielder: Box-to-box, Balanced

Box-to-box, Balanced Right central midfielder: Box-to-box, Balanced

Box-to-box, Balanced Attacking midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced

Playmaker, Balanced Strikers: Advanced Forward, Attack

4 4-5-1 (2)

A defensively secure masterpiece with an attacking threat. The 4-5-1 (2) doesn't seem like a stunning option on the face of it, but it mimics the 4-3-2-1. With three central midfielders, you can always dictate the tempo of matches, whilst the two wingers can drive forward freely.

Combine this with a typical backline, and you are left with a system which has very few faults. It can be used with the best players in the world or struggling silvers. We have attached our recommended settings below.

Build-up Style : Counter

: Counter Defensive Approach: High

High Goalkeeper: Balanced, Sweeper Keeper

Balanced, Sweeper Keeper Left-back: Fullback, Defend

Fullback, Defend Centre-backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-back: Wingback, Balanced

Wingback, Balanced Left central-midfielder: Playmaker, Attack

Playmaker, Attack Central central-midfielder : Holding, Defend

: Holding, Defend Right central-midfielder: Box-to-Box, Balanced

Box-to-Box, Balanced Right midfielder: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Left midfielder: Inside Forward, Attack

Inside Forward, Attack Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

3 4-4-2

The classic. The 4-4-2 is what kickstarted tactical football. It's built a reputation for being traditional and historic, but that doesn't mean it struggles to shine. If anything, it is still one of the best options around.

Consisting of a standard backline, two central midfielders, two wingers and two strikers, you always have an option in every area of the pitch. You can adjust and tweak depending on the quality of your players as well, whilst we have outlined some recommendations below.

Build-Up Style: Short Passing

Short Passing Defensive Approach: Balanced

Balanced Goalkeeper: Goalkeeper, Defend

Goalkeeper, Defend Centre-backs: Ball-Playing Defender, Defend

Ball-Playing Defender, Defend Left-back: Wingback, Balanced

Wingback, Balanced Right-back: Fullback, Balanced

Fullback, Balanced Left central midfielder: Deep-Lying Playmaker, Balanced

Deep-Lying Playmaker, Balanced Right central midfielder: Box-to-Box, Defend

Box-to-Box, Defend Left midfielder: Winger, Balanced

Winger, Balanced Right midfielder: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Left striker: Advanced Forward, Balanced

Advanced Forward, Balanced Right striker: False 9, Balanced

2 4-2-3-1

Tried and tested. The 4-2-3-1 will never fail you in any EA football game. It's at the heart of the franchise, with gamers around the world able to dominate the pitch thanks to the use of two defensive midfielders and three attacking midfielders. It's not crowded though, with players given freedom to roam.

Not only this, but it also has the foundations for an incredibly strong defence. The full-backs usually stay back – but inverting them into the middle of the park would also work – whilst the sole striker is given countless chances. The tactics we have highlighted below are a good starting point.

Build-up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: Balanced

Balanced Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Centre-backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Right-back: Full-back, Defend

Full-back, Defend Left-back: Full-back, Defend

Full-back, Defend Defensive midfielder : Deep-Lying Playmaker, Roaming

: Deep-Lying Playmaker, Roaming Defensive midfielder: Holding, Defend

Holding, Defend Left Attacking Midfielder: Half-Winger, Attack

Half-Winger, Attack Right Attacking Midfielder: Half-Winger, Attack

Half-Winger, Attack Central Attacking Midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced

Playmaker, Balanced Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

1 5-4-1

Finally, the 5-4-1 has been ranked as the best formation to use in EAFC 25. The words 'five-at-the-back sweat' might spring to mind, but if you're winning matches, unnecessary complaints like that will not affect you.

The most important thing to note is that the 5-4-1 is incredibly frustrating to play against – and that helps you massively. It's defensively robust, but you can also pounce forward as soon as you have possession of the ball. There are very few negatives, with our tactical philosophy below all but guaranteed to bring success.