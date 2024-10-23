Key Takeaways
- Quirky silver cards in EAFC 25 can be upgraded through Evolutions to provide something different.
- The list of top silver cards includes players like Yankuba Minteh, Soumaila Coulibaly, and Kevin Schade.
- Other silver cards such as Patson Daka and Irene Oguiza offer potential for growth in EAFC 25.
In EA Sports FC 25, gamers around the world aspire to use the best players on the planet. Whether that's Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Junior, they're the stars you can rely on to change the course of matches in a heartbeat. However, sometimes being different is good – and using a silver team is a challenging and quirky option.
Rated between 65 and 74, they are nowhere near as technically gifted as the best players in EAFC 25, but through Evolutions, they can be upgraded. Specific Evolutions arrive every week, allowing you to improve your favourite players and make them world-class.
Whether you want to use the base silver cards or upgrade them, we have decided to rank the nine best cards rated between 65 and 74 in the game. With the list stretching across nearly every position on the pitch, there are countless exciting options available – all for a cheap price as well.
Ranking Factors
- Stats - Dependent on their position, and how they perform compared to other stars.
- League - Options in major leagues are always going to be more wanted.
- Potential for upgrades - With Evolutions, silver cards can now become highly rated.
|
Best Silver Cards in EAFC 25
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
League
|
Nationality
|
Position
|
Rating
|
1.
|
Yankuba Minteh
|
Brighton
|
Premier League
|
Gambia
|
RM/RW
|
74
|
2.
|
Soumaila Coulibaly
|
Brest
|
Ligue 1
|
France
|
CB
|
71
|
3.
|
Kevin Schade
|
Brentford
|
Premier League
|
Germany
|
LW/LM/RM/ST
|
72
|
4.
|
Jorrel Hato
|
Ajax
|
Eredivisie
|
Netherlands
|
CB/LB
|
73
|
5.
|
Patson Daka
|
Leicester
|
Premier League
|
Zambia
|
ST
|
74
|
6.
|
Wilson Odobert
|
Tottenham
|
Premier League
|
France
|
LM/RM/ST/LW
|
73
|
7.
|
Irene Oguiza
|
Athletic Bilbao
|
Liga F
|
Spain
|
CM/CDM
|
74
|
8.
|
Axel Tuanzebe
|
Ipswich
|
Premier League
|
England
|
CB/RB
|
73
|
9.
|
DeAndre Yedlin
|
FC Cincinnati
|
MLS
|
America
|
RB/RM
|
71
9 DeAndre Yedlin
FC Cincinnati and America
The MLS is booming. Ever since the arrival of a certain small Argentine magician – the name Lionel Messi might ring a bell – the league has been growing in popularity and fame. This means there is now more interest in the league on EAFC 25, so DeAndre Yedlin is the perfect silver beast.
He's always been popular over the EA franchise due to his pace – and that continues this year. With 85 pace, he will be able to keep up with even the quickest players in the game if he doesn't have the ball, whilst his 87 stamina means he will hardly ever get tired of sprinting up and down the flank.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
71
|
Passing
|
59
|
Position
|
RB/RM
|
Dribbling
|
65
|
Pace
|
85
|
Defending
|
66
|
Shooting
|
50
|
Physicality
|
73
8 Axel Tuanzebe
Ipswich and England
From one famous silver card over the years to another. Axel Tuanzebe, formerly of Manchester United, is now a key player for Ipswich as they embark on their Premier League journey at Portman Road. Having him rated at 73 feels slightly harsh, but it does mean he is one of the best options for this list.
Pace is crucial for centre-backs if you play a high line – and Tuanzebe has 80, allowing him to always catch up. Coupled with this, his defending and physicality stats are what you would expect from a 73-rated player. However, he might be the perfect Evolution if you want a different Premier League centre-back.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
73
|
Passing
|
62
|
Position
|
CB/RB
|
Dribbling
|
68
|
Pace
|
80
|
Defending
|
72
|
Shooting
|
36
|
Physicality
|
70
7 Irene Oguiza
Athletic Bilbao and Spain
Irene Oguiza might be the only female star on this list, but her stats mean she has the potential to be an overpowered player in EAFC 25. Whether that's due to a specific silver-based objective or Evolutions, her stats do not represent someone who is 74-rated.
Two stats stood out when picking Oguiza for this list – 82 stand tackle and 77 slide tackle. It means she can comfortably break up attacks in the middle of the park, whilst combined with her pace and 82 interceptions, you have a talented Spanish midfielder who can shine at the heart of the battle.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
74
|
Passing
|
64
|
Position
|
CDM/CM
|
Dribbling
|
62
|
Pace
|
74
|
Defending
|
78
|
Shooting
|
52
|
Physicality
|
66
6 Wilson Odobert
Tottenham and France
When Tottenham signed Wilson Odobert in the summer from Burnley, eyebrows were raised. He was a talented player in the north of England, but moving to one of the best teams in the world seemed a bit bold. However, it means you have a perfect silver card available in N17.
