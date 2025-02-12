Summary Right-backs are an essential piece of the EA Sports FC 25 'jigsaw'.

They are cheaper than the most expensive card in the game but still costly.

The likes of Lucy Bronze, Dani Carvajal and Cafu all have world-class cards.

Right-back is often the 'forgotten position' in football. "Nobody wants to grow up and be a Gary Neville," friend and fellow pundit Jamie Carragher once famously said — and that still applies. They don't take the limelight, but that doesn't mean they aren't important.

Football is like a jigsaw and every component must link to build an 'Ultimate Team'. It's the same in EA Sports FC 25 and, while you may prioritise a larger section of your budget to some of the best strikers in the game, you still need to make sure you have a reliable and composed figure at right-back.

Due to this, we have outlined the nine best special card right-backs currently available in EAFC 25. Following Team of the Year (TOTY) in January 2025, there are several strong candidates, whilst – unsurprisingly – some of the greatest right-backs of all time feature as Icons.

Ranking Factors

It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class. Rating and stats - The higher they are, the better.

Best Special Card Right Backs in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Version Price 1. Cafu N/A Brazil Team of the Year Icon 1.7m 2. Kyle Walker Manchester City England NumeroFUT 2.3m 3. Dani Carvajal Real Madrid Spain Team of the Year 1.0m 4. Lilian Thuram N/A France Thunderstruck Icon 1.4m 5. Carlos Alberto N/A Brazil Winter Wildcard Icon 1.4m 6. Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Germany Flashback SBC 2.1m 7. Lucy Bronze Chelsea England Team of the Year 750k 8. Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan Netherlands NumeroFUT 690k 9. Cafu N/A Brazil Base Icon 730k

9 Cafu

Version: Base Icon

While right-backs very rarely fight for individual honours, most would consider Cafu to be one of the greatest Brazilian players of all time. He features twice on this list, proving how the world-class two-time World Cup winner is considered 'meta' and 'overpowered' in EAFC 25.

For 730k, you can pick up his original and base Icon card. While it might not be as exciting as others on this list, he has one PlayStyle+, Relentless, whilst he can do everything asked of him. The only downside is his shooting, poor across the board at 56, but if you like your full-backs to stay back, Cafu will shine.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 83 Position RB Dribbling 85 Pace 90 Defending 88 Shooting 56 Physicality 83

8 Denzel Dumfries

Version: NumeroFUT

From one former world-class right-back to a modern-day one. Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries continues to go under the radar. He's aggressive, powerful and strong, but doesn't possess the flash and charisma of others that shine instead. There's no doubt he deserves his moment in the spotlight on this EAFC 25 list.

The Dutchman's NumeroFUT special card can be picked up for 690k – the cheapest card on this list – and, for that price, you get a player with the Relentless PlayStyle+, '95 Sprint Speed' and '88 Ball Control'. He's even a threat in the attacking phase of play, which some of this list do not even offer.

Stats Overall Rating 89 Passing 82 Positions RB/RM Dribbling 85 Pace 92 Defending 88 Shooting 74 Physicality 92

7 Lucy Bronze

Version: Team of the Year

Lucy Bronze is the only female footballer on this list. In EAFC 25, the 'meta' for defenders normally focuses on strength and power, which unfortunately means several of the world's best are not frequently used by gamers. However, Bronze's TOTY card is simply insane and deserves a mention.

For just 750k, you can get a 94-rated right-back with three PlayStyle+ — Incisive Pass, Long Throw and Anticipate. Under closer inspection, stats such as '92 Composure', 92 Stand Tackle' and '95 Shot Power' mean she is versatile and able to adapt to different situations. One of England's most decorated players is world-class.

Stats Overall Rating 94 Passing 91 Position RB Dribbling 90 Pace 94 Defending 92 Shooting 78 Physicality 93

6 Joshua Kimmich

Version: Flashback SBC

Joshua Kimmich was given a Flashback Squad Building Challenge during TOTY in January 2025 to celebrate his inclusion in FIFA 21's version. That year, Bayern Munich dominated European football, winning the Champions League a year prior, and Kimmich was at the heart of it.

While he is still world-class now, his peak came during the COVID-19 Pandemic, with this card sending gamers on a trip down Memory Lane. This SBC was expensive at over 2m, but – with two PlayStyles, Long Ball and Anticipate – combined with well-rounded stats and versatility, you can use a card suited to every situation.

Stats Overall Rating 92 Passing 94 Positions CDM/CM/RB Dribbling 90 Pace 88 Defending 92 Shooting 80 Physicality 87

5 Carlos Alberto

Version: Winter Wildcard Icon

Carlos Alberto had an illustrious career in the club and international scene. He was an inspiration to any Brazilian wanting to go down the 'different route' and become a full-back, so he was always going to be considered an Icon by EA Sports. His base card is already great, but in December, he was given two Winter Wildcard versions.

We have chosen to pick his defensive midfielder version, which can still play at right-back and is incredibly versatile. Alberto has two PlayStyle+, Long Ball and Anticipate, whilst – just like Cafu – if you're looking for a right-back who prioritises defending at all costs, Alberto is the option for you.

Stats Overall Rating 92 Passing 85 Positions CDM/RB/CB Dribbling 87 Pace 92 Defending 89 Shooting 66 Physicality 86

4 Lilian Thuram

Version: Thunderstruck Icon

Lilian Thuram had an illustrious career at both Juventus and Barcelona, but he is most well-known for his international triumphs, winning the World Cup in 1998 and the Euros two years later. Now considered an Icon, Thuram will act as a reliable figure on the right flank.

He was given a Thunderstruck version during Black Friday, which can now be picked up for 1.4m. He has one PlayStyle+, Slide Tackle – arguably one of the best in the game to own, whilst he also has no defensive flaws. From '90 Pace' to '92 Defending', even the best left-wingers in the game will struggle to get past him.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 79 Positions RB/CB Dribbling 77 Pace 90 Defending 92 Shooting 61 Physicality 92

3 Dani Carvajal

Version: Team of the Year