Summary The 'Build Your FUT Birthday' Evolution, revealed at the start of the promo, is one of the best yet.

It allows you to upgrade nearly every striker rated lower than 89.

Marcus Rashford, Adama Traore and Kyle Hudlin, England's tallest striker, are some of the best options.

FUT Birthday kickstarted with a bang in EA Sports FC 25. The promo is always popular and this year was no different. Team One involved a plethora of world-class players, whilst they also released an unbelievable Evolution on the first day, named 'Build Your FUT Birthday'.

It allows you to, as the name suggests, create your own FUT Birthday card as long as the player you opt for is no higher than 88-rated, has less than 87 Shooting, has only 10 PlayStyles, only one of which can be a PlayStyle+, and is a striker, whether primary or secondary.

It is broken up into two sections, the first being free and the second being paid for. We have chained them in this article to showcase the best upgrades possible. The total list of upgrades includes every single player becoming quick, a dynamic dribbler and a versatile passer. That's all in the first second, with gamers who opt for the second section earning shooting improvements as well.

With this being one of the best Evolutions to ever grace the game, we have decided to outline the nine best players to use for it. As stats are capped in this Evolution, most players will end up in a similar area, but other factors, including height, strength and teammates, have heavily influenced the rankings.

Ranking Factors

League and club - Players with better links are always more popular.

- Players with better links are always more popular. PlayStyles - Those with PlayStyles will work well.

- Those with PlayStyles will work well. Potential for further Evolutions - Some players can be upgraded further.

Best Players for 'Build Your FUT Birthday' Evolution Rank Player Club Nationality 1. Adama Traore Fulham Spain 2. Rodrygo Real Madrid Brazil 3. Joao Felix Chelsea Portugal 4. Rafael Leao AC Milan Portugal 5. Marcus Rashford Manchester United England 6. Hugo Ekitike Frankfurt France 7. Kyle Hudlin Newport County England 8. Omar Marmoush Manchester City Egypt 9. Mallory Swanson Chicago Red Stars USA

The first section of this Evolution is free, but the second part costs 300,000 Coins or 1,000 EAFC Points. It must be unlocked by the 21st March and finished a week later.

9 Mallory Swanson

Chicago Red Stars and USA

Up first, Mallory Swanson is widely considered one of the best female footballers in the world. The American, currently plying her trade for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), has always been quick, energetic and dangerous in the final third. This Evolution takes that further.

The winger-turned-striker will end up with impressive stats just like everyone else, including 91 Attacking Positioning, 90 Finishing, 90 Shot Power, 90 Ball Control and 91 Composure. Everyone also receives five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, meaning Swanson will be ridiculously overpowered.

8 Omar Marmoush

Manchester City and Egypt

Omar Marmoush joined Manchester City in January from German side Frankfurt — and he's immediately hit the ground running. The Egyptian scored a hat-trick against Newcastle, whilst he's brought a new lease of life to an ever-struggling Man City side. He's overpowered in EAFC 25 as well.

You could opt for either his Frankfurt or Man City card for this Evolution, because – whatever you do – he will have countless world-class stats. From 89 Reactions and 90 Ball Control to 90 Dribbling and 91 Composure, the Egyptian will be able to compete with anyone, including his Egyptian teammate, Mohamed Salah.

7 Kyle Hudlin

Newport County and England

On a list of superstars, Kyle Hudlin stands out like a sore thumb, but there's very good reason for his inclusion as he stands at the incredible height of six feet, nine inches. "I am not just a big man. I am tidy with my feet. I just want more opportunities to showcase that," he said via the BBC in October 2024.

Yet in the EAFC 25 universe, he is popular because he is a "big man"; the Englishman will act as the perfect person in the final third. While he has some technical flaws, including 67 Agility, 69 Balance, and just 84 Reactions, there's no doubt he makes up for it with his physical attributes.

6 Hugo Ekitike

Frankfurt and France

Returning to normality, Frenchman Hugo Ekitike failed to shine at Paris Saint-Germain, perhaps symbolising how the French giants are a graveyard for up-and-coming talent, but he is now, once again, thriving at Frankfurt. He's stepped up to fill Marmoush's void emphatically.

In EAFC 25, he can perform at an even greater level if you pick him for this Evolution. With five-star skills and a five-star weak foot – just like everyone on this list – Ekitike will have no problem coming up against some of the world's best defenders, even in the latter stages due to one of his most impressive stats, 89 Stamina.

5 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United and England

Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan from boyhood club Manchester United near the end of the 2025 January transfer window — and the Englishman has had an instant impact at Villa Park, picking up two assists to help them beat Chelsea on February 22nd.

However, EAFC still allows you to use him as a Man Utd player, which is what we've suggested for this Evolution. It possesses better links and allows the Red Devils to finally have a working superstar in the game. Minor stats like 86 Crossing and 89 Vision showcase that Rashford is capable of standing out from the crowd.

4 Rafael Leao

AC Milan and Portugal

From one of the game's most 'meta' wingers to another. Rafael Leao is always capable of causing a nuisance in the final third. The Portuguese superstar is quick, aggressive and bold, often sending any defender into a spiralling nightmare. That's why he has to be considered for this Evolution.

Just like everyone else on this list, he will be incredibly well-rounded, but what stands out is his pace. He will have 94 and 94 Sprint Speed, whilst it often feels better in game, which allows Leao to burst past the last line of defence as if they aren't even there in the first place. World-class.

3 Joao Felix

Chelsea and Portugal

Joao Felix is now teammates with Leao after he left Chelsea during the 2025 January transfer window, but you can still use his Premier League card. As it has better links, it makes the most sense for this Evolution. Felix's career has never really taken off after an impressive start, yet he's still considered 'meta' in EAFC 25.

One of the most impressive things about Felix's Evolution card is his versatility. He can play as a striker, on the left wing or slightly deeper as a playmaker. While others are natural strikers — and that only — Felix will suit any system and philosophy you adopt.

2 Rodrygo

Real Madrid and Brazil

Whenever there is an attacking Evolution, Real Madrid's Rodrygo seems to be a contender for it. Playing for the 15-time Champions League winners, the Brazilian winger-turned-striker is capable of causing chaos in real life; he can do the exact same in EAFC 25 as well.

His base card is already superb; this takes everything great from that and improves it further. From his 91 Attacking Positioning to his 90 Finishing and 90 Shot Power, Rodrygo is comfortable in any situation. Just like Felix, he is also versatile, which is crucial as you look to find the best formation for you.