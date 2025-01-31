Summary La Liga consistently produces world-class youngsters.

Real Madrid and Barcelona unsurprisingly dominate the list with seven mentions.

Lamine Yamal is tipped for greatness, whilst teammates Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde aren't far behind.

La Liga is one of the best divisions in the world. With Real Madrid and Barcelona going head-to-head every year, titanic clashes bring the league to the world's eyes, and the sheer talent in Spain means you can always expect elegant, sophisticated and sometimes chaotic moments of magic.

The country is famous for its 'tiki-taka' approach, and that naturally translates to La Liga as well. Real Madrid are the current reigning champions and have some of the finest players in the world, including Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, whilst Barcelona have La Masia to have an endless stream of stars.

That academy in particular, alongside Real Madrid, means that La Liga is home to some of the world's best wonderkids, and we have ranked the nine finest in the division at the moment. The next generation is well and truly here. We only included players rated 84 or below, and those with a bigger jump up to their final potential have been ranked higher.

Best La Liga Wonderkids in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Current Rating Potential 1. Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain 84 94 2. Endrick Real Madrid Brazil 77 91 3. Pau Cubarsi Barcelona Spain 76 90 4. Arda Guler Real Madrid Turkey 78 90 5. Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid France 83 90 6. Gavi Barcelona Spain 83 90 7. Alejandro Balde Barcelona Spain 82 88 8. Yeremy Pino Villarreal Spain 78 87 9. Oihan Sancet Athletic Bilbao Spain 82 87

Related 9 Best Home Kits in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) The nine best home kits in EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed, with Barcelona included but not a single Premier League side featuring.

9 Oihan Sancet – 87 Potential

Athletic Bilbao and Spain

Oihan Sancet has consistently been linked with a move away from Athletic Bilbao, but – highlighting how their players are loyal and all from the Basque region – he has decided to stay. The 24-year-old, who can play in the middle of the park, as a ten or up front, is now considered one of La Liga's most entertaining players.

His versatility separates him from other players in the division, and he still has room for growth. In EAFC 24, he has a potential of 87. That means his well-rounded stats could easily improve, and he could become a member of the 'Gullit Gang' – every face stat above 80.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 80 Positions CAM/CM/ST Dribbling 84 Pace 74 Defending 70 Shooting 80 Physicality 82

8 Yeremy Pino – 87 Potential

Villarreal and Spain

From one Spanish wonderkid to another. Yeremy Pino has been linked with a move to Arsenal throughout the 2024/25 campaign, and that's hardly surprising when you consider he is a technically-gifted, but raw, youngster on the flanks. The 22-year-old could easily become one of the world's best wingers.

Currently rated at 79 in EAFC 25, Pino has the potential to go up eight ratings to 87. There are no major flaws with his card already, meaning stats like '77 Pace' and '74 Shooting' will quickly be boosted. Already a 14-time international for his country, the sky is the limit for Pino.

Stats Overall Rating 79 Passing 76 Positions LM/RM/LW Dribbling 80 Pace 77 Defending 38 Shooting 74 Physicality 54

7 Alejandro Balde – 88 Potential

Barcelona and Spain

Alejandro Balde joined Barcelona in 2011. He was eight at the time and had aspirations to play for the club's first team. They were Champions League winners then, with that glory acting as the perfect target for Balde. It, unsurprisingly, took 10 years, but Balde became a regular from 2021 onwards.

The young, raw and energetic Spanish left-back has epitomised why La Masia is considered one of the best academies ever, as they have a never-ending stream of talented wonderkids. Balde has already represented Spain seven times, but appearances will become far more frequent once his stats improve in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 74 Position LB Dribbling 79 Pace 91 Defending 77 Shooting 49 Physicality 64

Related 9 Best Premier League Wonderkids in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode (Ranked) Including four Tottenham players, we have revealed the nine best Premier League wonderkids in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode.

6 Gavi – 90 Potential

Barcelona and Spain

Gavi's career has already been plagued by injury. Despite being just 20 years old, he has already suffered a major anterior cruciate ligament tear which saw him miss a year of competitive action. It was heartbreaking for him, but the Spaniard is now on the road back to his full potential.

It may take a little while for Gavi to return to form in real life, but that won't be the case in EAFC 25. With an overall rating of 83 and a potential of 90, the Spanish midfielder, who is also one of the best teenagers in the world, can explode into life. He and Pedri in a team together is a work of art.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 78 Positions CM/CAM Dribbling 85 Pace 76 Defending 68 Shooting 66 Physicality 70

5 Eduardo Camavinga – 90 Potential

Real Madrid and France

Switching to Barcelona's biggest rivals, Eduardo Camavinga has realistically already completed his dream football career. The Frenchman has won everything possible, including La Liga and the prestigious Champions League. He's one of the best French players in the world at the moment due to his performances in the Spanish capital.

After another impressive campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, Camavinga has received an overall increase of one, taking him from an 82-rated star to 83. However, that can explode in Career Mode to 90 — and maybe higher if he shines for you. If you need someone to lock down the middle of the park, Camavinga is the best option. His versatility at left-back can't be ignored either.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 81 Positions CM/CDM/LB Dribbling 84 Pace 80 Defending 78 Shooting 67 Physicality 80

4 Arda Guler – 90 Potential

Real Madrid and Turkey