Summary

  • After TOTY, there are now a plethora of world-class right-wingers available.
  • Even two Future Stars are included after another exciting promo.
  • However, no one comes close to TOTY's Mohamed Salah and Caroline Graham Hansen.

As the EA Sports FC 25 yearly cycle continues, the level of special cards in the game increases. There are consistent promotions in the game to celebrate some of the world's best players regularly, whilst Team of the Year (TOTY) – released in January – created a significant gap at the top.

Securing a TOTY is a dream for most. If you're not lucky enough to pack one, they cost millions — and that's rarely achievable unless you treat the game like a chore and challenge. However, it's always good to have something to aspire to, which is why we have outlined the nine best special card right-wingers in EAFC 25 at the moment.

We have considered everything and thought about every single player who, whether primary or secondary, can play as a right-winger. From Icons to Team of the Year forwards, it's a list steeped in talent, but – unsurprisingly – you will need to have a healthy bank account to be able to afford them.

Ranking Factors

  • Price - It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class.
  • Rating and stats - The higher they are, the better.
  • PlayStyles - They separate the elite from the legends.

Best Right-Wingers in EAFC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Nationality

Version

Price

1.

Caroline Graham Hansen

Barcelona

Norway

Team of the Year

4.7m

2.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Egypt

Team of the Year

3.7m

3.

Sophia Smith

Portland Thorns

USA

Team of the Year

3.5m

4.

Mia Hamm

N/A

USA

Winter Wildcard Icon

3.2m

5.

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

Spain

Future Stars

3.3m

6.

Gareth Bale

N/A

Wales

Team of the Year Icon

2.8m (SBC)

7.

George Best

N/A

Northern Ireland

Future Stars Icon

1.7m (SBC)

8.

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

England

Team of the Year

1.8m

9.

Lauren James

Chelsea

England

Team of the Year

1.3m

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different.

Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

an image of Luka Modric (2023, Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (2021, Juventus) and Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, 2024) with the EA Sports TOTY logo behind them in a dark blue background
Related
9 Oldest Team of the Year Players in EA Sports History (Ranked)

Including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manuel Neuer and Lionel Messi, the nine oldest players in TOTY history have been revealed.

9 Lauren James

Team of the Year

Lauren James

To begin, Lauren James was blighted by injury during the first half of the 2024/25 campaign, however, partially due to her popularity and natural talent, the Englishwoman secured her place in EA Sports' TOTY. She partnered Caroline Graham Hansen and Sophia Smith in the final third.

As a 96-rated right-winger who can also play as a 'ten', James costs 1.3m. That might sound expensive, but it's significantly cheaper than others on this list, despite her having Technical, Trickster and Press Proven PlayStyle+. Coupled with '99 Dribbling' and '99 Ball Control', James has no flaws.

Stats

Overall Rating

96

Passing

90

Positions

RW/RM/CAM

Dribbling

97

Pace

98

Defending

51

Shooting

91

Physicality

93

8 Cole Palmer

Team of the Year