Most notably, Odobert can play across the front line. A perfect winger, he can effortlessly dribble in out of tight spaces – highlighted by his 79 agility – whilst he also has the pace to burst past the last line of defence. With a few Evolution upgrades, Odobert will be a star waiting to explode.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
73
|
Passing
|
64
|
Position
|
LM/RM/ST/LW
|
Dribbling
|
75
|
Pace
|
86
|
Defending
|
30
|
Shooting
|
67
|
Physicality
|
49
5 Patson Daka
Leicester and Zambia
As another Premier League option, Patson Daka was billed for glory when he first arrived at one of the hardest competitions in the world. However, it hasn't quite worked out for him at Leicester. Given his lowest rating since FIFA 20 means he is now a silver option in the game.
With blistering pace and well-rounded shooting and dribbling, the Zambia international will feel comfortable in the final third. Naturally, there are countless better options than Daka in the final third, but – if you're looking to upgrade a silver into a world-class talent – he is one of the best choices.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
74
|
Passing
|
58
|
Position
|
ST
|
Dribbling
|
74
|
Pace
|
89
|
Defending
|
26
|
Shooting
|
73
|
Physicality
|
69
4 Jorrel Hato
Ajax and Netherlands
In a few years, Jorrel Hato will not be on a list like this. Instead, the young Dutchman will be considered one of the best centre-backs in the world. That's only if he continues on the same trajectory, but everything so far suggests he will. This is only his second-ever EA card, but it's a +five on his one in EAFC 24.
The 18-year-old has 86 pace and can play at centre-back or left-back. As part of this, his 77 interceptions and 75 stand tackle shine, whilst any future upgrade is going to make him one of the most sought-after players in the game. It feels all but guaranteed that he will be given a Future Stars card in the coming months.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
73
|
Passing
|
66
|
Position
|
CB/LB
|
Dribbling
|
72
|
Pace
|
86
|
Defending
|
74
|
Shooting
|
39
|
Physicality
|
70
3 Kevin Schade
Brentford and Germany
Moving back to the Premier League, Kevin Schade has all the qualities – just like Odobert – to eventually become one of the best options in the division. The German has been at Brentford since January 2023, but he has yet to burst onto the main stage, with inconsistency blighting him.
It means he is only 72-rated, but with 94 pace, he might be the perfect super sub if you are insistent on using a silver player. With 78 agility and balance, he can also glide into the final third effortlessly; the winger also has the advanced forward+ and winger+ roles to improve his talent on the wing and upfront.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
72
|
Passing
|
59
|
Position
|
LW/LM/RW/ST
|
Dribbling
|
73
|
Pace
|
94
|
Defending
|
29
|
Shooting
|
65
|
Physicality
|
64
2 Soumaila Coulibaly
Brest and France
Soumaila Coulibaly has been billed for an impressive career. At just 21 years old, he is currently on loan at Brest from Dortmund – and, immediately, one stat stands out in EAFC 25. 86 pace. It makes him one of the quickest centre-backs in the game, and – combined with 82 strength – the Frenchman is already fit for the occasion.
At just 71-rated, there are naturally a few flaws to his card, most notably his passing and defending. However, if you want to upgrade to a centre-back or wait for an all-but-guaranteed special card, Coulibaly is the best option in Ligue 1 in EAFC 25. The potential is endless.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
71
|
Passing
|
54
|
Position
|
CB
|
Dribbling
|
65
|
Pace
|
86
|
Defending
|
68
|
Shooting
|
36
|
Physicality
|
79
1 Yankuba Minteh
Brighton and Gambia
Finally, Yankuba Minteh has been ranked as the best silver card in EAFC 25. Not only is he one of the quickest cards in the game, but he also can effortlessly dribble into the final third. This is highlighted beautifully by his 92 agility and 83 balance.
The Brighton winger only joined the club in the summer of 2024 after Newcastle were forced to offload him due to Profit and Sustainability Rules. He's had an impressive start to life on the south coast, so this might be your final chance to use a silver version of the Gambian international.
|
Stats
|
Overall Rating
|
74
|
Passing
|
61
|
Position
|
RM/RW
|
Dribbling
|
79
|
Pace
|
95
|
Defending
|
45
|
Shooting
|
65
|
Physicality
|
56
Stats via Futbin.