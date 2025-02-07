Summary There are a plethora of left wingers in a league of their own in EAFC 25.

From Team of the Years to Icons, they are all unsurprisingly expensive.

Kylian Mbappe is included twice, with no one coming close to his TOTY on the left flank.

When building a team in EA Sports FC 25, you need to treat it like a jigsaw. Every piece, or player in this instance, joins together to create a well-oiled machine. Left wingers play their part in that, and they often have to carry the weight of expectation on their shoulders in the final third.

Stereotypically, left wingers need to be quick, agile and dynamic, allowing them to send even the best defenders in the world into a frenzy. It's the same case in EAFC 25, and we have decided to outline the nine best special cards to buy. Some are Icons – legendary players who have now hung up their boots; others are still plying their trade elegantly as the finest athletes in the world.

We have considered everything and thought about every single player who, whether primary or secondary, can play as a left winger. From Icons to Team of the Year forwards, it's a list steeped in talent, but – unsurprisingly – you will need to have a healthy bank account to be able to afford them.

Ranking Factors

Price - It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class.

It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class. Rating and stats - The higher they are, the better.

The higher they are, the better. PlayStyles - They separate the elite from the legends.

Best Left Wingers in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Version Price 1. Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France Team of the Year 12.1m 2. Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Brazil Team of the Year 9.2m 3. Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France Thunderstruck 6.0m 4. Ronaldinho N/A Brazil Successions Icon 3.9m 5. Sophia Smith Portland Thorns USA Team of the Year 3.5m 6. Thierry Henry N/A France Team of the Year Icon 5.1m 7. Rafael Leao AC Milan Portugal NumeroFUT 2.3m 8. Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain Future Stars 3.3m 9. Gareth Bale N/A Wales Team of the Year Icon 2.83m (SBC)

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different. Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

9 Gareth Bale

Team of the Year Icon

When Gareth Bale's Squad Building Challenge (SBC) was released during the craziness of TOTY, the EAFC community were delighted. They had been blessed with a world-class card with no flaws for an incredible price of 2.8m, far cheaper than others on this list.

While there were endless sections to complete, it was worth it. The legendary Welshman has a four-star weak foot and five-star skill moves, whilst also holding Rapid and Acrobatic PlayStyle+. Delving deeper, his 91 Finishing, 94 Reactions and 98 Sprint Speed make him built for every occasion, even if he is left-footed.

Stats Overall Rating 92 Passing 90 Positions ST/RM/RW/LW Dribbling 93 Pace 98 Defending 70 Shooting 93 Physicality 83

8 Lamine Yamal

Future Stars