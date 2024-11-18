Key Takeaways The best strikers in EA Sports FC 25 are not necessarily the highest-rated.

EA Sports FC 25 remains one of the most competitive games in the industry. From the first minute to the last, it's tense and dramatic, leaving you on the edge of your seat as you search to win the most important matches in Division Rivals and Champions.

To succeed in the game, you need to have the best strikers in the world to guide you from the front. They have to be capable of finding the back of the net from nearly every angle, whilst their strength and pace can help other players get involved in the action, even if they don't have the final touch.

Due to this, we have ranked the best strikers in EAFC 25. It's important to note this has not been ranked solely on their overall rating. Some strikers are high-rated but do not have the best stats, mainly pace, to compete in the most competitive matches. We have also only included gold players who play up front.

Ranking Factors

Overall Rating - While not the only factor, it provides a good indication to their talent.

While not the only factor, it provides a good indication to their talent. Stats - Players can be lower-rated but still have impressive stats.

Players can be lower-rated but still have impressive stats. Pace - It's one of the most crucial stats for any player in EAFC 25.

It's one of the most crucial stats for any player in EAFC 25. League - Players need to have good links to other stars.

Best Strikers in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Player League Club Overall Rating 1. Kylian Mbappe La Liga Real Madrid 91 2. Erling Haaland Premier League Manchester City 91 3. Heung-min Son Premier League Tottenham 87 4. Sophia Smith National Women's Soccer League Portland Thorns 89 5. Lautaro Martinez Serie A Inter Milan 89 6. Antoine Griezmann La Liga Atletico Madrid 88 7. Harry Kane Bundesliga Bayern Munich 90 8. Sam Kerr Women's Super League Chelsea 90 9. Marie Katoto League One Feminine Paris Saint-Germain 88

9 Marie Katoto

Paris Saint-Germain and France

To begin, while Marie Katoto is not blessed with links to countless world-class players, the Frenchwoman is as fearful as they come in the final third. Playing for Paris Saint-Germain, she has built a reputation for being known as one of the most deadly strikers in the opposition's box, something which has been replicated in EAFC 25.

With 85 pace, impressive shooting and just about enough strength to compete in a muscle contest in the final third, Katoto is ready to shine. In real life, Lyon's manager Sonia Bompastor departed, opening the door for PSG and Katoto to pounce. It's up to you to do the same in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 77 Position ST Dribbling 84 Pace 85 Defending 39 Shooting 87 Physicality 74

8 Sam Kerr

Chelsea and Australia

Chelsea's Sam Kerr is currently out injured through an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in January 2024. It brought an early end to her campaign – where she scored four league goals in eight matches – but she is, unsurprisingly, still held in high regard by EA Sports.

The legendary Australian, who was the poster girl of the 2023 Women's World Cup, is one of the most popular female footballers in the world — and for good reason; she's almost unstoppable. In EAFC 25, her stats speak for themselves, especially her 85 pace and 88 shooting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kerr finished second in the 2023 Ballon d'Or with 87 points compared to Aitana Bonmati's 266.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 74 Position ST Dribbling 90 Pace 85 Defending 42 Shooting 88 Physicality 83

7 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich and England

Despite being 31 years old, Harry Kane remains trophyless, yet it's for that exact reason that he is still criminally underrated. The legendary Englishman will not only go down as one of the best players to ever wear the Three Lions shirt but he will likely be considered one of the best strikers of all time.

In EAFC 25, he has a natural eye for goal, yet he is lower down this list due to one thing and one thing only — his pace. At just 65, he does not suit the 'meta' of the game, but that doesn't mean he isn't useable. Opting for him as a target man will work impressively.

Stats Overall Rating 90 Passing 84 Position ST Dribbling 83 Pace 65 Defending 49 Shooting 93 Physicality 82

6 Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid and France

From one player who has won nothing to another who is stacked in silverware. Antoine Griezmann knows how to perform under pressure, especially with France. The striker, who would also work as a playmaker if you changed formation mid-game, continues to be ever-present on lists like this.

Back at his favourite club, Atletico Madrid, Griezmann can effortlessly grace around the final third. His neat dribbling and sudden bursts of pace make him a defender's worst nightmare, and that's before you even start talking about his eye for goal in the final third. The only flaw to his game is his height.

Stats Overall Rating 88 Passing 87 Position ST Dribbling 89 Pace 80 Defending 59 Shooting 88 Physicality 75

5 Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan and Argentina

Switching from La Liga to Serie A, Lautaro Martinez has been an ever-present name at the top of Serie A's top scorer list. The small Argentine always finds room, somehow, to work his way into the final third, with his dynamic dribbling and gracefulness frustrating even the best defenders in the world.

That's been replicated in EAFC 25, with the Argentine having impressive pace, shooting and dribbling — arguably the three most important stats for a striker of his stature. If you want to make him even more impressive, partnering him with a handful of taller players in the final will be the most effective route, but that, once again, depends on your style of play.

Stats Overall Rating 89 Passing 75 Position ST Dribbling 87 Pace 82 Defending 54 Shooting 88 Physicality 85

4 Sophia Smith

Portland Thorns and the United States of America

While Sophia Smith is not the highest-rated female footballer on EAFC 25, there is no doubt she is the best striker to use. Now considered America's best player, taking the mantle from the recently-retired legendary Alex Morgan, Smith has become the face of 'soccer' across the pond.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she scored a brace during their 4-1 group stage win against Germany before scoring against the European nation again in the semi-finals to win 1-0. No one can doubt her talent, and Smith's pace, shooting and dribbling in EAFC 25 means she will feel comfortable against any aggressive defender.

Stats Overall Rating 89 Passing 79 Position ST/RW Dribbling 89 Pace 93 Defending 45 Shooting 86 Physicality 84

3 Heung-min Son

Tottenham and South Korea

While Heung-min Son is not one of the highest-rated male footballers in EAFC 25, he is one of the best. The word 'meta' is consistently thrown around in the community, but Son fits that word to perfection. Every characteristic it has fits into what works best in the game.

Now Tottenham's captain, Son has built a reputation for his strong weak foot, pace and natural threat in the final. It's why he outperforms his 'expected goals' in real life, and you can do the same in EAFC 25 if you can find him in space consistently. There are very few better options.

Stats Overall Rating 87 Passing 81 Position ST/LM Dribbling 85 Pace 87 Defending 42 Shooting 89 Physicality 73

2 Erling Haaland

Manchester City and Norway

The robot. Defying logic every week, Erling Haaland continues to score goals like it's a kickabout in the park. He seemingly doesn't understand the logic of struggling, with the former Borussia Dortmund striker shining at the top of the pitch for Manchester City.

Last campaign, he was once again named the Premier League Golden Boot winner as they went on to win the title, whilst he has excelled at the start of this season. The Norwegian, who can arguably be called 'legendary' already, can outmuscle defenders effortlessly in EAFC 25. Whilst, if he finds even an inch of room, he will take advantage. There's not a better finisher around.

Stats Overall Rating 91 Passing 70 Position ST Dribbling 81 Pace 88 Defending 45 Shooting 92 Physicality 88

1 Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid and France

Close

Finally, Kylian Mbappe is the best striker in EA Sports FC 25. Joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, the Frenchman has a reputation for being one of the best players in the world. Frightening pace. Elegant dribbling. Dynamic shooting. The list could go on, and it's all been translated to EAFC 25.

The winger-turned-striker can find the back of the net from tight spaces but also burst past the last defender if needed. The main issue is his price, with the Frenchman costing over two million coins, but when he has 92 dribbling and 90 shooting, it's hardly surprising.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 97 pace, Mbappe is the fastest player again.