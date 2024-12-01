Key Takeaways Heroes in EA Sports FC 25 have unique league-specific chemistry.

The best ones include the likes of David Ginola and Lucio.

Available in the EA universe for the first time, Marek Hamsik and Maicon are also world-class.

EA Sports FC 25 and Ultimate Team is all about what it says on the tin — building the finest and most talented squad possible. Whether that's via picking your favourite modern-day stars or footballers who have all the tricks in the books, it's meant to be a journey to the very top.

Gamers around the world typically use Hero cards. Although not Icons, they have unique league-specific chemistry which is tied to their specific hero moment, providing a green club link to any player within the same league as well as the typical nation link.

All of them were memorable during their playing days, whether that's due to their defensive work or 'clutch' moments in the final third. We have ranked the best Heroes in EA Sports FC 25 to make sure you pick the best ones and can dream of using a plethora of legendary players.

Ranking Factors

Best Heroes in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Player League Nationality Position(s) 1. David Ginola Ligue 1 France LM/CAM/ST/LW 2. Antonio Di Natale Serie A Italy ST/LW 3. Yaya Toure Premier League Ivory Coast CDM/CM/CAM 4. Lucio Serie A Brazil CB 5. Eden Hazard Premier League Belgium LM/LW 6. Ze Roberto Bundesliga Brazil LM/LB/LW/CM 7. Ramires Premier League Brazil CDM/RM 8. Marek Hamsik Serie A Slovakia CAM/CM 9. Maicon Serie A Brazil RB/RM

9 Maicon

Serie A and Brazil

Reuters

When you consider Maicon to be one of the greatest right-backs of all time, it's hardly surprising that he is featured on a list like this. The famous Italian saying is "Rome was not built in a day" and, despite Maicon being Brazilian, he spent most of his career in the Southern European nation.

The saying perfectly sums up his career, as he progressed from a struggling youngster to a powerful and aggressive defender who everyone feared. Known for his versatility and power, Maicon is easily one of the finest defenders available in EAFC 25. He's part of the 'Gullit Gang' - every stat is above 80 - which is almost unthinkable for a full-back. He's available for 338k.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 81 Positions RB/RM Dribbling 84 Pace 86 Defending 83 Shooting 82 Physicality 85

8 Marek Hamsik

Serie A and Slovakia

Marek Hamsik was one of the 13 new Heroes in EAFC 25. While the Slovakian was a world-class player, he was also famous for having one of the worst haircuts in football, taking the spotlight away from his footballing skills. Adored by some and hated by others, Hamsik was never ignored.

The Slovakian excelled for Napoli during an impressive 12-year stint, winning two Coppa Italias at the club in 2012 and 2014 and becoming their then-all-time record goalscorer. In EAFC 25, his consistency in the middle of the park will be crucial; the only downside is that he will cost just north of 550k.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 87 Positions CAM/CM Dribbling 86 Pace 83 Defending 75 Shooting 87 Physicality 83

7 Ramires

Premier League and Brazil

Spending six years at Chelsea from 2010 to 2016, Ramires has been etched in the club's history ever since. Winning essentially every major trophy available, the hard-working Brazilian, to put it bluntly, never stopped running. If they needed a workhorse to break up opposition chances, Ramires was there.

Now replicated in EAFC 25, Ramires is the perfect defensive midfielder in EAFC 25. Capable of driving forward whilst also acting as an aggressor in the middle of the park, there are no flaws to his card. He's available for the expensive price of 640k, though — far from cheap.

Stats Overall Rating 86 Passing 80 Positions CDM/RM Dribbling 81 Pace 88 Defending 84 Shooting 78 Physicality 83

6 Ze Roberto

Bundesliga and Brazil

If you could use three words to describe Ze Roberto at the peak of his career, they would be 'electric', 'fast' and 'frightening'. His remarkable skill helped Bayer Leverkusen reach the Champions League final in 2002, whilst they also came close to domestic glory.

Capable of acting as a live wire on the ball, Ze Roberto's legacy has been rewarded with an impressive card in EAFC. He can play further forward or even at left-back, whilst he is narrowly missing a place in the 'Gullit Gang'. Available for 385k, there are very few midfielders who can do as many jobs as the Brazilian.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 86 Positions LM/LB/LW/CM Dribbling 89 Pace 87 Defending 78 Shooting 79 Physicality 80

5 Eden Hazard

Premier League and Belgium

Close

While it's great Eden Hazard is included in an EA game once again, it's also a major disappointment that he has retired. At the age of just 33, one of Chelsea's greatest players of all time should be thriving still, dancing around the final third like he is still in his prime.

While his career spiralled once he moved to Real Madrid, nothing should be taken away from his talents at the Blues. He is one of the best Premier League players of all time, whilst – in EAFC 25 – he will be able to channel his legacy with quick feet and dynamic dribbling in the box. The downside? He will cost over 1.1m to use, which is an expensive price to pay for greatness.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 84 Positions LM/LW Dribbling 91 Pace 91 Defending 37 Shooting 83 Physicality 68

4 Lucio

Serie A and Brazil

During a career which saw Lucio play for Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Juventus, Lucio was always going to be honoured by EA at some point. Ever since he entered the football gaming universe, he has been one of the most popular centre-backs.

Available for 700k currently, the Brazilian – who won the World Cup with his nation in 2002 – is capable of dominating even the best strikers in the game. Having '91 defending' this early in the game feels like a cheat code, whilst he is also comfortable driving forward and playing out from the back. World-class.

Stats Overall Rating 89 Passing 74 Position CB Dribbling 77 Pace 82 Defending 91 Shooting 72 Physicality 89

3 Yaya Toure

Premier League and Ivory Coast

When people discuss who is the greatest Premier League midfielder of all time, it's normally a conversation regarding Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard. Perhaps it's a sense of English bias, because – without a doubt – Yaya Toure should be in those discussions.

Underrated throughout his career, Toure almost always dominated the middle of the park. Now replicated in EAFC 25, the Ivory Coast international is so well-rounded and versatile that your opponent will be frustrated from minute one. If you need someone to score a long-range screamer, Toure will pop up as well. It's all for the price of 915k.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 86 Positions CDM/CM/CAM Dribbling 84 Pace 78 Defending 80 Shooting 83 Physicality 89

2 Antonio Di Natale

Serie A and Italy

When you think of loyalty, you think of Antonio Di Natale. As one of the best strikers in the world during the prime of his career, the legendary Italian had plenty of opportunities to leave his one true love, Udinese, but he always remained loyal. He played for them from 2004 to 2016.

In EAFC 25, the small but nimble forward can dance into the final third, either as your main striker or on the left flank. Meanwhile, when he does find space in the box, he will take advantage. "Give him an inch and he'll take a mile," the famous saying goes; that's what Di Natale does, although you would expect that for the price of 1.28m.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 85 Positions ST/LW Dribbling 90 Pace 90 Defending 46 Shooting 91 Physicality 70

1 David Ginola

Ligue 1 and France

Finally, David Ginola has been ranked the best Hero in EA Sports FC 25. Ever since he joined the football gaming universe in FIFA 2022, he has been 'overpowered' and 'meta', so seeing him on the top step of the podium is hardly surprising. The legendary Frenchman was truly world-class, after all.

Available for 1.85m in EAFC 25, Ginola channels his Ligue 1 heritage from his playing days with Paris Saint-Germain. He can play upfront, as a number ten or on the left flank. However, in every position, his dynamic dribbling and quick feet will let him thrive. It's why he's considered, by some, to be one of the greatest French players of all time.