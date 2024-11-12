Key Takeaways The best kits in EAFC 25 can make you look cool and stylish in every occasion.

The introduction of women's teams has lengthened the nearly endless list of options out there.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal and NWSL side San Diego Wave all feature with some of the best kits.

Content on EA Sports FC 25 typically revolves around tactics, the best players to buy and how to win consistently. It seems to be the most important thing to people, with formations such as the 4-3-3 (4) and 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow helping people triumph. However, it's also important to make sure you look stylish doing so.

Kits are important not just in real life, but also in EAFC 25. When you're playing countless matches every day, you want to make sure you're looking at a jersey with a 'wow factor'. Whether that's through an outlandish design or a sense of nostalgia and simplicity, it's crucial.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine best kits in EAFC 25, all of which are available to buy in Ultimate Team. There are thousands of kits in the game, so there will be some stunning jerseys that have missed out, but this is a strong start to the options available. Unsurprisingly, there's also a bit of overlap between this list and the one which ranked the best jerseys in real life for the 2024/25 campaign.

Ranking Factors

Style - How stunning we think it is.

How stunning we think it is. Uniqueness - Kits that go against typical conventions are always popular.

Kits that go against typical conventions are always popular. Ease to get - In Ultimate Team, some kits are harder to acquire.

Best Kits in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Team Home/Away/Third 1. Juventus Third 2. Barcelona Home 3. Basel Home 4. Real Madrid Third 5. San Diego Wave Home 6. Palermo Home 7. Venezia Away 8. Roma Home 9. Arsenal Third

9 Arsenal

Third Kit

Arsenal's home and away kits for the 2024/25 campaign might not have been incredible – with their away jersey in particular looking like a Lynx Africa set – but that's not the case with their third shirt. It's easy on the eyes thanks to its different hues of calming blues.

If you want to be as calm as possible whilst playing EAFC 25 – which is sometimes a challenge considering the stress of Champions – this might be the kit for you. Feeling as cool as you look, it stands out from the crowd, whilst the different shades of blue complement one another perfectly.

8 Roma

Home Kit

After four years away, Roma have officially returned to the EAFC series — and what better way to kickstart it than with a simply stunning home jersey? Some will say it's a burgundy jersey, but – under closer inspection – it's carmine red and golden yellow, due to the club's nickname which translates to 'the yellow and reds'.

The dark red base, thin gold stripes and a deeper red on the front are stunning, whilst it is a tribute to the club's DNA and the era of Campo Testaccio, the club's legendary former home ground. On the back of the collar, the detail "A.S. Roma" appears, which is also inspired by the 1933/34 seasonal tickets. Maybe you won't be able to see that small detail in EAFC, but it's nice to know that the inspiration is memorable.

7 Venezia

Away Kit

Every year, Venezia produce stunning jerseys — and, no, it's not Groundhog Day; it's just another season of northern Italian beauty. Based in the stunning city of Venice, Venezia always channel their culture when designing their jerseys, even if this was their first campaign controversially away from Kappa.

The away kit reinterprets Venezia’s traditional orange and green colours, nodding to streetwear culture while maintaining the club’s distinctive identity. The “Venezia” wording in the sponsor slot gives an added authority over the design when compared to the home kit, standing out in big, bold orange block lettering, bordered by green. A short description would simply say: "Stunning". It wouldn't be wrong, either.

6 Palermo

Home Kit

Trying to find a more nostalgic club than Palermo is probably a struggle. So, when the club continues to opt for a stunning home jersey, which brings back memories of their glory days when they had Paulo Dybala, Edinson Cavani and Javier Pastore, it was always going to feature on this list.

The classic pink stands out from the crowd even if they are struggling in Serie B, whilst the sponsor, an Italian chain of steakhouses, provides a unique character to it. It's almost perfection, and using the likes of Dybala, now at Roma, in it will make any nostalgic Italian get emotional.

5 San Diego Wave

Home Kit

Women’s teams were added to FC 25 career mode for the first time this year, therefore, a number of new kits you probably weren't familiar with have been introduced. While that gives us more work to try and find the ultimate best, it's great for you if you want to look stylish.

One of the best NWSL teams is San Diego Wave — and their kit perfectly matches their talent. Not only does it subtly fit in the club's sponsor without detracting from the overall design, but it is also utterly – yet beautifully – chaotic. The beach wave pattern is what kits in Ultimate Team should be all about – pure disorder on a shirt.

4 Real Madrid

Third Kit

Real Madrid always create stunning kits. As one of the most successful clubs of all time, it's become an expectation rather than a hope, meaning the 15-time Champions League winners always look stylish as they dominate football effortlessly. This season, their home and away jerseys are impressive, but their third strip is the best one.

It is part of Adidas' retro range of third alternate jerseys with the throwback "trefoil" logo, whilst the dark grey 'polo shirt' is not as chaotic as others on this list, but it is a simplistic masterpiece. It also features a distinctive monogram pattern inspired by the iconic street sign fonts from the city of Madrid. Now you just need to acquire Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham – two of the highest-rated players in EAFC 25 – to make it even better.

3 Basel

Home Kit

On a list now dominated by some of the best clubs in the world, Basel are not used to being in company like this, but there's no doubt that they have produced a stunning home jersey. The eye-catching flame design has set the world alight, with the dark blue which goes alongside it providing a bold and creative kit that anyone would struggle to match.

Home kits are typically traditional, opting to go for simplicity to make sure they do not offend fans, but Basel's decision to go above and beyond has to be commended. It could have gone wrong, yet they have created a masterpiece. It might even distract your opponent, whilst once you start busting out every EAFC 25 celebration, you'll need to make sure you don't look too stylish.

2 Barcelona

Home Kit

Barcelona's greatest players of all time have always created countless iconic memories — and the club will be hoping the current side can make a few more in one of the finest kits of the year. That's in real life, though; it's up to you to create lifelong memories in EAFC 25 with the likes of Lamine Yamal and Pedri.

Bringing back the split Blaugrana design from the 1999 centenary shirt for the club's 125th anniversary, Nike have gone above and beyond to celebrate this landmark. The only downside is that the Nike tick is not centralised above the badge, but that is not going to take away from its simple elegance. If you can match Barcelona's current La Liga performances, you'll be shining in Ultimate Team.

1 Juventus

Third Kit

Finally, Juventus' third kit has been ranked as the best kit in EAFC 25. Simplicity is the name of the game on this occasion — and the Italian giants have met that brief perfectly. Inspired by the endless majesty of the night sky, it's dressed in navy with engineered, crest-inspired graphics.

There's no doubt Juventus' home and away kits are not classics, but they seemingly put all their eggs into the third jersey basket. Golden details include an iconic Adidas trefoil and a classic club badge, which was first used in the early 1980s. Alongside this, the textured weave adds to the classy look of this polo shirt. Understanding the inspiration and detail behind a shirt will only make you love it more in EAFC 25.