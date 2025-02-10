Summary Attacking midfielders are crucial to connect everything in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team.

From Team of the Years to Icons, they are sought-after and incredibly expensive.

Pele, Johan Cruyff and Jude Bellingham feature in a list of the best special card playmakers to buy.

Attacking midfielders connect the defensive half of a team to the attacking section. They are the "glue" to the system, stringing passes together and setting up their teammates on a consistent and effortless basis. It's why they are always so expensive to buy, whether that's in real life or in EA Sports FC 25.

You can't win the world's hardest competitions without a world-class attacking midfielder. In EAFC 25, matches are often decided by the finest of margins; one moment of magic can win you a match, especially if they can bring their teammates into the clash as well.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best special card attacking midfielders in the game. Following Team of the Year (TOTY), there are several nominees from that promotion included, whilst a plethora of Icons also stand tall amongst greatness. Unsurprisingly, they are all incredibly expensive.

Ranking Factors

It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class. Rating and stats - The higher they are, the better.

Best Attacking Midfielders in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Version Price 1. Pele N/A Brazil Team of the Year Icon 4.7m 2. Johan Cruyff N/A Netherlands Future Stars Icon 8.8m 3. Alexia Putellas Barcelona Spain Team of the Year 4.5m 4. Ronaldinho N/A Brazil Succession Icon 4.1m 5. Mia Hamm N/A USA Winter Wildcard Icon 3.2m 6. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England Team of the Year 4.7m 7. Ruud Gullit N/A Netherlands Thunderstruck Icon 3.5m 8. Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Spain Team of the Year 3.5m 9. Cole Palmer Chelsea England Team of the Year 1.7m

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different. Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

9 Cole Palmer

Version: Team of the Year