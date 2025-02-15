Summary You don't control goalkeepers for most of the match, so you need to bring in someone you trust.

Alisson, Emiliano Martinez and Thibaut Courtois can all be relied upon.

Icons Edwin van der Sar and Iker Casillas are also superb in EAFC 25.

Goalkeepers are, to put it bluntly, absolutely crucial in EA Sports FC 25. While you control most of the players in your squad, the goalkeeper is an exception. It's controlled by AI 99% of the time, meaning fate is out of your hands as a powerful shot is rifled towards the top, right corner.

In moments like this, you need a goalkeeper who can make world-class saves reliably. That's not always easy to find, though, with some players in between the sticks becoming known for their inconsistency and struggles under pressure. The last thing you want is to be denied victory by something out of your control, after all.

We have already ranked the nine best gold card goalkeepers in EAFC 25, but now it's time to look at improved versions. From Team of the Years (TOTYs) to Icons, it's a list full of goalkeepers who will make extraordinary saves and, most importantly, act as a reliable figure in the most dramatic moments.

Ranking Factors

Price - It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class.

It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class. Rating and stats - The higher they are, the better.

The higher they are, the better. PlayStyles - They separate the elite from the legends.

Best Goalkeepers in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Version Price 1. Edwin van der Sar N/A Netherlands Centurions Icon 445k 2. Lev Yashin N/A Russia Future Stars Icon 625k 3. Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Argentina Team of the Year 320k 4. Gianluigi Buffon N/A Italy Base Icon 450k 5. Iker Casillas N/A Spain Team of the Year Icon 445k (SBC) 6. Alisson Liverpool Brazil NumeroFUT 220k 7. Gianluigi Donnarumma Paris Saint-Germain Italy Centurions 70k 8. Petr Cech N/A Czech Republic Future Stars Icon 210k 9. Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium Track Stars 83k

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different. Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

9 Thibaut Courtois

Version: Track Stars

In recent years, Thibaut Courtois has been unlucky with injury. He suffered a major anterior cruciate ligament at the start of the 2023/24 season, but the Belgian was back to full fitness just in time for another strong display in a Champions League final, this time against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

While his gold card is great in EAFC 25, his Track Stars version is even better. With the Rush Out PlayStyle+, '90 Handling' and '91 Reflexes, the six-foot, seven-inch goalkeeper sends fear into even the best wingers in the world. There's no other way to put it; he's world-class for a price of just 83k.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Kicking 77 Height 6'7" Reflexes 91 Diving 86 Speed 48 Handling 90 Positioning 90

8 Petr Cech

Version: Future Stars Icon

Petr Cech had an extraordinary career — from winning the Champions League with Chelsea to cementing his status as one of the greatest Premier League goalkeepers of all time. Throughout every match, he was a reliable figure, and he even had an impressive start to life on the pitch.

He moved to Chelsea at the age of 22 after impressing for two years at Rennes. Due to this, EA Sports gave him a Future Stars Icon card to celebrate his early success. It can be picked up for 210k, which seems cheap considering he has two PlayStyle+ – Deflector and Far Throw.

Stats Overall Rating 89 Kicking 80 Height 6'5" Reflexes 90 Diving 88 Speed 55 Handling 86 Positioning 91

7 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Version: Centurions

We ranked Gianluigi Donnarumma as the best gold goalkeeper to use in EA Sports FC 25, but other superb cards mean he only places seventh on this list. His Track Stars card is only a minor upgrade on his base version, but it makes him more well-rounded and able to adapt to every situation.

He has the Deflector+ PlayStyle, which is great to have if you are tired of conceding goals from rebounds, whilst he's also six feet, five inches tall. Priced at just 70k, the Euro 2020 champion with Italy is a bargain and will instantly help you concede fewer goals.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Kicking 75 Height 6'5" Reflexes 91 Diving 91 Speed 54 Handling 86 Positioning 88

6 Alisson

Version: NumeroFUT