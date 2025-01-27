Summary Football kits play a major part in the appearance of the 'beautiful game'.

In EAFC 25, they represent a club's identity.

Barcelona, Basel and Juventus have some of the best home kits in EAFC 25.

Football fashion culture is an ever-growing topic of debate. Some suggest it has no purpose in the sport, but others think it adds variety to conversations which are often simply just about the 'beautiful game'. Whatever your stance, teams are only going to increase their desire to produce football kits which are also fashionable.

Kits have changed drastically over the years. The baggy looks, big collars and chaotic sponsors have gone and now there is a blend of character, simplicity and heritage. Every kit in real life is also on EA Sports FC 25 — and, when you're playing countless matches every day, you want to make sure you're looking at a jersey with a 'wow factor'. Whether that's through an outlandish design or a sense of nostalgia and simplicity, it's crucial.

We have already ranked the nine best kits in EAFC 25, but now it is time to be more specific, looking at the nine finest home kits in the game. There are thousands of jerseys in the game, so there will be some stunning ones that have missed out, but this is a strong start to the options available. Unsurprisingly, there's also a bit of overlap between this list and the one which ranked the best jerseys in real life for the 2024/25 campaign.

Ranking Factors

Style - How stunning we think it is.

How stunning we think it is. Uniqueness - Kits that go against typical conventions are always popular.

Kits that go against typical conventions are always popular. Ease to get - In Ultimate Team, some kits are harder to acquire.

Best Home Kits in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Team 1. Barcelona 2. Basel 3. San Diego Wave 4. Palermo 5. Roma 6. Atlanta United 7. Croatia 8. Real Betis 9. Juventus

9 Juventus

To begin, Juventus are a club steeped in heritage and history. They are called 'The Old Lady' for a reason — and, considering they're also based in Italy, there is also an expectation that they produce stunning kits. They did exactly that for the 2024/25 campaign.

While it looks similar to previous home jerseys, according to Adidas, this was "a dynamic interplay of the traditional black and white vertical stripes that has a modern lunar twist". It has a "subtle all-over crater graphic reflecting the unmistakable landscape of the moon’s surface." Whether the moon really has any link to Juventus is a conversation – and a slightly random one – for another day. They continue by suggesting that it symbolises Juventus’ dedication to pushing the boundaries of possibility.

8 Real Betis

Real Betis often go under the radar in Spain. Regularly pipped by their biggest rivals, Sevilla, they can be forgotten about, and that's before you even consider the stature and dominance of the 'big three' – Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. However, you don't need to be successful to produce a stunning home jersey.

Real Betis' 2024/25 home kit has no flaws to it, and it stands out from the plain and simplistic options of most clubs. It's very characteristic of shirts from the 90s, whilst it features the claim 'La Vida en Verde' ('Life in Green') on the inside of the collar. While that might not be viewable on EAFC 25, its story is that it symbolises the essence of Betis from its origins. Any kit that is nostalgic is instantly better.

7 Croatia

Is there a more iconic football kit than Croatia's? A lot of people would say not. When every major international tournament rolls around, Croatia are there playing in their stunning but simple home kit. It's recognisable from a mile away, yet it's also beautiful in every way possible.

The kit's red and white squares form a bold pattern and symbolise Croatia's national heritage. Whereas in previous editions of the jersey, it has been unintegrated, that isn't the case for this version; instead, it has a more refined and slightly more dynamic layout. It's a modern look for a timeless classic — perfect for EAFC 25.

6 Atlanta United

America always attempts to make iconic fashion — and 'attempt' is the perfect word for it; sometimes it is great; during other periods it's woeful. In Atlanta United's case, they got their style to perfection for their most recent kit in EAFC 25, and it is called the '17s' kit'.

This is because it is dedicated to the club’s supporters, who are known as “17s.” The number 17 celebrates the club's inaugural 2017 season and was reserved for supporters ahead of the club’s maiden campaign, never to be worn by a player. The itself features the club's iconic black and red stripes, mirroring those on the club’s crest. Gold accents frame the sides of the shirt and a single gold band circles the collar. Stunning.

5 Roma

After four years away, Roma have officially returned to the EAFC series — and what better way to kickstart it than with a simply stunning home jersey? Some will say it's a burgundy jersey, but – under closer inspection – it's carmine red and golden yellow, due to the club's nickname which translates to 'the yellow and reds'.

The dark red base, thin gold stripes and a deeper red on the front are stunning, whilst it is a tribute to the club's DNA and the era of Campo Testaccio, the club's legendary former home ground. On the back of the collar, the detail "A.S. Roma" appears, which is also inspired by the 1933/34 seasonal tickets. Maybe you won't be able to see that small detail in EAFC, but it's nice to know that the inspiration is memorable.

4 Palermo

Trying to find a more nostalgic club than Palermo is probably a struggle. So, when the club continues to opt for a stunning home jersey, which brings back memories of their glory days when they had Paulo Dybala, Edinson Cavani and Javier Pastore, it was always going to feature on this list.

The classic pink stands out from the crowd even if they are struggling in Serie B, whilst the sponsor, an Italian chain of steakhouses, provides a unique character to it. It's almost perfection, and using the likes of Dybala, now at Roma, in it will make any nostalgic Italian get emotional.

3 San Diego Wave

Women’s teams were added to FC 25 career mode for the first time this year, therefore, a number of new kits you probably weren't familiar with have been introduced. While that gives us more work to try and find the ultimate best, it's great for you if you want to look stylish.

One of the best NWSL teams is San Diego Wave — and their kit perfectly matches their talent. Not only does it subtly fit in the club's sponsor without detracting from the overall design, but it is also utterly – yet beautifully – chaotic. The beach wave pattern is what kits in Ultimate Team should be all about – pure disorder on a shirt.

2 Basel

On a list now dominated by some of the best clubs in the world, Basel are not used to being in company like this, but there's no doubt that they have produced a stunning home jersey. The eye-catching flame design has set the world alight, with the dark blue which goes alongside it providing a bold and creative kit that anyone would struggle to match.

Home kits are typically traditional, opting to go for simplicity to make sure they do not offend fans, but Basel's decision to go above and beyond has to be commended. It could have gone wrong, yet they have created a masterpiece. It might even distract your opponent, whilst once you start busting out every EAFC 25 celebration, you'll need to make sure you don't look too stylish.

1 Barcelona

Barcelona's greatest players of all time have always created countless iconic memories — and the club will be hoping the current side can make a few more in one of the finest kits of the year. That's in real life, though; it's up to you to create lifelong memories in EAFC 25 with the likes of Lamine Yamal and Pedri.

Bringing back the split Blaugrana design from the 1999 centenary shirt for the club's 125th anniversary, Nike have gone above and beyond to celebrate this landmark. The only downside is that the Nike tick is not centralised above the badge, but that is not going to take away from its simple elegance. If you can match Barcelona's current La Liga performances, you'll be shining in Ultimate Team.