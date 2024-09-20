Key Takeaways Skill moves are one of the most satisfying parts of any EAFC game, particularly if done smoothly.

Kylian Mbappe continues to be the best card in the game with five-star skill moves.

Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen both represent Barcelona with five-star skill moves as well.

There's not much in the world more mesmerising than watching a world-class footballer produce a sensational skill move. Whether it's a Cruyff Turn, an Elastico, a Rainbow Flick or even a Rabona, they are all utterly incredible to look at – and you can learn how to complete them on EA Sports FC 25.

The game, which is once again set to be one of the most popular of the year, has some of the best players in the world who can complete the hardest skill moves. Naturally, you will have to learn the controls – it takes a lot of practice – but, once you do, you will learn how to anger your opponent with endless beauty.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the best players in the game who have five-star skill moves. It means they are on a prestigious list of stars who can complete specific moves – and they may prove to be the difference between a world-class goal and a fumble on the edge of the box.

Best Players in EAFC 25 With Five-Star Skills Rank Player Club Nationality Position Overall Rating 1. Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France ST 91 2= Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Brazil LW 90 2= Alexia Putellas Barcelona Spain CM 90 2= Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Norway RW 90 5. Martin Odegaard Arsenal Norway CM 89 6= Debinha Kansas City Current Brazil CAM 88 6= Beth Mead Arsenal England RW 88 8= Neymar Al Hilal Brazil LW 87 8= Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Germany CAM 87

9 Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich and Germany

To begin, Jamal Musiala has had a meteoric rise at Bayern Munich in the past few years. Once a star in Chelsea's academy who was billed to play for England later in his career, now he's thriving hundreds of miles away whilst plying his trade for Germany. It's been some journey.

Last campaign, he registered 16 goal contributions in 24 Bundesliga matches as Bayern Munich finished third and went trophyless. But that was nothing to do with Musiala's performances, who consistently produced moments of magic for them. He can do the same in EAFC 25 if you learn the moves.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 78 Position CAM Dribbling 90 Pace 84 Defending 63 Shooting 81 Physicality 64

8 Neymar

Al Hilal and Brazil

While Musiala's career is starting, Neymar's is coming to an end. In truth, the Brazilian never hit the heights he could have, mainly due to injury and a poor attitude. Even now, he has been out injured since joining Al Hilal with an ACL injury.

This may have affected his overall card rating – down to 87 – but his elegance on the ball remains unaffected. Neymar always had a knack for being cocky on the ball, so there was never going to be a world where he did not have five-star skills. Combined with 92 dribbling, he's going to be immensely fun to use.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 84 Position LW Dribbling 92 Pace 85 Defending 37 Shooting 79 Physicality 60

7 Beth Mead

Arsenal and England

Beth Mead, just like Neymar, recently suffered an ACL injury, but now she is back thriving at the heart of Arsenal's Women's Super League title push. Last campaign, she picked up eight goals and four assists in 20 league matches, yet it took her several months to find fitness. Her numbers will only increase this campaign.

On EAFC 25, she remains one of the best players in the WSL. With her five-star skills, she will be able to shine consistently in the final third, but – when that's combined with her pace, dribbling and pinpoint passing – you have a player who is capable of being used in any Ultimate Team.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 84 Position RW Dribbling 88 Pace 82 Defending 67 Shooting 84 Physicality 73

6 Debinha

Kansas City Current and Brazil

From one women's football legend to another. Debinha is seen as an icon in Brazil, as – alongside Marta – she has helped transform the sport in South America. Since making her debut in 2011, she has made 136 appearances for her nation, scoring 59 goals.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old picked up one goal and three assists in 15 league matches in 2024 for Kansas City Current. It's why she's rated 88, after all, whilst her elegance on the ball means she can glide past any player with ease – or make it more entertaining with a clever skill move.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 87 Position CAM Dribbling 91 Pace 84 Defending 46 Shooting 81 Physicality 68

5 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal and Norway

When Martin Odegaard first left Real Madrid, he was deemed a 'failed prospect' by their fans. Initially seen as the 'Norwegian Messi', he struggled under the pressure in the Spanish capital, but writing him off that early was crazy. Since joining Arsenal, he's gone from strength to strength.

Last campaign, he picked up 18 goal contributions in 35 league matches, yet it's his 'quiet' work which is just as important. The playmaker makes Arsenal flow, gliding across the final third to pick up the ball and create chances. When combined with his incredible skill moves, he is one of the best midfielders in the world.

Stats Overall Rating 89 Passing 89 Position CM Dribbling 89 Pace 70 Defending 67 Shooting 82 Physicality 66

4 Caroline Graham Hansen

Barcelona and Norway

Barcelona have dominated women's football in recent years. They have won the past two Champions Leagues – and that's partially due to Caroline Graham Hansen, who has become known as the greatest right winger in the world. There's very little she can not do.

She scored 21 goals and picked up 19 assists in just 25 league games during the 2023/2024 season, which saw her win the Golden Boot in the competition. But she does not stop at her goal-scoring talent. Hansen's elegant trickery means defenders never know what to expect. Unpredictability is one of the most crucial characteristics to have. The Norwegian has exactly that.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 88 Position RW Dribbling 90 Pace 89 Defending 47 Shooting 87 Physicality 76

3 Alexia Putellas

Barcelona and Spain

At the same EAFC 25 rating, Alexia Putellas can also excel with her trickery, genius and beauty on the ball. Despite missing most of the 2022/2023 campaign through an ACL injury, the legendary Spaniard is still seen as one of the best footballers in the world, creating chances out of nothing.

The 2021 and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner signified her true return to form by scoring the final goal in the 2024 Champions League final. When coupled with her ability to change the momentum of matches with a sudden flick or trick, Putellas sits among the sports' greatest stars. It does mean she will be expensive on EAFC 25, though.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 90 Position CM Dribbling 91 Pace 82 Defending 72 Shooting 89 Physicality 78

2 Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid and Brazil

Is there anything Vinicius Junior can't do? Every season, arguably every week, Vinicius continues to excel in one of the hardest competitions in the world. He had the greatest moment in his career in 2024 as well, scoring the winner in Real Madrid's 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 Champions League final.

He's now the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or – and his argument for the world's greatest award has been strengthened by the fact he is one of the most entertaining players to watch. A quick turn there. A stunning skill move next. Vinicius is always one step ahead of his opponent, so his rating in EAFC 25 is completely justified.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 81 Position LW Dribbling 91 Pace 95 Defending 29 Shooting 84 Physicality 69

1 Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid and France

Finally, Kylian Mbappe is the best player with five-star skills in EAFC 25. The Frenchman opted to join Real Madrid in the summer after years of letting his career stagnate at Paris Saint-Germain. He's yet to win the Champions League, but that feels all but guaranteed to change in the Spanish capital.

Not only is he the quickest player in EAFC 25, but Mbappe can do pretty much everything. His incredible skill-moves, coupled with his pace, dribbling and shooting, means he is objectively the best player in the game. He will cost millions at the start of the game, so you need to pray you pack him.