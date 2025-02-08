Summary After TOTY, there are now a plethora of world-class right-wingers available.

Even two Future Stars are included after another exciting promo.

However, no one comes close to TOTY's Mohamed Salah and Caroline Graham Hansen.

As the EA Sports FC 25 yearly cycle continues, the level of special cards in the game increases. There are consistent promotions in the game to celebrate some of the world's best players regularly, whilst Team of the Year (TOTY) – released in January – created a significant gap at the top.

Securing a TOTY is a dream for most. If you're not lucky enough to pack one, they cost millions — and that's rarely achievable unless you treat the game like a chore and challenge. However, it's always good to have something to aspire to, which is why we have outlined the nine best special card right-wingers in EAFC 25 at the moment.

We have considered everything and thought about every single player who, whether primary or secondary, can play as a right-winger. From Icons to Team of the Year forwards, it's a list steeped in talent, but – unsurprisingly – you will need to have a healthy bank account to be able to afford them.

Ranking Factors

Best Right-Wingers in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Version Price 1. Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Norway Team of the Year 4.7m 2. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt Team of the Year 3.7m 3. Sophia Smith Portland Thorns USA Team of the Year 3.5m 4. Mia Hamm N/A USA Winter Wildcard Icon 3.2m 5. Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain Future Stars 3.3m 6. Gareth Bale N/A Wales Team of the Year Icon 2.8m (SBC) 7. George Best N/A Northern Ireland Future Stars Icon 1.7m (SBC) 8. Cole Palmer Chelsea England Team of the Year 1.8m 9. Lauren James Chelsea England Team of the Year 1.3m

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different. Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

9 Lauren James

Team of the Year

To begin, Lauren James was blighted by injury during the first half of the 2024/25 campaign, however, partially due to her popularity and natural talent, the Englishwoman secured her place in EA Sports' TOTY. She partnered Caroline Graham Hansen and Sophia Smith in the final third.

As a 96-rated right-winger who can also play as a 'ten', James costs 1.3m. That might sound expensive, but it's significantly cheaper than others on this list, despite her having Technical, Trickster and Press Proven PlayStyle+. Coupled with '99 Dribbling' and '99 Ball Control', James has no flaws.

Stats Overall Rating 96 Passing 90 Positions RW/RM/CAM Dribbling 97 Pace 98 Defending 51 Shooting 91 Physicality 93

8 Cole Palmer

Team of the Year