Squad Building Challenges – commonly known as SBCs – were first introduced to the EAFC world in 2016 for FIFA 17. Since then, they have been one of the most popular components of the game, and that unsurprisingly continues in EA Sports FC 25. Capable of picking up players or earning packs, there is something for everyone.

The essence of SBCs is simple. You trade a squad which meets specific requirements and, in return, you receive either a pack or a new player. Some are easy to complete, simply asking for a fully gold starting 11, whilst others are more complicated, requiring a certain number of special cards or a high rating.

Currently, there are a plethora of SBCs available that should be completed, and we have listed these for you. Stretching from being worth over one million coins to under the 50k barrier, they will help you even if you are a world-class Champions player or a new gamer entering the universe.

Best SBCs in EAFC 25 Rank SBC Price to complete 1. Thunderstruck Marcel Desailly 1.09m Coins 2. POTM La Liga Vinicius Junior 1.5m Coins 3. POTM Liga F Patricia Guijarro 297k Coins 4. 84+ Double Combo Upgrade 25k Coins 5. Thunderstruck Bukayo Saka 800k Coins 6. 'On This Day' Johan Cruyff 1.16m Coins 7. League and Nation Hybrid 15k Coins 8. Hybrid Nations 16k Coins 9. Hybrid Leagues 16k Coins

9 Hybrid Leagues

Price: 16k Coins

To begin, if you're a new player in the EA universe, completing the Hybrid Leagues SBC is crucial. As one of the Foundation SBCs, it is easy to complete — and, as it might suggest in the title, you have to combine leagues to create teams that meet the requirements.

For example, for the final challenge, you must exchange a squad with exactly 11 leagues. While that might sound complicated, you can simply use 11 players from the same nation but play in different divisions. It's as simple as that. If you complete all four challenges, you get a Prime Mixed Players Pack, Prime Electrum Players Pack, Mega Pack, Rare Players Pack and a Rare Mega Pack.

8 Hybrid Nations

Price: 16k Coins

It's unsurprisingly a similar story with the Hybrid Nations. Considering it can be completed for 16k – although normally a lot cheaper if you have hundreds of players in your club – it has to be done as soon as you start the game. It will always remain worth it, even if player prices have decreased.

Similarly to Hybrid Leagues, the final challenge requires a squad with exactly 10 nations in it. The Premier League will be calling as you complete this, with one of the hardest competitions in the world full of diversity. If you complete all four challenges, you will get a Gold Players Pack, Electrum Players Pack, Prime Gold Players Pack, Rare Players Pack and a Rare Mega Pack.

7 League and Nation Hybrid

Price: 15k Coins

However, once you have done Hybrid Nations and Hybrid Leagues, the fun doesn't stop there. Imagine putting the two challenges together, making it more complicated but giving you greater rewards in return. That's exactly what the League and Nation Hybrid SBC is.

The final challenge, the hardest, requires you to exchange a squad with six nations and five leagues. You become the 'puzzle master' once you have completed it, whilst you will also secure a Rare Mixed Players Pack, Premium Gold Players Pack, Mega Pack and two Rare Mega Packs. It can be completed cheaply again for just 15k, clearly worth it considering the packs you earn in return.

6 'On This Day' Johan Cruyff

Price: 1.16m Coins

With the easy SBCs now out of the way, it's now time for some of the most expensive ones available — but also the ones that offer some of the greatest players of all time in return. Johan Cruyff was the gift that kept on giving during his playing career, with the legendary Dutchman involved in the birth of Total Football.

In EAFC 25, he has an 'On This Day' icon, celebrating his six-goal performance against AZ Alkmaar on November 29, 1970. It's unsurprisingly not cheap, requiring 15 squads, but you will have a five-star master in your ranks. Due to the price, there are other SBCs we recommend doing beforehand.

5 Thunderstruck Bukayo Saka

Price: 800k Coins

Bukayo Saka is one of the best wingers in the world. At the heart of Arsenal's attack, the world-class Englishman is a ray of light for the Gunners. He's all but guaranteed to get a Team of the Season item at the end of the campaign, but – for now – a Thunderstruck SBC for 800k will have to do.

The Thunderstruck promo, which started to celebrate Black Friday, sees dynamic players improve based on their club’s performance in the next four domestic matches. Arsenal beat West Ham 5-2, so Saka has already increased by one rating, but if they win their next two league matches, he will secure + one PlayStyles that suits his position and earn another + one increase.

4 84+ Double Combo Upgrade

Price: 25k Coins

Moving back to packs instead of players, the 84+ Double Combo Upgrade requires luck to be rewarded sufficiently, but that's part of the fun of Ultimate Team. If you complete the challenge, which is repeatable until it expires, you earn a pack containing five rare gold player items with two guaranteed to be 84 or higher and three 75 or higher.

You only need to submit an 84-rated squad as well – something that is easier by the day if you play Champions and Division Rivals. By using squad players you don't need, you will be able to try your luck with this and hope you pack one of the highest-rated players in EAFC 25.

3 POTM Liga F Patricia Guijarro

Price: 297k Coins

Patricia Guijarro narrowly misses off the list of the highest-rated women in EAFC 25. The Barcelona star has been a key cog in the system for years, and that was replicated onto EAFC 25 this year. She was already considered one of the best central midfielders available.

However, now a Player of the Month (POTM) winner, Guijarro's SBC is a must-complete at the moment. It can be completed for just under 300k and – in return – you also secure a Premium Gold Pack, two Prime Electrum Players Packs and a Rare Electrum Players Pack. The world-class Spaniard is part of the 'Gullit Gang' and will be able to dominate in the middle of the park.

2 POTM La Liga Vinicius Junior

Price: 1.5m Coins

Staying in Spain, Vinicius Junior was named La Liga's November Player of the Month following an impressive spell of form. The Brazilian was gutted not to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, with Manchester City midfielder Rodri winning it instead of him. However, it has only pushed the Brazilian further forward.

He is already one of the highest-rated male cards in the game, and his POTM card improves those stats even further. Naturally, he is expensive – coming in at over 1.5m – but, as you complete 14 squads to secure him, you will also secure a handful of packs along the way. He also has strong links to the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. If you can afford Vinicius, you can probably have two of his superstars alongside him.

1 Thunderstruck Marcel

Price: 1.09m Coins

Finally, Marcel Desailly's Thunderstruck card is the best SBC to complete in EAFC 25 currently. The legendary Frenchman, who had a career spanning spells at Chelsea, AC Milan and Marseille, has always been considered one of the greatest centre-backs of all time.

His original Icon card is already world-class, but his Thunderstruck version takes it a step further. He can be picked up via 15 squads, which means Desailly is worth 1.09m coins from scratch. While that might seem expensive, that is worth it for a centre-back with 83 pace and exemplary defending and physical stats. The world's finest attackers will fear facing him every single time.

Prices via Futbin - correct as of 9th December 2024.