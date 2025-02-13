Summary There are a plethora of world-class left-backs in EAFC 25.

Both Team of the Year left-backs are expensive but worth the price.

Icon Roberto Carlos is another superb option on the left flank.

Building an 'Ultimate Team' is like a jigsaw. Every component has to join up with one another to build a well-oiled and reliable team that can compete in even the world's hardest competitions. It's the same story in EA Sports FC 25, meaning – even if they are often seen as 'unimportant' – you still need a world-class left-back.

The job of a full-back is always changing in modern-day football. Some managers, like Ange Postecoglou, ask them to invert into the midfield. Others like them to bomb forward and provide an attacking threat on the flank, whilst defensive coaches opt for security and a safe back four. You can use any approach in EAFC 25, and that will depend on who you buy for the position.

As a result, we have highlighted the nine best special card left-backs now available in EAFC 25. After Team of the Year (TOTY) was released in January 2025, numerous superstars emerged and, as expected, one of the greatest left-backs in history is represented as an Icon.

Ranking Factors

Price - It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class.

It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class. Rating and stats - The higher they are, the better.

The higher they are, the better. PlayStyles - They separate the elite from the legends.

Best Special Card Left-Backs in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Version Price 1. Theo Hernandez AC Milan France Track Stars 1.6m 2. Roberto Carlos N/A Brazil Team of the Year Icon 1.0m 3. Sakina Karchaoui Paris Saint-Germain France Team of the Year 800k 4. Alejandro Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen Spain Team of the Year 800k 5. Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid France NumeroFUT 830k 6. Alejandro Balde Barcelona Spain NumeroFUT 1.3m 7. Theo Hernandez AC Milan France Inform 740k 8. Joao Neves Paris Saint-Germain Portugal Future Stars 700k 9. Paolo Maldini N/A Italy Succession Icon 2.6m

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different. Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

9 Paolo Maldini

Version: Succession Icon

Before we even talk about Paolo Maldini's talent, career and sheer elegance when defending, it's important to mention that there is one key caveat when using him in EAFC 25. The legendary Italian will only work as a left-back if you want them to sit back, tuck in and – essentially – act as a third centre-back.

That's because one of the greatest defenders of all time doesn't possess any attacking qualities. He has just '56 Shooting' and '70 Dribbling', but if you want to focus on defensive security, there aren't many better. With '96 Defending', the world's best wingers will struggle consistently against the card worth 2.6m.

Stats Overall Rating 93 Passing 75 Positions CB/LB Dribbling 70 Pace 86 Defending 96 Shooting 56 Physicality 85

8 Joao Neves

Version: Future Stars

Joao Neves is a natural central midfielder and part of an exciting core of players breaking onto the main stage at Paris Saint-Germain. In truth, he's already a 'star', but EA Sports has tipped him for greatness and gave him a Future Stars card at the start of 2025.

It can be picked up for 700k and he can play as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder or left-back. If you like to use inverted full-backs, Neves is the perfect option, especially with two PlayStyle+ — Press Prone and Pinged Pass. Even defensively, Neves has very few flaws.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 87 Positions CM/CDM/LB Dribbling 91 Pace 90 Defending 86 Shooting 80 Physicality 89

7 Theo Hernandez

Version: Inform

Theo Hernandez features twice on this list and some could argue it could have been more. His gold card is already superb, but since the release of the game, the Frenchman has been given a handful of world-class special cards. The first is his inform, which is available for 740k.

With the Bruiser PlayStyle+, the AC Milan left-back has '96 Pace', '90 Physicality' and '82 Defending'. He is well-rounded across the board, which means that, whatever the situation, Hernandez will shine. Versatility is crucial and the left-back, who can also play further forward, shines throughout.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 80 Positions LB/LM Dribbling 85 Pace 96 Defending 82 Shooting 78 Physicality 90

6 Alejandro Balde

Version: NumeroFUT

La Masia has a history of producing world-class youngsters. Lionel Messi rose through the ranks and, in recent years, the likes of Gavi, Pedri and Lamine Yamal have all excelled. Alejandro Balde can also be included on lists like that, with the Spanish left-back now excelling on the coast.

He was given a NumeroFUT card in EAFC 25 and it can be picked up for 1.3m. He is 90-rated and can play on either flank, whilst his stats are superb across the board. Whether it's when defending or creating chances further forward, Balde – who has the Anticipate PlayStyle+ – is superb.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 84 Positions LB/LM/RB Dribbling 85 Pace 96 Defending 88 Shooting 57 Physicality 82

5 Eduardo Camavinga

Version: NumeroFUT

Eduardo Camavinga, at just 22, has already completed domestic football. Since moving to Real Madrid, he has won every trophy possible, including two Champions Leagues. That's a dream for most, but the Frenchman is already loving life at the highest level of the game.

Just like Balde, Camavinga was given a NumeroFUT card in EAFC 25. He can be secured for 830k, and – with the Intercept PlayStyle+ – the defensive-midfielder-turned-left-back is a brilliant option. Neves was our main option if you use inverted full-backs, yet Camavinga will do just as good, if not better.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 88 Positions CDM/CM/LB Dribbling 91 Pace 86 Defending 84 Shooting 81 Physicality 90

4 Alejandro Grimaldo

Version: Team of the Year

Team of the Year was released in January 2025, and Alejandro Grimaldo was selected at left-back. After a stellar season with Bayer Leverkusen, which saw them win the title unbeaten, and a summer of success with Spain when they won Euro 2024, it's easy to see why he was chosen.

While he is far cheaper than other TOTY cards, at 800k, Grimaldo is a superb option. He has three PlayStyle+ – Quick Step, Whipped Pass and Slide Tackle – whilst stats such as '90 Stand Tackle' and '92 Composure' allow him to shine comfortably in every situation.

Stats Overall Rating 94 Passing 96 Positions LB/LM/LW Dribbling 94 Pace 96 Defending 87 Shooting 85 Physicality 85

3 Sakina Karchaoui

Version: Team of the Year

From one TOTY to another. While Grimaldo was the men's choice, Sakina Karchaoui was selected for just the second-ever women's TOTY. The Frenchwoman, who plays for PSG, has excelled recently and, at the start of EAFC 25, her base card was incredibly popular.

Her TOTY version is everything that was — but more. For 800k, she has three PlayStyle+ – Relentless, Whipped Pass and Jockey – whilst she shines in every defensive situation. With '92 Defensive Awareness', '96 Stand Tackle' and '92 Slide Tackle', the 29-year-old is superb. Even in the attacking phases of the match, she rarely struggles as well.

Stats Overall Rating 95 Passing 91 Positions LB/LM Dribbling 95 Pace 97 Defending 92 Shooting 75 Physicality 80

2 Roberto Carlos

Version: Team of the Year Icon