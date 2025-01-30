Summary Italy and Serie A have a history of producing talented wonderkids.

Giorgio Scalvini and Assane Diao are both tipped for impressive careers.

Despite their stature, Inter and AC Milan don't have any players on this list.

While the Premier League typically takes the title of the best division in the world, the Serie A, more often than not, can have just as much chaos. Watching the league became a common sight in England during the 1990s because of 'Football Italia' on Channel Four — and, since then, it's always been worth keeping an eye on.

There's no doubt that the competition is not as strong as it used to be. Go back 20 years and AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan were always some of the favourites to win the Champions League; that simply isn't the case anymore, but wonderkids still burst onto the scene in picturesque Italy.

Due to this, we have decided to reveal the nine best Serie A wonderkids in EAFC 25. We only included players rated 82 or below, and those with a bigger jump up to their final potential have been ranked higher. Remarkably, not a single Inter or AC Milan player is included.

Best Serie A Wonderkids in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Current Rating Potential 1. Giorgio Scalvini Atalanta Italy 78 88 2. Assane Diao Como Spain 71 87 3. Marco Carnesecchi Atalanta Italy 82 87 4. Kenan Yildiz Juventus Turkey 75 86 5. Matias Soule Roma Argentina 77 86 6. Nicolo Rovella Lazio Italy 78 86 7. Francisco Conceicao Juventus Portugal 79 86 8. Odilon Kossounou Atalanta Ivory Coast 81 86 9. Simone Pafundi Udinese Italy 69 85

Related 9 Best Premier League Wonderkids in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode (Ranked) Including four Tottenham players, we have revealed the nine best Premier League wonderkids in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode.

9 Simone Pafundi – 85 Potential

Udinese and Italy

To begin, 18-year-old Simone Pafundi has the world at his feet. The youngster is billed as one of Italy's best prospects, even if he is yet to play regularly for his club, Udinese. He made his debut for them in 2022, and – in doing so – he became the first player born in 2006 to take part in a Serie A match.

It's a similar story with his Italy career. He's made just one senior appearance, but – again – that saw him become the third-youngest debutant in the history of the Italy national team, and the youngest debutant in the last 100 years. His talent is clear, and that's been replicated in EAFC 25. Although he is only 69-rated at the moment, he can become an 85-rated star.

Stats Overall Rating 69 Passing 67 Positions CAM/CM Dribbling 76 Pace 77 Defending 46 Shooting 65 Physicality 53

8 Odilon Kossounou – 86 Potential

Atalanta and Ivory Coast

Odilon Kossounou is 24 years old, so suggesting he is a 'wonderkid' is a slight stretch, but the Ivory Coast international still has a potential of 86, five above his current rating. He's on loan at Atalanta from his parent club, Bayer Leverkusen, which you do need to consider if you want to secure his signature.

One of Kossounou's biggest traits is his versatility. The 81-rated star can play centrally or at right-back, and his '80 Pace' means he is comfortable at either. While he's not one of the strongest players in EAFC 25, he will be more than capable of stopping even the best attackers in the game.

Stats Overall Rating 81 Passing 64 Positions CB/RB Dribbling 67 Pace 80 Defending 82 Shooting 32 Physicality 80

7 Francisco Conceicao – 86 Potential

Juventus and Portugal

The Serie A is currently witnessing a unique and personal rivalry. Francisco Conceicao is currently on loan at Juventus from Porto, and his Dad, Sergio Conceicao, is AC Milan's manager. As they go head-to-head, it's a position most can't believe and completely unusual.

It's important to stress that the 22-year-old is only on loan, although Juventus do hold an option to buy him permanently. If you want to secure his signature in EAFC 25, you have to take that into consideration, and Conceicao's pace, passing and dribbling means he could easily become one of the world's best wingers, highlighted by his potential of 86.

Stats Overall Rating 79 Passing 73 Positions RM/RW Dribbling 85 Pace 87 Defending 36 Shooting 68 Physicality 50

Related 9 Biggest Failed Wonderkids in EA Sports History (Ranked) Including former Tottenham and Chelsea disappointments, the nine biggest failed wonderkids in EA Sports history have been revealed.

6 Nicolo Rovella – 86 Potential

Lazio and Italy

Just like Conceicao, Nicolo Rovella is also only on loan at a club. He joined Lazio on loan at the start of the 2023/24 campaign for a two-year deal, but they do have a conditional obligation to buy him. The 23-year-old central midfielder is well-rounded and is more than capable of shining in the middle of the park.

