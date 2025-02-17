Summary TOTYs and Icons make up the list of best special cards available in EAFC 25.

Arsenal's William Saliba and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham are included.

One legendary Icon returned to the game in February 2025 after a three-year hiatus — and he's immediately included on this list.

In EA Sports FC 25, you need high aspirations. While there are plenty of 'meta' players available for a cheap price, you always want to pick up the world's greatest stars instead. At the start of the game, it came in the form of the highest-rated gold cards around, but – now – it focuses specifically on special cards.

As the game's cycle continues, players are given 'special cards' to celebrate their careers and real-life achievements. Team of the Year (TOTY), released in January 2025, is the most well-known one as the 11 best players from 2024 received mind-boggling upgrades. Icons have also been given new versions.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine best special cards currently available in EAFC 25. We have already ranked them based on position, including the game's best strikers, finest right-wingers and most talented centre-backs, but looking at it overall paints a clear picture of what the 'meta' truly is.

Ranking Factors

Price - It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class.

It's a strong indicator of whether a player is world-class. Rating and stats - The higher they are, the better.

The higher they are, the better. PlayStyles - They separate the elite from the legends.

Best Special Cards in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Version Price 1. Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France Team of the Year 11.2m 2. Ronaldo N/A Brazil Winter Wildcards Icon 10.8m 3. Diego Maradona N/A Argentina Grassroots Icon 11.5m 4. Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Brazil Team of the Year 9.0m 5. Pele N/A Brazil Team of the Year Icon 4.2m 6. Johan Cruyff N/A Netherlands Future Stars Icon 7.5m 7. Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Norway Team of the Year 4.2m 8. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England Team of the Year 4.4m 9. William Saliba Arsenal France Team of the Year 3.9m

Prices above have been taken according to PlayStation and Xbox market prices. PC player cost is likely to be different. Prices are likely to drastically change regularly so may be different to the date shown above.

9 William Saliba

Team of the Year

To begin, when you consider who the best centre-back in EAFC 25 is, there are two clear options — William Saliba or Virgil van Dijk. Both are two of the world's best centre-backs, but the Frenchman pipped his Liverpool rival to the honour because of his pace – 90, three higher than the Dutchman​​​​​​.

Saliba secured his first-ever TOTY card in January 2025 after another impressive year in N5, although they failed to secure any silverware. He can be picked up for 3.9m and, combined with three PlayStyle+, Relentless, Slide Tackle and Anticipate, the Arsenal star is easily capable of stopping anyone in his tracks.

Stats Overall Rating 95 Passing 80 Position CB Dribbling 83 Pace 90 Defending 95 Shooting 47 Physicality 93

8 Jude Bellingham

Team of the Year