EA Sports FC 25 introduced a new tactics overhaul to the game, changing how you perform in Career Mode, Clubs and Ultimate Team every single week. It's a radical thing to adapt to, with the idea of 'get in behind' and 'stay back while attacking' removed in favour of a more complicated system.

As part of this, work rates have been removed. Players were classed as high, medium, and low, but that's no longer a thing. You can now change positions depending on whether the team is 'in possession' or 'out of possession', meaning the best players in the world can now excel in the game like they are meant to.

Due to this, we have decided to outline one of the best tactics in EAFC 25 – the 4-3-3 (4). It's important to remember that not every tactic works for every single gamer, so being prepared to make minor adjustments will be crucial to match your play style.

Tactics

Finding the blend between aggression and stability

Build-up Style - Balanced

Defensive Approach - High/70

With tactics changed for EA Sports FC 25, the tactical approach you use in each formation is simplified massively. The days of changing your width and type of chance creation are gone, with gamers now given the opportunity to change two things – build-up style and defensive approach.

For the 4-3-3 (4), it is best to have a balanced build-up style. This means that your players will vary between forward runs and coming short, whilst their transition to their in-possession system will be steady compared to suddenly changing shape. In a game where possession is key – you can't concede if you have the ball – the 4-3-3 (4) is designed to create the perfect blend of security and attacking strength. Being balanced may sound dull, but it allows you to always have players back, even if you are caught on a sudden counter-attack.

Alongside this, you can also change your defensive approach. You can channel your inner Jose Mourinho and park the bus or become Ange Postecoglou, creating a high line even with nine men where caution is thrown to the wind like a reckless war. In reality, somewhere between the two is the best on EAFC 25.

Using a 'high defensive approach' means that your team takes a riskier approach and places pressure on the opposition. It adopts a high line, with the height at 70, so they stay high up the pitch. This can only be used depending on the pace of your centre-backs, though. If you have defenders with less than 80 pace, it is suggested that you should be more cautious and reduce your line height to 65, maybe even 60.

Player Roles

Positions now change in and out of possession

Players 'change' position in and out of possession depending on their player roles. As such, it's important to fine-tune tactics depending on the players you are using. We have outlined the simplest – and most effective – 4-3-3 (4) tactics, but minor tweaks are suggested. Footballers are also suited to specific roles depending on their real-life performance.

Goalkeeper - Goalkeeper/Defend

Right-back - Full-back/Balanced

Centre-backs - Defender/Defend

Left-back - Full-back/Balanced

Right central-midfielder - Box-to-box/Balanced

Left central-midfielder - Holding/Defend

Attacking midfielder - Playmaker/Balanced

Left winger - Winger/Balanced

Striker - Advanced Forward/Attack

Right-winger - Winger/Balanced

Defensive Player Roles

To begin, there are two main options available for goalkeepers in EAFC 25 – 'goalkeeper' and 'sweeper keeper'. Naturally, a sweeper keeper is more prone to rushing out of their box and collecting loose balls, but using the traditional goalkeeper is more effective for the 4-3-3 (4). It's safe, secure and – with the 'defend' instruction – means they will never rush out of their goal. There's nothing worse than being chipped, after all.

At right-back and left-back, it's another story of security and composure. Both full-backs should be given the 'full-back' role – instead of going adventurous as a wing-back – and they should be kept 'balanced'. It means that both of them prioritise keeping a strong defensive line, whilst they look to move the ball on quickly when playing out from the back. When they are set to 'balanced', they are granted freedom to push slightly forward and wider in support of attacks.

Finishing off the defence, both centre-backs should be using the 'defender' and 'defend' roles. EA describe the prior role as a defender who is 'no-nonsense', excelling at the basics of defending, including maintaining a defensive line. Combined with the 'defend' instruction, which means they focus solely on their responsibilities in the backline, you are left with a group of players who build a strong foundation for you. Naturally, you can still play out from the back by taking control yourself, but the AI provides security to go alongside it.

Midfield Player Roles

Moving into the middle of the park, the idea of stability and control continues. It's imperative that you are not overrun in the central battle, as it can quickly lead to turnovers and dangerous chances. Thankfully for you, the 4-3-3 (4) finds the perfect balance.

Firstly, one of your central midfielders should be on 'holding' and 'defend'. When given the 'holding' role, they guard their backline during attacks whilst also covering as much ground as possible. Alongside this, they move slightly higher up the pitch to offer a passing option to those in defence.

Combined with this, the other central midfielder – on 'box-to-box' and 'balanced' – does all the hard work between both ends of the pitch. They might not be the last line of defence or the final piece of the attacking jigsaw, but everything in between is covered by them.

This means that you always have an option to pass to in the middle of the park, whilst their desire to drive forward can prove crucial when attacking. However, every team needs a creative outlet – and that is offered by the advanced playmaker. They are given the license to pick locks in the final third, whilst, when down as 'balanced', they will offer defensive support when in need.

Attacking Player Roles

To complete the 4-3-3 (4) puzzle, both wingers should offer attacking, but also defensive, support. Often seen as a wide midfielder, they hug the touchline and look to provide help on the flanks during every phase of play. This is only supported by the 'balanced' setting, which means they mix runs in behind whilst also providing a passing option outside. Everything you need is covered by them, especially if you have some of the best wingers in the world.

Finally, the roles given to your striker may depend on who you are using upfront, but having them down as an 'advanced forward' on 'attack' will prove effective. An advanced forward typically stays as close as possible to the defensive line but also offers themselves out as an occasional option to pass to. Coupled with an attacking focus, they also focus on any goal-scoring opportunity, using their natural instincts to give defenders nightmares. The best attackers in the world will shine.

Players to Use

There are countless meta players available

We have already ranked the most meta players in EA Sports FC 25, so you can take inspiration from our list of nine to inspire you. Even after that, there are countless options to consider though, with specific players fitting into roles perfectly depending on their attributes.

One of these stars could be Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven. The Dutchman has 88 pace on EAFC 25, which means he is perfect if you want to play a high line. As Spurs have shown in real life, the former Wolfsburg defender's recovery pace is almost unbelievable, allowing him to cut out dangerous chances quickly. Man United also found out he can be a sudden creative threat, as he produced a stunning assist for Brennan Johnson at Old Trafford.

In midfield, Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is a safe but effective choice. The Frenchman can do absolutely everything, so whether you want a holding midfielder or a box-to-box star, the 21-year-old will shine. He also provides links to La Liga forward Inaki Williams, who may be down as a right winger in the game, but he might be more effective as an advanced forward. His pace, combined with his natural eye for goal, means he will be a non-stop star in the final third.