EA Sports FC 25 is one of the most competitive games in the industry. In Ultimate Team, you have to be focused, determined and consistent to even think about performing impressively in Champions, whilst it's a similar story in Division Rivals. You have to build an 'Ultimate Team'.

While you control most of the players in your squad, the goalkeeper is an exception. It's controlled by AI 99% of the time, meaning fate is out of your hands as a powerful shot is rifled towards the top, right corner. Most would consider it to be the most important position on the pitch.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best gold goalkeepers in EAFC 25. Excluding Icons, they can single-handedly help you win points, as they claw away dangerous shots and dictate chances with their talents when playing out from the back. They'll be a key cog in the system.

Ranking Factors

Rating - Typically, the higher a goalkeeper is rated, the better they are.

Height - Goalkeepers are always better if they are taller.

In-game performance - Some goalkeepers are more comfortable in between the sticks than others.

Best Goalkeepers in EAFC 25 Rank Goalkeeper Club Nationality Rating 1. Gianluigi Donnarumma Paris Saint-Germain Italy 89 2. Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium 89 3. Alisson Liverpool Brazil 89 4. Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Argentina 87 5. Ederson Manchester City Brazil 88 6. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Barcelona Germany 89 7. Mike Maignan AC Milan France 87 8. Nick Pope Newcastle England 83 9. Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia Georgia 85

9 Giorgi Mamardashvili

Valencia and Georgia

Giorgi Mamardashvili was one of the standout performers at Euro 2024, as the literal man-mountain continually kept underdogs Georgia in games; they pulled off the extraordinary feat of reaching the knockout rounds. This earnt him a move to Liverpool, although he was loaned back to Valencia for the 2024/25 campaign.

The La Liga star is naturally one of the finest 'keepers to use in EAFC 25. With the Cross Claimer PlayStyle, the Georgian is comfortable leaving his area and asserting his dominance. When he moves to Anfield permanently next summer, he will only rise up this list.

Stats Overall Rating 85 Kicking 72 Height 6'6'' Reflexes 85 Diving 86 Speed 48 Handling 83 Positioning 85

8 Nick Pope

Newcastle and England

Every year in EAFC, Nick Pope is one of the most overpowered goalkeepers to use. The former Burnley 'keeper finds a way to creep his way into lists like this, but it's more than deserved; Pope, somehow, remains a sensation between the sticks, stopping countless legendary shots.

Although he is only 83-rated, Pope feels significantly better. With a height of six feet, six inches, the 32-year-old is comfortable when reaching the top corner, whilst he can also position his body impressively. The major positive with Pope being just 83-rated means that he is cheap. Not a single goalkeeper on this list comes close to him in that aspect.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Kicking 75 Height 6'6'' Reflexes 85 Diving 82 Speed 49 Handling 82 Positioning 82

7 Mike Maignan

AC Milan and France

Mike Maignan played a key role in his first season at AC Milan, winning their first Serie A title in over a decade, with 17 clean sheets to his name. He even won the Serie A Best Goalkeeper award that season. Since then, he has been considered one of the finest goalkeepers around the planet.

This has unsurprisingly been replicated in EAFC 25, with the 87-rated star holding his own against even the best strikers to ever exist. With the Deflector+ PlayStyle, Maignan has an advantage over countless goalkeepers in the game, but he is not as tall as others.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Kicking 85 Height 6'3'' Reflexes 88 Diving 84 Speed 64 Handling 83 Positioning 84

6 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Barcelona and Germany

While there's been a lot of upheaval and uncertainty at Barcelona since Lionel Messi left in 2021, one thing that has been constant for the club during that time has been Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper has not been without his flaws, but he has never been their biggest issue.

He is highly rated by EAFC at 89, and his kicking, reflexes and diving all impress straight away. Coupled with the Footwork+ PlayStyle, which will allow him to kickstart attacks effortlessly, Ter Stegen is one of the best options in the game. He's got strong links to countless Barcelona stars as well.

Stats Overall Rating 89 Kicking 89 Height 6'2'' Reflexes 91 Diving 86 Speed 47 Handling 85 Positioning 86

5 Ederson

Manchester City and Brazil

While Manchester City have had a tough start to the 2024/25 campaign, Ederson remains reliable for the club. The Brazilian has been a revelation at the Etihad after joining in 2017. Not only can he make world-class saves, but he also acts as a crucial component when they play out from the back.

Replicated in EAFC 25, the six-foot, two-inch goalkeeper is unsurprisingly an impressive option to use in the game. Just like others on this list, he has the Cross Claimer PlayStyle, allowing him to rush out of his goal quickly but comfortably. There are no weaknesses to his card on the face of it.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Kicking 91 Height 6'2'' Reflexes 87 Diving 87 Speed 64 Handling 82 Positioning 86

4 Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa and Argentina

Without Emiliano Martinez, one of the greatest football stories wouldn't have happened. The former Arsenal star played a key role in Argentina winning the World Cup in December 2022. Most notably, he made an incredible last-ditch save in the World Cup final to deny France from stealing the win at the death, before then going on to underscore his reputation as one of the best penalty shootout goalkeepers of all time.

If you want a goalkeeper who is calm under pressure in shootouts, Martinez is the man for you. The six-foot, five-inch goalkeeper can cover every area of the goal, whilst – if the opposition kickstarts a quick counter-attack – Martinez has the Rushout+ PlayStyle, allowing him to nullify the chance.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Kicking 83 Height 6'5'' Reflexes 86 Diving 84 Speed 56 Handling 82 Positioning 87

3 Alisson

Liverpool and Brazil

From one of the Premier League's finest goalkeepers to another. Alisson has, just like national teammate Ederson, been a key component for his club side ever since he joined Liverpool. He's won the Champions League, Premier League and everything in between during his time at Anfield.

The Brazilian is 89-rated in EAFC 25, whilst – at six feet, four inches – he is comfortable even when there are powerful shots being directed at him. With 90 positioning and the Deflector+ PlayStyle, Liverpool's legendary goalkeeper will be able to stop nearly everything. He has strong links to several stars at the club as well, including Mohamed Salah.

Stats Overall Rating 89 Kicking 85 Height 6'4'' Reflexes 89 Diving 86 Speed 56 Handling 85 Positioning 90

2 Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid and Belgium

In recent years, Thibaut Courtois has been unlucky with injury. He suffered a major anterior cruciate ligament at the start of the 2023/24 season, but the Belgian was back to full fitness just in time for another strong display in a Champions League final, this time against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

He's carried that form into the 2024/25 campaign — and EAFC unsurprisingly hold him in high regard. The former Chelsea goalkeeper stands at six feet, seven inches, whilst with 90 reflexes and 88 positioning, the Belgian sends fear into even the best wingers in the world. There's no other way to put it; he's world-class.

Stats Overall Rating 89 Kicking 76 Height 6'7'' Reflexes 90 Diving 85 Speed 46 Handling 89 Positioning 88

1 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain and Italy

Finally, we have ranked Gianluigi Donnarumma as the best gold goalkeeper to use in EA Sports FC 25. While in real life he is not meeting the expectations set early on in his career, the Italian has been blessed with an overpowered card in EAFC this year. The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper has great stats and access to Deflector+.

Just like others on this list, it's a great PlayStyle to have if you are tired of conceding goals from rebounds. Coupled with this, he's six foot, five inches tall, meaning he can deal with well-placed shots effortlessly. Finally, he also has impressive links to teammates such as Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi.