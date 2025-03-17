Summary The 'Bronze Beast Breakthrough' Evolution lets you upgrade central midfielders rated 64 or lower.

Premier League stars Dan Gore, Jacob Wright and Tyrese Hall can become world-class.

It is available for free but must be unlocked by March 30th.

EA Sports FC 25 has so many sections to it. From actually playing the game in Champions and Division Rivals to completing countless Squad Building Challenges, there's always something for you to do — and that includes Evolutions, which allow you to upgrade low-rated players.

That is showcased by one of the best Evolutions during FUT Birthday, called 'Bronze Beast Breakthrough'. It allows you to upgrade a bronze central or defensive midfielder as long as they don't have a single PlayStyle+ and can play in no more than three positions.

The upgrades that go with this Evolution are superb, and we have outlined every single one here: An overall increase of 27 (up to 74), 40+ Pace (up to 87), 40+ Shooting (up to 87), 40+ Defending (up to 87), 50+ Physicality (up to 90), 60+ Agility (up to 90), 60+ Balance (up to 90), 30+ Ball Control (up to 87), 40+ Crossing (up to 89), 35+ Curve (up to 90), 40+ Dribbling (up to 90), 50+ Long Passing (up to 92), 35+ Reactions (up to 87), 50+ Short Passing (up to 92), 45+ Vision (up to 90) and 60+ Composure (up to 92). They also get a five-star weak foot, five-star skill moves and two PlayStyle+ — Incisive Pass and Press Proven.

The beauty of this Evolution is that whoever you choose only goes to a maximum rating of 74, despite having world-class stats, so some players can be used in further Evolutions now or in the future. Considering it costs nothing except your time, you have to complete this via several easy challenges, so we have outlined the nine best players to consider.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'Bronze Beast Breakthrough' Evolution Rank Player Club Nationality 1. Dan Gore Manchester United England 2. Jacob Wright Manchester City England 3. Ruben Lopez Barcelona Spain 4. Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal England 5. Trey Nyoni Liverpool England 6. Ismail Bouneb Havre France 7. Theo Zidane Cordoba France 8. Tyrese Hall Tottenham England 9. Laurin Ulrich Stuttgart Germany

This Evolution is free. It must be unlocked by March 30th and finished a week later.

9 Laurin Ulrich

Stuttgart and Germany

Up first, the Bundesliga is home to countless world-class players, including the likes of Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala. You could link that duo to Stuttgart midfielder Laurin Ulrich if you want — and the German can comfortably shine in the middle of the park to play the ball forward.

With stats like 87 Ball Control, 90 Dribbling, 92 Composure and 84 Finishing, Ulrich can act as a deep-lying playmaker brilliantly, whilst he can also shine defensively. The beauty of this Evolution is that every single player used has no clear flaws, so Ulrich is capable of competing effortlessly.

8 Tyrese Hall

Tottenham and England

Tottenham have their fair share of talented youngsters. From Mikey Moore and Jamie Donley to Alfie Dorrington and Luca Williams-Barnett, Spurs are blessed with a promising 'next generation' — and Tyrese Hall, despite very limited minutes under Ange Postecoglou, can't be ignored either.

He was linked with a move away from Hotspur Way at the start of 2025, but he stayed and is now hopeful of moving up the ranks. The central midfielder is technically and physically gifted in real life, and this Evolution lets that happen in EAFC 25. Stats such as 90 Agility, 90 Balance and 87 Reactions prove that; he's perfect for anyone building a 'Spurs Ultimate Team'.

7 Theo Zidane

Cordoba and France

When you think of the best French players of all time, Zinedine Zidane is always near the top of the list. The former Juventus and Real Madrid midfielder produced moments of magic consistently, helping him win some of football's biggest prizes domestically and internationally.

He's passed on his footballing talent to his children, including Theo. While he lacks links, using a new generation of the Zidane family is what EAFC is all about. It's unique and creative, whilst it's not as if he's a poor player either. Stats like 90 Long Shots and 88 Finishing will let him score from anywhere, just like his dad did.

6 Ismail Bouneb

Havre and France