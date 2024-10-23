Key Takeaways Quirky silver cards in EAFC 25 can be upgraded through Evolutions to provide something different.

The list of top silver cards includes players like Yankuba Minteh, Soumaila Coulibaly, and Kevin Schade.

Other silver cards such as Patson Daka and Irene Oguiza offer potential for growth in EAFC 25.

In EA Sports FC 25, gamers around the world aspire to use the best players on the planet. Whether that's Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Junior, they're the stars you can rely on to change the course of matches in a heartbeat. However, sometimes being different is good – and using a silver team is a challenging and quirky option.

Rated between 65 and 74, they are nowhere near as technically gifted as the best players in EAFC 25, but through Evolutions, they can be upgraded. Specific Evolutions arrive every week, allowing you to improve your favourite players and make them world-class.

Whether you want to use the base silver cards or upgrade them, we have decided to rank the nine best cards rated between 65 and 74 in the game. With the list stretching across nearly every position on the pitch, there are countless exciting options available – all for a cheap price as well.

Ranking Factors

Stats - Dependent on their position, and how they perform compared to other stars.

Dependent on their position, and how they perform compared to other stars. League - Options in major leagues are always going to be more wanted.

Options in major leagues are always going to be more wanted. Potential for upgrades - With Evolutions, silver cards can now become highly rated.

Best Silver Cards in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club League Nationality Position Rating 1. Yankuba Minteh Brighton Premier League Gambia RM/RW 74 2. Soumaila Coulibaly Brest Ligue 1 France CB 71 3. Kevin Schade Brentford Premier League Germany LW/LM/RM/ST 72 4. Jorrel Hato Ajax Eredivisie Netherlands CB/LB 73 5. Patson Daka Leicester Premier League Zambia ST 74 6. Wilson Odobert Tottenham Premier League France LM/RM/ST/LW 73 7. Irene Oguiza Athletic Bilbao Liga F Spain CM/CDM 74 8. Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich Premier League England CB/RB 73 9. DeAndre Yedlin FC Cincinnati MLS America RB/RM 71

9 DeAndre Yedlin

FC Cincinnati and America

The MLS is booming. Ever since the arrival of a certain small Argentine magician – the name Lionel Messi might ring a bell – the league has been growing in popularity and fame. This means there is now more interest in the league on EAFC 25, so DeAndre Yedlin is the perfect silver beast.

He's always been popular over the EA franchise due to his pace – and that continues this year. With 85 pace, he will be able to keep up with even the quickest players in the game if he doesn't have the ball, whilst his 87 stamina means he will hardly ever get tired of sprinting up and down the flank.

Stats Overall Rating 71 Passing 59 Position RB/RM Dribbling 65 Pace 85 Defending 66 Shooting 50 Physicality 73

8 Axel Tuanzebe

Ipswich and England

From one famous silver card over the years to another. Axel Tuanzebe, formerly of Manchester United, is now a key player for Ipswich as they embark on their Premier League journey at Portman Road. Having him rated at 73 feels slightly harsh, but it does mean he is one of the best options for this list.

Pace is crucial for centre-backs if you play a high line – and Tuanzebe has 80, allowing him to always catch up. Coupled with this, his defending and physicality stats are what you would expect from a 73-rated player. However, he might be the perfect Evolution if you want a different Premier League centre-back.

Stats Overall Rating 73 Passing 62 Position CB/RB Dribbling 68 Pace 80 Defending 72 Shooting 36 Physicality 70

7 Irene Oguiza

Athletic Bilbao and Spain

Irene Oguiza might be the only female star on this list, but her stats mean she has the potential to be an overpowered player in EAFC 25. Whether that's due to a specific silver-based objective or Evolutions, her stats do not represent someone who is 74-rated.

Two stats stood out when picking Oguiza for this list – 82 stand tackle and 77 slide tackle. It means she can comfortably break up attacks in the middle of the park, whilst combined with her pace and 82 interceptions, you have a talented Spanish midfielder who can shine at the heart of the battle.

