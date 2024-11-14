Key Takeaways Signing youngsters in Career Mode is key if you want to dominate every tournament.

Wonderkids such as Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Gavi, who all play for Barcelona, will excel.

No Premier League youngsters feature on this list.

EA Sports FC 25 is normally all about Ultimate Team as it's the most competitive and used mode. But others like to play Career Mode — an opportunity to take a side from the lower depths of the pyramid to the very top. You can also manage some of the best sides in the world, with the mode essentially being all under your control.

When playing Career Mode, the most important thing to consider is a player's potential. Just like when playing Football Manager, signing youngsters is imperative, as they will naturally improve and make it easier to shine on the world stage. It's often cheaper as well.

Ranked on their potential, we have outlined the nine youngsters with the highest potential in EAFC 25. It's important to note that we have only considered players lower than 87. Kylian Mbappe has a potential of 94, but he is already one of the highest-rated players in the game and is not considered a 'wonderkid'.

Youngsters with the highest potential in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Current Rating Potential 1. Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain 81 94 2. Endrick Real Madrid Brazil 77 91 3. Melchie Dumornay Lyon Haiti 83 91 4. Arda Guler Real Madrid Turkey 78 90 5. Linda Caicedo Real Madrid Colombia 79 90 6. Warren Zaire-Emery Paris Saint-Germain France 80 90 7. Gavi Barcelona Spain 83 90 8. Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid France 83 90 9. Pedri Barcelona Spain 86 90

Related How to do Every Celebration in EA Sports FC 25 Whether you want to mimic Cristiano Ronaldo's or Heung-Min Son's iconic celebrations, we have revealed how to do every single one in EA Sports FC 25.

9 Pedri (Potential: 90)

Barcelona and Spain

To begin, Pedri, at 86-rated, is already one of the best midfielders in the world, but his career has been blighted by injury throughout his short but incredible career. It partially came from too many minutes too quickly, with the 21-year-old already suffering three major hamstring injuries while playing for Barcelona.

In EAFC 25, he is capable of dictating the tempo of matches effortlessly. He might not be strong and isn't even the quickest star in the world, but he makes up for it with his dribbling and passing. La Masia is thriving at the moment — and Pedri is leading that revolution.

Stats Overall Rating 86 Passing 82 Position CM Dribbling 88 Pace 77 Defending 70 Shooting 69 Physicality 74

8 Eduardo Camavinga (Potential: 90)

Real Madrid and France

Switching to Barcelona's biggest rivals, Eduardo Camavinga has realistically already completed his dream football career. The Frenchman has already won everything possible, including La Liga and the prestigious Champions League. He's one of the best French players in the world at the moment due to his performances in the Spanish capital.

After another impressive campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, Camavinga has received an overall increase of one, taking him from an 82-rated star to 83. However, that can explode in Career Mode to 90 — and maybe higher if he shines for you. If you need someone to lock down the middle of the park, Camavinga is the best option.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 81 Position CM Dribbling 84 Pace 80 Defending 78 Shooting 67 Physicality 80

Related 9 Best Kits in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including Real Madrid and Premier League challengers Arsenal, the best kits in EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed.

7 Gavi (Potential: 90)

Barcelona and Spain

Just like Pedri, Gavi's career has already been plagued by injury. Despite being just 20 years old, he has already suffered a major anterior cruciate ligament tear which has seen him miss the past year of competitive action. It's heartbreaking for him, but the Spaniard will be determined to bounce back.

It may take a little while for Gavi to return to form in real life, but that won't be the case in EAFC 25. With an overall rating of 83 and a potential of 90, the Spanish midfielder, who is also one of the best teenagers in the world, can explode into life. He and Pedri in a team together is a work of art.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 78 Position CM Dribbling 85 Pace 76 Defending 68 Shooting 66 Physicality 70

6 Warren Zaire-Emery (Potential: 90)

Paris Saint-Germain and France

Warren Zaire-Emery burst onto the scene as a bright, energetic and raw 16-year-old midfielder. In a world where Paris Saint-Germain focus on superstars, the youngster was a breath of fresh air, adored by those who watch him week in and week out in Ligue 1.

With a maturity well beyond the years, the now-18-year-old is already capable of leading the match in the middle of the park. He has the potential to become one of the world's best, especially with his stats already being well-rounded. The only downside is that PSG will not want to offload him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zaire-Emery made his debut at the age of 16 years and 151 days, making him the youngest player to appear in an official match for PSG at the time.

Stats Overall Rating 80 Passing 77 Position CM/CDM Dribbling 80 Pace 79 Defending 75 Shooting 68 Physicality 78

5 Linda Caicedo (Potential: 90)

Real Madrid and Colombia

Linda Caicedo became a World Cup hero in 2022. Just days after collapsing during a training session, she was Colombia's saviour, scoring a stunning goal from the edge of the box against European finalists Germany. It was official; she had broken onto the main stage.

Since then, Caicedo has continued to impress on the club scene for Real Madrid. She was named the Golden Girl in 2023, so it's hardly surprising that she has been given such a high potential in EAFC 25. Although women's football is not as detailed in Career Mode, Caicedo will still excel.

Stats Overall Rating 79 Passing 79 Position LW/CAM Dribbling 80 Pace 86 Defending 38 Shooting 70 Physicality 47

4 Arda Guler (Potential: 90)

Real Madrid and Turkey

Close

A teammate of Caicedo, although on the other side of the club, Arda Guler, has quickly become well-known for his raw talent. Still a teenager, his career in the Spanish capital was blighted by injury early on, whilst he is yet to pick up a goal contribution in the 2024/25 campaign at the time of writing.

However, his performances at Euro 2024 with Turkey, where he scored a stunning goal in Dortmund, showed he can quickly explode onto the main stage. In EAFC 25, he does not have the most incredible stats, yet they will quickly improve in Career Mode, especially if you play him consistently.

Stats Overall Rating 78 Passing 80 Position CAM/RM Dribbling 82 Pace 72 Defending 52 Shooting 73 Physicality 50

Related 9 Most Meta Wingers in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including Marcus Rashford and Lauren Hemp, the most meta wingers on EAFC 25 have been revealed.

3 Melchie Dumornay (Potential: 91)

Lyon and Haiti

As the female footballer with the highest potential, Melchie Dumornay carries pressure on her back. She is seen as the 'next big thing' in the sport, and everything so far has backed up that suggestion. The 21-year-old scored six goals in 13 league matches for French giants, Lyon, last campaign, whilst she carried her country, Haiti, on her back to reach the 2023 Women's World Cup.

After another impressive season, Dumornay has the accolade of being considered the sport's best wonderkid. However, with her electric pace, energy and eye for goal, she does not need to be worried about failing. A move to the WSL in Career Mode feels like a match made in heaven.

Stats Overall Rating 83 Passing 78 Position ST Dribbling 85 Pace 92 Defending 59 Shooting 83 Physicality 69

2 Endrick (Potential: 91)

Real Madrid and Brazil

When Endrick's move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 was confirmed, the Brazilian became one of the most expensive teenagers of all time. Priced at £34m, potentially more if he excels, he also has pressure on his back, but Endrick seems to dodge any worries like that.

He scored for Brazil away to England at Wembley in March 2024, whilst he has already scored his first La Liga and Champions League goal for Real Madrid. The Brazilian is a future superstar, which you can replicate in Career Mode if you play him regularly.

Stats Overall Rating 77 Passing 61 Position ST/RW Dribbling 78 Pace 89 Defending 30 Shooting 76 Physicality 64

1 Lamine Yamal (Potential: 94)

Barcelona and Spain