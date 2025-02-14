Summary Centre-backs provide the foundations for your 'Ultimate Team' in EAFC 25.

Three TOTY centre-backs are the best to target, including Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

Icons Carlos Alberto and Rio Ferdinand are also superb but expensive.

"Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles," Sir Alex Ferguson, one of the greatest managers of all time, once said. That logic means, even in EA Sports FC 25, you have to have robust, reliable and world-class centre-backs who can mop up loose balls and create a formidable backline.

The role of a centre-back has changed drastically over the years. Once they were asked to defend at all costs, punting the ball upfield as soon as they could. Now though, it's different, with ball-playing centre-backs at the heart of a team's system as they look to kickstart attacks.

It's the same in EAFC 25 and – if you want to triumph on the online scene – you need two, maybe even three, world-class centre-backs. We have outlined the nine best special card centre-backs available in Ultimate Team, including several Team of the Year defenders (TOTY) and Icons.

Ranking Factors

It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class. Rating and stats - The higher they are, the better.

Best Centre-Backs in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Version Price 1. William Saliba Arsenal France Team of the Year 3.75m 2. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands Team of the Year 5.2m 3. Paolo Maldini N/A Italy Succession Icon 2.4m 4. Rio Ferdinand N/A England Future Stars Icon 1.85m 5. Eder Militao Real Madrid Brazil NumeroFUT 1.75m 6. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands Champions League Road to the Knockouts 2.0m 7. Wendie Renard Lyon France Team of the Year 1.4m 8. Carlos Alberto N/A Brazil Winter Wildcard Icon 1.65m 9. Lucio N/A Brazil Track Stars Hero 1.35m

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different. Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

9 Lucio

Version: Track Stars Hero

Lucio has always been considered one of the best Heroes ever since they, and him, were introduced to the EA Sports football universe. The legendary Brazilian had a superb career, particularly at Inter Milan, and he rightly deserved his place in the game. His base Hero card is superb, but his Track Stars version is even better.

Priced at 1.35m, Lucio has just one PlayStyle+, Aerial, but with '84 Pace', '93 Defending' and '91 Physicality', it's easy to see why the robust defender is so expensive. This includes stats like '92 Interceptions' and '93 Stand Tackle', placing him in the top one percent of world-class defenders this year.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 76 Position CB Dribbling 79 Pace 84 Defending 93 Shooting 74 Physicality 91

8 Carlos Alberto

Version: Winter Wildcard Icon

Carlos Alberto had an illustrious career in the club and international scene. He was an inspiration to any Brazilian wanting to go down the 'different route' and become a defender, so he was always going to be considered an Icon by EA Sports. His base card is already great, but in December, he was given two Winter Wildcard versions.

We have opted for his CB version, although the other one – and his base card, can play as a central defender as well. He can be picked up for 1.65m and – with two PlayStyle+, Anticipate and Relentless – the World Cup winner can help solidify your defence with his composure and strength.

Stats Overall Rating 92 Passing 81 Positions CB/RB Dribbling 85 Pace 90 Defending 92 Shooting 66 Physicality 86

7 Wendie Renard

Version: Team of the Year

Female centre-backs in EAFC 25 are rarely used due to one main issue — their height. However, Lyon defender Wendie Renard, widely regarded as one of the best female footballers of all time, doesn't have that problem, standing tall at six feet, two inches at the back.

The Frenchwoman is strong as well with '98 Strength', meaning she can perform against even the best strikers in the game. While there are not several world-class players she can secure a strong link to, there's no doubt her 1.4m price tag is fair and, if anything, undervalued. She even has three PlayStyle+ —Long Ball, Aerial and Anticipate.

Stats Overall Rating 95 Passing 80 Positions CB/CDM Dribbling 78 Pace 86 Defending 98 Shooting 73 Physicality 93

6 Virgil van Dijk

Version: Champions League Road to the Knockouts

Virgil van Dijk is, without a doubt, one of the greatest Premier League centre-backs of all time. The legendary Dutchman impressed at Southampton before securing a move to Liverpool at the start of 2018 — and, since then, he has helped The Reds win everything.

The 33-year-old remains meta on EAFC 25 as well, with his Champions League Road to the Knockouts card epitomising that. It started off as just a 91-rated card, but after Liverpool's impressive performances in Europe's elite competition, he was upgraded. The card with Aerial and Bruiser PlayStyle+ can now be picked up for 2m.

Stats Overall Rating 93 Passing 75 Position CB Dribbling 75 Pace 83 Defending 93 Shooting 64 Physicality 90

5 Eder Militao

Version: NumeroFUT

Eder Militao has always been a 'meta' defender in recent years. The Brazilian Real Madrid defender has gone from strength to strength at the 15-time Champions League winners, and – while his base card is already great – EA Sports gave him a NumeroFUT card to celebrate his number.

Although originally a left-back, Militao is expensive because he can also play centrally. He costs 1.75m, yet he has the Jockey PlayStyle+, '90 Sprint Speed', '91 Stand Tackle' and '90 Composure'. In every situation, the former Porto defender will shine with elegance and sophistication. Imagine partnering him with his real-life partner in crime, Antonio Rudiger.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 85 Positions LB/CB Dribbling 87 Pace 88 Defending 91 Shooting 60 Physicality 89

4 Rio Ferdinand

Version: Future Stars Icon

Future Stars celebrates modern-day stars who are tipped to become some of the best players in the world. Lamine Yamal and Lucas Bergvall were just two of the names included, but – within this – they also celebrated Icons who shone at the start of their careers, including Rio Ferdinand.

The legendary Englishman broke onto the scene at West Ham before moving to Leeds United. There, he helped them reach the Champions League semi-finals and showed why he was world-class. His Future Stars Icon card is 92-rated and costs 1.85m, but he can transform your defence. The Manchester United legend has two great PlayStyle+, Aerial and Anticipate, after all.

Stats Overall Rating 92 Passing 70 Position CB Dribbling 73 Pace 86 Defending 93 Shooting 52 Physicality 88

3 Paolo Maldini

Version: Succession Icon

Paolo Maldini's Succession Icon card is a left-back, but everyone knows he works best as a centre-back. As a man who hated to slide tackle – "If I have to make a tackle then I have already made a mistake," he once famously said – he is now considered one of the best, although most expensive, options currently in the game.

One of the greatest defenders of all time is a master in the defensive third. While you probably expect that for an eye-watering price of 2.4m, stats such as '97 Stand Tackle', '86 Sprint Speed' and '95 Composure' allow him to adapt comfortably to every situation. He feels like an absolute cheat code.

Stats Overall Rating 93 Passing 75 Positions CB/LB Dribbling 70 Pace 86 Defending 96 Shooting 56 Physicality 85

2 Virgil van Dijk

Version: Team of the Year

He's already featured once on this list, but Van Dijk's TOTY card is a step above — and he could easily be first. It's a matter of preference, with the Dutchman pipped to the title due to being slightly slower. That takes nothing away from this card though; the Liverpool star, priced at 5.2m, is superb.

The former Celtic centre-back has three PlayStyle+, Block, Aerial and Intercept, and that allows him to dominate everyone in the air and on the floor. There's not a single situation Van Dijk isn't suited to, as stats such as '98 Stand Tackle', '93 Reactions' and '95 Composure' showcase why he is worth over 5m.

Stats Overall Rating 96 Passing 80 Position CB Dribbling 78 Pace 87 Defending 96 Shooting 67 Physicality 95

1 William Saliba

Version: Team of the Year