Stats Overall Rating 74 Passing 64 Position CDM/CM Dribbling 62 Pace 74 Defending 78 Shooting 52 Physicality 66

6 Wilson Odobert

Tottenham and France

When Tottenham signed Wilson Odobert in the summer from Burnley, eyebrows were raised. He was a talented player in the north of England, but moving to one of the best teams in the world seemed a bit bold. However, it means you have a perfect silver card available in N17.

Most notably, Odobert can play across the front line. A perfect winger, he can effortlessly dribble in out of tight spaces – highlighted by his 79 agility – whilst he also has the pace to burst past the last line of defence. With a few Evolution upgrades, Odobert will be a star waiting to explode.

Stats Overall Rating 73 Passing 64 Position LM/RM/ST/LW Dribbling 75 Pace 86 Defending 30 Shooting 67 Physicality 49

5 Patson Daka

Leicester and Zambia

As another Premier League option, Patson Daka was billed for glory when he first arrived at one of the hardest competitions in the world. However, it hasn't quite worked out for him at Leicester. Given his lowest rating since FIFA 20 means he is now a silver option in the game.

With blistering pace and well-rounded shooting and dribbling, the Zambia international will feel comfortable in the final third. Naturally, there are countless better options than Daka in the final third, but – if you're looking to upgrade a silver into a world-class talent – he is one of the best choices.

Stats Overall Rating 74 Passing 58 Position ST Dribbling 74 Pace 89 Defending 26 Shooting 73 Physicality 69

4 Jorrel Hato

Ajax and Netherlands

In a few years, Jorrel Hato will not be on a list like this. Instead, the young Dutchman will be considered one of the best centre-backs in the world. That's only if he continues on the same trajectory, but everything so far suggests he will. This is only his second-ever EA card, but it's a +five on his one in EAFC 24.

The 18-year-old has 86 pace and can play at centre-back or left-back. As part of this, his 77 interceptions and 75 stand tackle shine, whilst any future upgrade is going to make him one of the most sought-after players in the game. It feels all but guaranteed that he will be given a Future Stars card in the coming months.

Stats Overall Rating 73 Passing 66 Position CB/LB Dribbling 72 Pace 86 Defending 74 Shooting 39 Physicality 70

3 Kevin Schade

Brentford and Germany

Moving back to the Premier League, Kevin Schade has all the qualities – just like Odobert – to eventually become one of the best options in the division. The German has been at Brentford since January 2023, but he has yet to burst onto the main stage, with inconsistency blighting him.

It means he is only 72-rated, but with 94 pace, he might be the perfect super sub if you are insistent on using a silver player. With 78 agility and balance, he can also glide into the final third effortlessly; the winger also has the advanced forward+ and winger+ roles to improve his talent on the wing and upfront.

Stats Overall Rating 72 Passing 59 Position LW/LM/RW/ST Dribbling 73 Pace 94 Defending 29 Shooting 65 Physicality 64

2 Soumaila Coulibaly

Brest and France

Soumaila Coulibaly has been billed for an impressive career. At just 21 years old, he is currently on loan at Brest from Dortmund – and, immediately, one stat stands out in EAFC 25. 86 pace. It makes him one of the quickest centre-backs in the game, and – combined with 82 strength – the Frenchman is already fit for the occasion.

At just 71-rated, there are naturally a few flaws to his card, most notably his passing and defending. However, if you want to upgrade to a centre-back or wait for an all-but-guaranteed special card, Coulibaly is the best option in Ligue 1 in EAFC 25. The potential is endless.

Stats Overall Rating 71 Passing 54 Position CB Dribbling 65 Pace 86 Defending 68 Shooting 36 Physicality 79

1 Yankuba Minteh

Brighton and Gambia

Finally, Yankuba Minteh has been ranked as the best silver card in EAFC 25. Not only is he one of the quickest cards in the game, but he also can effortlessly dribble into the final third. This is highlighted beautifully by his 92 agility and 83 balance.

The Brighton winger only joined the club in the summer of 2024 after Newcastle were forced to offload him due to Profit and Sustainability Rules. He's had an impressive start to life on the south coast, so this might be your final chance to use a silver version of the Gambian international.

Stats Overall Rating 74 Passing 61 Position RM/RW Dribbling 79 Pace 95 Defending 45 Shooting 65 Physicality 56

Stats via Futbin.