Italy has produced some of the greatest midfielders of all time, and that can act as inspiration for Rovella. Andrea Pirlo was incredibly technically gifted, and – while Rovella is nowhere near the silky Italian's level – he could, theoretically, reach that talent. His potential of 86 in EAFC 25 bears proof of that.

Stats Overall Rating 79 Passing 78 Positions CM/CDM Dribbling 79 Pace 78 Defending 77 Shooting 63 Physicality 76

5 Matias Soule – 86 Potential

Roma and Argentina

During the 2024 summer transfer window, Matias Soule was linked with several moves away from Juventus, including one to Premier League side Crystal Palace. Eventually, the technical winger moved to Roma for a fee of around £25m, beginning a new chapter in his career.

The 21-year-old still has the world at his feet, and – although he has started the 2024/25 campaign with just one goal in 12 Serie A matches – EAFC is still tipping him to become an 86-rated star. That means he could also become overpowered in the game, with his base stats showing no major flaws.

Stats Overall Rating 77 Passing 74 Positions RM/RW/CAM Dribbling 81 Pace 75 Defending 36 Shooting 69 Physicality 56

4 Kenan Yildiz – 86 Potential

Juventus and Turkey

In 2022, Juventus poached teenager Kenan Yildiz off one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Bayern Munich. While it was through no fault of his own that placed pressure on him to perform; everything so far suggests he can do exactly that as one of the best wonderkids in the world.

He's picked up six goal contributions in 22 Serie A matches in the 2024/25 campaign so far, whilst – when he scored against PSV in September 2024 – he became the youngest-ever goalscorer for them in the Champions League, surpassing club legend Alessandro Del Piero. His potential of 86 epitomises his raw talent on the pitch.

Stats Overall Rating 75 Passing 70 Positions LW/LM/ST Dribbling 80 Pace 78 Defending 35 Shooting 73 Physicality 67

Related 9 Greatest EA Sports Wonderkids Who Exceeded Expectations (Ranked) Including Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos, the nine greatest wonderkids who exceeded incredibly high expectations have been ranked.

3 Marco Carnesecchi – 87 Potential

Atalanta and Italy

Just like fellow teammate Odilon Kossounou on this list, Marco Carnesecchi isn't really a wonderkid; he's 24 years old, but EAFC is still tipping him to go up five ratings from 82 to 87. As Atalanta's first-choice goalkeeper, Carnesecchi is one of the most reliable goalkeepers around.

It won't be long until he will likely be considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and that's helped by the fact he helped them win the Europa League in 2024, beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the final. Finding a meta goalkeeper in EAFC 25 is crucial, and his ability to become 87-rated is great news for any Italian fan.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Kicking 71 Height 6'3" Reflexes 85 Diving 84 Speed 24 Handling 79 Positioning 83

2 Assane Diao – 87 Potential

Como and Spain

Assane Diao is one of the best hidden gems in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode, but his future in the game, and real life, took a drastic turn at the start of the 2025 January transfer window. Diao, 19, switched southern Spain and Real Betis for the luxury of Como, unsurprisingly situated next to Lake Como north of Milan.

It came for a reported fee of £10m, and the 19-year-old is a raw, but incredibly talented, winger. He already has '90 Pace' in EAFC 25, whilst – combined with his confidence to take defenders on and dance around them – it's clear to see why he is on this list. EAFC 25 is tipping him to reach a rating of 87.

Stats Overall Rating 71 Passing 60 Positions RM/LM Dribbling 73 Pace 90 Defending 30 Shooting 69 Physicality 56

1 Giorgio Scalvini – 88 Potential

Atalanta and Italy

Finally, Giorgio Scalvini is the best Serie A wonderkid in EA Sports FC 25 with a potential of 88. The 21-year-old centre-back has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years, and everything suggests he can follow in the footsteps of some of the best Italian centre-backs of all time.

In June 2024, he sustained a heartbreaking anterior cruciate ligament injury, but – remarkably – he was back playing for Atalanta in November. It speaks volumes about his strength, resilience and determination — and that means he will likely reach his full talent comfortably.

Stats Overall Rating 78 Passing 57 Position CB Dribbling 61 Pace 55 Defending 80 Shooting 35 Physicality 73

Stats and ratings via FIFACM (correct as of squad update on 21/1/25)