Summary Ligue 1 consistently produces wonderkids with incredible potential.

PSG dominate the league and that will likely continue with youngsters like Joao Neves and Bradley Barcola.

Monaco also have two incredibly talented youngsters in the form of Eliesse Ben Seghir and Maghnes Akliouche.

Ligue 1 is typically seen as a "Farmers League". This term came to fruition when Paris Saint-Germain consistently won the title, thus it's a 'league for farming' statistics such as goals, or trophies such as league titles and cups. Some see it as an insulting term, especially considering it's a country full of talent.

France won the World Cup in 2018, so they are clearly doing something right in academies up and down the country. While the Premier League is often seen as the best division in the world, they produce the same number of, arguably fewer, wonderkids than Ligue 1.

We have decided to show that today by outlining the nine best Ligue 1 wonderkids in EA Sports FC 25. The list is PSG-heavy with four players, and there is just one non-French international. We only included players rated 82 or below, and those with a bigger jump up to their final potential have been ranked higher.

Best Ligue 1 Wonderkids in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Current Rating Potential 1. Warren Zaire-Emery Paris Saint-Germain France 80 89 2. Joao Neves Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 81 89 3. Guillaume Restes Toulouse France 78 88 4. Lucas Chevalier Lille France 82 88 5. Bradley Barcola Paris Saint-Germain France 82 88 6. Eliesse Ben Seghir Monaco France 76 86 7. Desire Doue Paris Saint-Germain France 77 86 8. Rayan Cherki Lyon France 77 86 9. Maghnes Akliouche Monaco France 78 86

9 Maghnes Akliouche – 86 Potential

Monaco and France

To begin, Monaco always seem to produce a world-class wonderkid. Kylian Mbappe is their most well-known, with the legendary Frenchman breaking onto the scene in the small country before moving to rivals PSG. The rest is history. While Monaco have not hit those heights since, Maghnes Akliouche seems destined for the top.

The 22-year-old is a key component for his side, and he has picked up three goals and five assists in just 17 Ligue 1 matches so far in the 2024/25 campaign. Meanwhile, most notably, he scored against Barcelona during the 2024/25 Champions League group stages. He has a potential of 86 in EAFC.

Stats Overall Rating 78 Passing 76 Positions RM/CAM Dribbling 81 Pace 74 Defending 48 Shooting 69 Physicality 61

8 Rayan Cherki – 86 Potential

Lyon and France

Rayan Cherki is linked with a move to the Premier League. That's been the case for some time now, and there's always been suggestions that clubs have been concerned about his attitude and work rate. However, if they based him purely on his talent, he would have left Lyon by now.

The technically gifted winger, who can also play centrally, treats football like it is a relaxed kickabout in the park. He has five-star skills and a five-star weak-foot in EAFC 25, which backs up that claim, and that means he can be fun to use. Although just 77-rated at the moment, he is tipped to become an 86-rated star.

Stats Overall Rating 77 Passing 76 Positions RW/CAM Dribbling 85 Pace 73 Defending 21 Shooting 68 Physicality 64

7 Desire Doue – 86 Potential

Paris Saint-Germain and France