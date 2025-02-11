Summary Matches are often won or lost in the middle of the park, so central midfielders play a key role.

It's no different in EA Sports FC 25, with several Icons and Team of the Years acting like 'cheat codes'.

Jude Bellingham, Ruud Gullit and Alexia Putellas are some of the most expensive, but best, options.

Most football matches are won or lost in the middle of the park. If you are unable to dictate the tempo and flow, you will often not be able to secure victory, making the role of central midfielders – either in real life or EA Sports FC 25 – absolutely crucial at either end of the pitch.

They have to be versatile, capable of breaking up play and stopping transitions whilst also creating chances in the final third. It's why it's one of the most important roles to master in football, and some players – present and former – have done exactly that in the world's hardest competitions.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best special card central midfielders in EAFC 25. Following Team of the Year (TOTY), there are several nominees from that promotion included, whilst a plethora of Icons also stand tall amongst greatness. Unsurprisingly, they are all incredibly expensive.

Ranking Factors

It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class. Rating and stats - The higher they are, the better.

Best Central Midfielders in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Version Price 1. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England Team of the Year 4.7m 2. Ruud Gullit N/A Netherlands Thunderstruck Icon 3.5m 3. Alexia Putellas Barcelona Spain Team of the Year 4.5m 4. Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Spain Team of the Year 3.5m 5. Rodri Manchester City Spain Team of the Year 4.3m 6. Lothar Matthaus N/A Germany Thunderstruck Icon 1.8m 7. Patrick Vieira N/A France Thunderstruck Icon 1.5m 8. Ruud Gullit N/A Netherlands Base Icon 1.7m 9. Zinedine Zidane N/A France Thunderstruck Icon 1.4m

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different. Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

9 Zinedine Zidane

Version: Thunderstruck Icon

Close

To begin, Zinedine Zidane is the only player on this list with less than '80 Defending'. That naturally means he is unable to sit near the top of the list, but – if you use him alongside other defensive-minded options – you'll have a group of players who can control any match.

Zidane's Thunderstruck Icon card is worth 1.4m and, although he has just one PlayStyle+, Incisive Pass, the Frenchman is capable of acting as the main creative fulcrum in the middle of the park. With '98 Composure' and '98 Ball Control', the Real Madrid legend can stick the ball to his feet.

Stats Overall Rating 96 Passing 96 Positions CAM/CM Dribbling 96 Pace 86 Defending 76 Shooting 92 Physicality 86

8 Ruud Gullit

Version: Base Icon