Summary There are 34 PlayStyles in EAFC 25 and we have ranked the nine best,

PlayStyles reflect real-life player abilities and provide a boost alongside their stats.

The 'Finesse Shot', 'Technical' and 'Anticipate' PlayStyles rank impressively.

EA Sports FC 25 is like a jigsaw. Every small detail matters. Make one mistake and it can crumble in an instant, especially when you are trying to beat some of the best gamers in the world on the online scene. It means you need to perfect every area of the game, and that includes PlayStyles, as they are an additional upgrade for cards alongside their standard stats.

They are based on real life, so they reflect a player's elegance – or lack of it – on the pitch. When a player has a PlayStyle, they will be better at specific things than athletes who don't have that PlayStyle. It can prove crucial when victory is decided by the tightest of margins.

For some players, it's even better though. A plethora of the best footballers in the world also have a PlayStyle+, which is – unsurprisingly – even better than normal PlayStyles. They are given an extra boost to make them stand out from the crowd when necessary. We have already outlined all 34 PlayStyles in six different categories, but now it's time to rank the nine best. You truly should keep an eye out for these when purchasing your next superstar.

Ranking Factors

Impact on players - The best PlayStyles are noticeable in the game.

Best PlayStyles in EAFC 25 Rank PlayStyle 1. Finesse Shot 2. Technical 3. Anticipate 4. First Touch 5. Jockey 6. Whipped Pass 7. Quick Step 8. Relentless 9. Trivela

9 Trivela

In real life, a trivela is known as a technique that involves using the outside of the foot to make a shot or pass that curves the ball. Descending from the Portuguese language, it's one of the most elegant things to watch – or do – and it can be replicated in EA Sports FC 25 with ease.

The PlayStyle is given to players who are, unsurprisingly, known for passing, crossing or shooting with the outside of their foot. The PlayStyle helps them do it regularly, whilst – if they have the PlayStyle+ – the chance of error is drastically reduced. Only Luka Modric, Bruno Guimaraes and Frankie de Jong have the PlayStyle+ as gold cards, but Team of the Year stars Kylian Mbappe, Guro Reiten and Caroline Graham Hansen are part of a strong group of special cards who can do so.

8 Relentless

Moving on, a PlayStyle named 'Relentless' pretty clearly suggests who it is intended for. Unsurprisingly, players who are workhorses, consistently running and breaking up possession, are relentless. When they never stop and seem to have a third lung, it's a fair description to have.

In EAFC 25, this PlayStyle reduces fatigue during play and increases fatigue recovery during half-time. You'll be able to notice its impact, and stars with the PlayStyle+ have even greater effects. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Grace Geyoro, Andy Robertson and Nicolo Barella have the PlayStyle+ as gold cards, allowing them to shine even against some of the best cards in EAFC 25.

7 Quick Step

There's nothing more satisfying than watching a player burst past a defender on the counter-attack. The sudden explosion of speed catches everyone by surprise; fans get off their seats, the coaching staff watch on eagerly and the defending team attempts to track by for their lives. Most of the time it is too late to stop it though.

When you think of situations like this, Mbappe is one of the first names that springs to mind. He can do exactly that, whilst his Real Madrid teammate, Vinicius Junior – who missed out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or in dramatic circumstances, is in a similar boat. With this PlayStyle in EAFC 25, they accelerate even faster when making an 'explosive' sprint, with the effects even greater with the PlayStyle+.

6 Whipped Pass

Meanwhile, elegant and sophisticated crosses also provide a new dimension to football matches. They can create promising chances in an instant, and the 'Whipped Pass' PlayStyle brings that to life in EAFC 25. It's given to players who make quick crosses into the box, often trying to catch defenders by surprise.

The PlayStyle improves their chance of success as they travel faster with more accuracy and curve. The PlayStyle+ also helps driven crosses be completed with "exceptional power", which could be perfect if you have a target man in the box. The likes of Selma Bacha, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alejandro Grimaldo have this PlayStyle+. That's hardly surprising when, on their day, they are three of the world's best defenders who also provide an attacking threat.

5 Jockey

Jockeying is absolutely crucial. It's one of our key tips when working out how to defend in EAFC 25, and it means it can work even better if you use players with the PlayStyle as well. The 'jockey button' is the L2 button on PlayStation and LB on Xbox, allowing your defenders to snatch the ball from your opponents easily. Tackling should, therefore, be seen as a secondary option.

This PlayStyle is given to players known for their defensive talent in one-on-one situations. It increases their maximum speed when sprint jockeying and improves their transition speed from jockeying to sprinting. It's clear that it's effective, and its effects are even greater when using PlayStyle+. Jules Kounde, Fridolina Rolfo, and Ashley Lawrence all have PlayStyle+ as gold cards.

4 First Touch

Being able to control the ball, thus maintaining possession and dictating the tempo of the match, is absolutely crucial. It can change results in an instant, and often only the best dribblers in the world can truly control the ball as if they have superpowers from another planet.

The 'First Touch' PlayStyle helps that come to life in the gaming world, with it given to players who are known for accurate first-touch control in challenging situations. It leads to reduced error when trapping the ball whilst also allowing them to dribble faster with greater control. Alexia Putellas, Paolo Dybala and Sophia Smith all have the PlayStyle+, with the Spaniard and American two of the highest-rated female stars in EAFC 25.

3 Anticipate

Moving on, the 'Anticipate PlayStyle' is given to players who are known for having a high success rate when getting possession of the ball, whilst also including those who have a low foul rate when tackling. Players who can 'predict' the flow of the match are crucial to those who want to win the hardest competitions, and that's the same story in EAFC 25.

The PlayStyle improves their chances of completing a successful standing tackle; it also grants them the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a standing tackle. Lyon Women defender Wendie Renard and Gunners star William Saliba, who became the first-ever Arsenal player to feature in the TOTY at the start of 2025, have the Playstyle+, which improves their chances of victory even more.

2 Technical

At the other end of the pitch, even the world's best teams need technical players who can dance in and around the final third. They do it effortlessly, gliding with charisma and cockiness which makes them stand above everyone else. Those types of players, including Lionel Messi and Phil Foden, were therefore given this EAFC PlayStyle.

It allows them to reach a higher speed when performing a controlled sprint. They can perform elegant wide turns whilst dribbling with greater precision. The effects for those with the PlayStyle+ are even better, so – if you are a gamer who treats football like art – you need to target players with it.

1 Finesse Shot

Finally, the 'Finesse Shot PlayStyle' has been ranked as the best one in EAFC 25. Naturally, this is a subjective list as it is physically impossible to objectively rank all 34, but this one seems to have a significant impact and it has helped create what the 'meta' is in the game.

It's given to players who prefer to 'place the ball' instead of firing it, and it allows them to do so with additional curve and improved accuracy. Whether it's from inside the box or just out, it can be the difference between victory and failure. Sam Kerr, Mohamed Salah, Antoine Griezmann and Heung-min Son all have the PlayStyle+.