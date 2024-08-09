Highlights EAFC 25 has several new features in career mode to take it to the next level.

Women's Manager Career is finally coming to the game, with authentic coaches and tactics.

Meanwhile, FC IQ will improve AI tactics in career mode by offering tactical presets compatible with all formations.

EA Sports FC 25 is just around the corner. Playable from the 20th September, the anticipation is rising, and more new features are unveiled in the build-up to one of the biggest sports games in the world. In just its second year with the name 'EAFC', the company are hoping its new thoughts will help it maintain popularity throughout the year.

With one of the best players in the world, Jude Bellingham, on the front cover, Real Madrid fans will be desperate to secure their copy. Bellingham's elegance, coupled with his valid cockiness, makes him the perfect person for the main image — and you can play with him in career mode.

It's always one of the most popular modes in every EA Sports game, with fans wanting to take their boyhood club from zero to hero. With the ability to truly sign some of the best attackers in the world, anything is possible, including taking Accrington Stanley from League Two to the Champions League. We have outlined all the new features in the mode for EAFC 25 to get you excited about the game.

Live Start Points

Ability to take over a club's position in real life

Live Start Points might sound exciting to people around the world — and that's because it is. In EAFC 25, you have the ability to take over from a specific point in the season at a club who are plying their trade in the real world. In the game, there will be ten leagues and 12 cup competitions which will feature Live Start Points, including the Premier League, Championship, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and Bundesliga.

Each Live Start Point will reflect the current points totals, goals scored, transfers, cup progress, player form, injuries, suspensions, and any potential points deductions. For example, if - as expected - Leicester receive a points deduction in the Premier League for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules, then you will be able to take over with them in the relegation zone with a mountain to climb.

As part of this, Snapshots capture some of the most pivotal moments of the season, enabling you to easily jump in and take a team over across a selection of European leagues. This will include moments such as manager sackings, big player transfers, surprise unbeaten streaks, and underperforming clubs turning things around.

Naturally, no one can predict the future. Football is one of the most unpredictable sports in the world, known for creating some of the biggest upsets around. Due to this, neither Snapshots nor Live Starts Points will start straight away, with EA kickstarting the features later in 2024.

Women's Manager Career

It's featuring for the first time

It's been needed for years and, after EAFC 24 saw women's football truly involved in the game for the first time, women's manager career is becoming a reality. Creating history, you will be able to manage teams from some of the best leagues in the world, including the Women's Super League, Arkema Premiere Ligue, the National Women's Soccer League, the Frauen-Bundesliga, Liga F, and the Women's Champions League.

It will have all the features typically seen in manager career, coupled with authentic coaches on the touchline, financial models, contracts, and wage structures that reflect the rapidly growing side of the sport. In England, it's notoriously difficult to break into the 'big four' consisting of Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, so taking a 'smaller' WSL club and challenging them is an exciting prospect. In a similar fashion, you can also start a player career in women's football, which will have all the expected features as well.

FC IQ in Career

Intended to improve tactics

FC IQ is a new feature for EAFC 25 and is intended to help improve the AI system. In career mode, this also relates to tactical presets, which are defined by a set of key roles across the pitch. In EAFC 25, all tactical presets will be compatible with every formation available, with the formation slightly impacting the preset requirement. For example, tiki-taka requires a central midfielder to take the deep-lying playmaker role, but if your formation does not have a central midfielder, that role can be taken by a central defensive midfielder.

This refresh of tactical presets and introduction of player roles gives new meaning to the importance of coaching staff. Previously, they had very little impact, but that's not the case anymore, whilst staff now also possess the ability to raise the role familiarity of players who are set to the key roles on the pitch by one level.

Most formations will require one key player role per department but allow more, which opens up new opportunities and dilemmas for managers. For example, one deep-lying playmaker is needed to apply tiki-taka, so hiring a tiki-taka coach means you can potentially improve any central midfielder and adapt them. EA said in regard to this new system: "We want to offer players more flexibility and more possible combinations between formation, tactical preset, roles, and coaching staff choices."

New Customisation Options

Can change depending on your difficulty

Customisation is one of the main reasons why players enjoy career mode. The opportunity to change, tweak and adapt has always been entertaining — and EAFC 25 takes that to a new level. Gamers can toggle between a realistic setting which will lock the gameplay sliders to values closer to current life-like football, and a classic setting, which is meant to highlight the classic feeling of playing through previous EA Sports football games.

It's the choice between realism versus the alternate world — and it provides you with variety in each save. Alongside this, there is, unsurprisingly, a custom mode which will allow you to adjust the toggles and the values. If you're looking for a challenge, you can also raise the difficulty of your saves by making transfer negotiations stricter, setting the board expectations to be harsh, slowing the training plan recovery rates down, creating a transfer embargo, and playing with simulation-style gameplay.

If you are on the other side of the coin though and want a more relaxed experience, you could create a save where a huge financial takeover has just happened, where they can’t get sacked, there’s no scouting, or where players develop faster.

Player Career Customisation

There's countless options to customise in manager career — and that's also the case in player career when creating your avatar. It can be one of the most entertaining moments when playing the game, where you have the choice between realism or creating one of the most chaotic characters in the world.

In EAFC 25, you will be able to create a more realistic-looking avatar, with a large variety of new face customisation options. Through the introduction of cranium technology, players are able to sculpt each element of their avatar’s face, down to every little detail. You can create male and female players and be as varied as you wish in their setup, with tattoos and accessories available for your avatars to bring out their personality and reflect your preferences. Go unique or go bold. It's up to you.

Player Career with Icons

The best players of all time can be used

The greatest players of all time are always in EA games, with their faces typically seen in Ultimate Team. However, in EAFC 25, you will be able to play with them in career mode. Instead of creating your own player, you will be able to select a variety of icons and see how they would thrive in the modern world.

At the peak of their abilities, you will be able to join any club with the icons. However, not every icon will be available all the time; instead, it will be on a rotational basis. Regularly updating over time, there will never be a boring option.

Player Career Origin Stories

There's three paths available

Finally, one of the most unique and intriguing features in player career comes in the form of 'origin stories'. It is set to bring a fresh perspective to the mode, with three paths available — all with their advantages and challenges. Each origin story will guide you through the start of your career, creating a genuine impact each time. By providing different approaches and maybe even changing the number of matches you play, you will have to take the choice seriously.

You can start as a child prodigy, coming from a legendary football family, to prove that you can survive the pressures of the role and create your own legacy. Meanwhile, on the other side of the coin, you can also play as someone coming from humble beginnings but with an unshakable dream.

Finally, you can begin your journey as a player who has known the glories of top-class football, but has sustained a career-threatening injury and is now making their comeback. If that does not suit you, you can also create a custom start, which will allow you to set up your age, skill level and personality type.