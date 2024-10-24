Key Takeaways There are a plethora of legendary icons in EAFC 25, all providing different talents.

The best icons are the most expensive, but they are worth the cost.

Eusebio, Ronaldo and Pele all feature on our greatest list – and they are the players to target for your team.

When playing EA Sports FC 25, it becomes a dream to use icons. Whether it's because they played a massive part in your childhood or simply because they are world-class, they can be the difference makers in Division Rivals and the most competitive mode there is – Champions.

The only downside with icons is their cost and rarity. It's all but impossible to use the best ones at the start of the game due to their price – unless you spend thousands on packs – meaning they often act as targets and a sign of progression as the game's timespan increases.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best icons in EA Sports FC 25. You might not be able to afford them straight away, but they are some of the best players in the game. Whether it's in defence or in attack, they will be key cogs in the system, cementing their position effortlessly.

Ranking Factors

Rating - The higher the rating, the better they typically are.

The higher the rating, the better they typically are. Stats - The best icons have the best stats possible in the game.

The best icons have the best stats possible in the game. Traits and Roles - In addition to their stats, traits and roles can define the best players.

Best Icons in EA Sports FC 25 Ranking Player Position(s) Rating Price (m) 1. Ronaldo ST 94 14.60 2. Ruud Gullit CAM/CM/ST 90 6.68 3. Ronaldinho LW/LM/CAM 93 6.25 4. Pele CAM/ST 95 7.40 5. Johan Cruyff Johan Cruyff 93 5.93 6. Mia Hamm ST/CAM/RW 93 7.78 7. Zinedine Zidane CAM/CM 94 4.50 8. Eusebio ST 91 4.78 9. Paolo Maldini CB/LB 92 2.85

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different. Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

Related How to do Every Celebration in EA Sports FC 25 Whether you want to mimic Cristiano Ronaldo's or Heung-Min Son's iconic celebrations, we have revealed how to do every single one in EA Sports FC 25.

9 Paolo Maldini

Price: 2.85m

Paolo Maldini is one of the greatest defenders of all time. The Italian famously said: "If I have to make a tackle, then I've already made a mistake." That advice should be taken into consideration on EA FC 25, especially if you're using Maldini – a card worth over 2.5m Coins.

With his incredible awareness and defensive skills, Maldini is fit for every situation in the backline. He can even play at left-back, which might be perfect if you want to change tactics in and out of possession. The legendary AC Milan star has no clear flaws to his card, making him comfortably the best defender in the game so far.

Stats Overall Rating 92 Passing 74 Position CB/LB Dribbling 69 Pace 85 Defending 95 Shooting 55 Physicality 82

8 Eusebio

Price: 4.78m

Playing decades ago, Eusebio is typically underrated by fans around the world, but – in truth – there is no question that he is one of the greatest strikers of all time. An icon in EAFC 25, he is going to be able to channel his talent from real life, with his pace, shooting and dribbling working perfectly.

The striker takes a bit of practice to get used to while on the ball in EAFC 25, but his off-the-ball AI is one of his most noticeable qualities. With advanced forward+ and false nine++ roles, Eusebio fits in seamlessly in the final third. Meanwhile, his ability to drop deep and even work alongside someone like Kylian Mbappe means you will always have a different dynamic compared to other teams.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 84 Position ST Dribbling 91 Pace 92 Defending 44 Shooting 92 Physicality 77

7 Zinedine Zidane

Price: 4.50m

Close

Zinedine Zidane needs no introduction. From dominating with his country, France, to excelling on the European stage with Real Madrid and Juventus, Zidane understood the pressure that comes with playing in the most important matches. It's now up to you to translate that to EAFC 25.

Although he is worth over 4m Coins, he's far from an instant-win button. The midfielder takes some getting used to, as he rewards high-skilled play and strategy. If you're smart and clever with silky-smooth midfielders, Zidane is the perfect choice, especially with his playmaker ++ trait that allows him to create chances like a kickabout in a park.

Stats Overall Rating 94 Passing 94 Position CAM/CM Dribbling 94 Pace 83 Defending 73 Shooting 90 Physicality 84

6 Mia Hamm

Price: 7.78m

It's just Mia Hamm's second year in the EA footballing franchise, but she is already considered to be one of the best cards in the game. The American, who was a women's football trailblazer during a phenomenal career, is worth over 7m Coins in EAFC 25, speaking volumes about her talent.

The striker's 92 pace and 93 shooting allow her to find space and find the back of the net with ease. Given the advanced forward++ role as well, Hamm is like a predator in the final third, highlighted by her 94 finishing and 94 shot power. Combined with her having five-star skill moves and a perfect weak foot, there's no clear weaknesses to her card.

Stats Overall Rating 93 Passing 86 Position ST/CAM/RW Dribbling 92 Pace 92 Defending 54 Shooting 93 Physicality 81

5 Johan Cruyff

Price: 5.93m

Standing alone as the greatest Dutch player of all time, Johan Cruyff inspired a generation — and more. Featuring during the iconic Total Football era, the legendary playmaker-turned-striker was an artist in disguise. He glided across the pitch effortlessly – and he can do the same in EAFC 25.

With five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, Cruyff is fit for every occasion, and that's before you even start to talk about 94 finishing and 94 attacking positioning. If you use him as a shadow striker, the Dutchman will truly channel his talents from his playing across, especially as he is unrivalled at escaping from defenders.

Stats Overall Rating 93 Passing 90 Position CAM/ST Dribbling 93 Pace 90 Defending 42 Shooting 91 Physicality 73

4 Pele

Price: 7.40m

Whether Pele is truly the greatest player of all time will always be up for debate, especially since the rise of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the modern-day. However, there is no doubting his talent, with the Brazilian translating that to EAFC 25. He's the highest-rated icon in the game, but not the best.

The Brazilian's lack of a perfect weak foot causes him to miss out on the top spot, with others capable of excelling in every situation. A four-star weak foot is still powerful, though. On the other side of the coin, his positioning and finishing from every distance allows Pele to always provide a threat.

Stats Overall Rating 95 Passing 91 Position CAM/ST Dribbling 94 Pace 93 Defending 58 Shooting 94 Physicality 74

Related 9 Most Meta Wingers in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including Marcus Rashford and Lauren Hemp, the most meta wingers on EAFC 25 have been revealed.

3 Ronaldinho

Price: 6.25m

Close

Although lower-rated than Pele – and also having a four-star weak foot – Ronaldinho narrowly edges Brazil's greatest ever player due to his elegance and sophistication. As one of Barcelona's most revered stars of all time, Ronaldinho is always held in high regard, which makes his EAFC 25 talent completely unsurprising.

When you consider that he has the wide playmaker++ role and no major flaws to his stats, you can see why he is valued so highly at over 6m Coins. While others struggle, the Brazilian winger is also physical, allowing him to outmuscle defenders off the ball during hotly-contested duels.