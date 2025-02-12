Summary The Future Stars promo in EAFC 25 celebrates the world's best youngsters.

Manchester United's Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro were both included.

However, no one comes close to topping Barcelona's 17-year-old sensation.

'Promos' in EA Sports FC 25 are nearly endless. Team of the Year (TOTY) took centre stage in January and that came after events such as Winter Wildcards and Centurions were also popular. EA Sports are always attempting to give gamers a reason to play; Future Stars epitomised that.

Released just after TOTY, it has always been one of the most eagerly-anticipated promos every year. It celebrates the new generation of 'Future Stars' who, according to the company, "play the game their way and show who they are every time they take the pitch."

They are all under the age of 23 and are considered some of the best wonderkids in the world. To celebrate them, we have decided to rank the nine best Future Stars cards to buy in the game. While they are expensive, they are some of the most overpowered players currently available who will win the tightest encounters for you.

Ranking Factors

Price - It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class.

It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class. Rating and stats - The higher they are, the better.

The higher they are, the better. PlayStyles - They separate the elite from the legends.

Best Future Stars Cards in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Rating Price 1. Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain 94 2.9m 2. Bradley Barcola Paris Saint-Germain France 92 2.1m 3. Endrick Real Madrid Brazil 93 1.4m 4. Amad Diallo Manchester United Ivory Coast 92 810k 5. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Borussia Dortmund England 91 1.4m 6. Kenan Yildiz Juventus Turkey 90 430k (SBC) 7. Leny Yoro Manchester United France 91 630k 8. Joao Neves Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 91 705k 9. Linda Caicedo Real Madrid Colombia 91 275k

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different. Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

9 Linda Caicedo

Real Madrid and Colombia

Linda Caicedo became a World Cup hero in 2022. Just days after collapsing during a training session, she was Colombia's saviour, scoring a stunning goal from the edge of the box against European finalists Germany. It was official; she had broken onto the main stage.

Since then, she has continued to perform — and EA Sports are predicting her to become a superstar. Her Future Stars card is 91-rated and can be picked up for the cheap price of 275k. With five-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot and two PlayStyle+, Technical and Quick Step, it feels crazy to not give her an opportunity in your team.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 91 Positions LW/LM/CAM Dribbling 91 Pace 96 Defending 52 Shooting 85 Physicality 70

8 Joao Neves

Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal

Joao Neves is a natural central midfielder and part of an exciting core of players breaking onto the main stage at Paris Saint-Germain. In truth, he's already a 'star', but EA Sports has tipped him for greatness and gave him a Future Stars card. He can be picked up for 700k and he can play as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder or left-back.

If you like to use inverted full-backs, Neves is the perfect option, especially with two PlayStyle+ — Press Prone and Pinged Pass. Even defensively, Neves has very few flaws. Versatility is always an underrated aspect of building an 'Ultimate Team'; the Portuguese midfielder's ability to do so will become a key ability for you.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 87 Positions CM/CDM/LB Dribbling 91 Pace 90 Defending 86 Shooting 80 Physicality 89

7 Leny Yoro

Manchester United and France

Leny Yoro moved to Manchester United from Lille for £52m in the summer of 2024, but – in his first few weeks at the club – he picked up a serious injury. It meant he's yet to hit the ground running in the Premier League, yet – despite the Red Devils' struggles – there's no doubt he has the potential to do so.

His Future Stars card is also 91-rated and, with two PlayStyle+ – Aerial and Block, the Frenchman can comfortably dictate what happens in your defensive third. For a player with no clear flaws and unbelievable defensive stats, his price of 630k doesn't seem too expensive.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 80 Position CB Dribbling 78 Pace 87 Defending 91 Shooting 54 Physicality 88

6 Kenan Yildiz

Juventus and Turkey

Kenan Yildiz has two Future Stars cards. One is him as an attacking midfielder and the other is him as a left-winger. The Turkish superstar can be picked up by a Squad Building Challenge worth 430k, but you can only choose one of them to use; the one you don't pick will be unattainable forever.

EA Sports decided to do this to show that a player's career is not set in stone; they could change position, and Yildiz's card is unbelievable. He has two PlayStyle+, Technical and Rapid, whilst, with five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, the Juventus hero will quickly become your saviour in moments of drama.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 87 Positions LW/LM/RW Dribbling 90 Pace 93 Defending 50 Shooting 86 Physicality 80

5 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Borussia Dortmund and England

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer of 2025. Liverpool are interested, as are Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal. He made a bold decision to leave Manchester City in 2020, but it has paid off; now the winger is flying in the Bundesliga and tipped for success.

The Englishman's Future Stars card is 91-rated and worth an eye-watering 1.4m. The 20-year-old has two PlayStyle+, Trickster and Quick Step, whilst he also possesses a four-star weak foot and five-star skill moves. It means he can dance around anyone in the final third, possessing raw talent most could only dream of.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 87 Positions LM/LW/ST Dribbling 93 Pace 96 Defending 43 Shooting 88 Physicality 74

4 Amad Diallo

Manchester United and Ivory Coast