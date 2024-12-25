Summary Signing young players is key in Career Mode if you have limited funds.

The Championship is full of wonderkids with high potential, including Leeds' Wilfried Gnonto.

Sunderland duo Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham are also tipped for greatness.

Career Mode in EA Sports FC 25 is a long, and often painful, process. Unless you manage one of the best clubs in the world, the journey to the top can be excruciating, as you attempt to win consistently with a team full of 'your players'. However, that's only possible with smart recruitment in the transfer windows.

Signing young and promising players is the best tactic in EAFC 25, as they are often cheaper and improve in rating quickly. The Championship, the second tier in England, is full of wonderkids, all of whom are hoping to break into the spotlight in the coming seasons.

Therefore, we have decided to rank the nine best Championship wonderkids in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode. We have only included players who are permanently at a Championship club, so the likes of Ashley Phillips and Ben Doak miss out as they are only on loan from Tottenham and Liverpool respectively.

Best Championship Wonderkids in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode Rank Player Club Nationality Current Rating Potential 1. Wilfried Gnonto Leeds Italy 74 85 2. Chris Rigg Sunderland England 61 84 3. Jobe Bellingham Sunderland England 70 84 4. Rav van den Berg Middlesbrough Netherlands 70 84 5. James Trafford Burnley England 73 84 6. Luca Koleosho Burnley Italy 73 84 7. Hayden Hackney Middlesbrough England 72 83 8. Eom Ji Sung Swansea South Korea 72 83 9. Dan Neil Sunderland England 73 83

9 Dan Neil (Potential: 83)

Sunderland and England

To begin, go back seven years ago and Sunderland were stuck in hell. After suffering back-to-back relegations to League One, the third tier, it seemed like they were becoming a fallen giant. However, after a painful journey, they are back on the up, looking to return to the promised land with a squad full of superstars.

Dan Neil has been at the club since the age of nine, and now he is their key man in the middle of the park. With well-rounded stats in EAFC 25, he is already capable of shining at the top, but that can be improved upon further to the rating of 83. There won't be many better than him in the coming seasons.

Stats Overall Rating 73 Passing 66 Position(s) CDM/CM Dribbling 72 Pace 73 Defending 68 Shooting 64 Physicality 77

8 Eom Ji Sung (Potential: 83)

Swansea and South Korea

Eom Ji Sung joined Swansea in the summer of 2024 for a reported fee of £1m. While it seemed like a unique and different signing at the time, no one could doubt his talent and potential after excelling at Gwangju FC for three years beforehand. The 22-year-old is internationally capped as well.

Capable of shining on the left flank, Ji Sung has a potential of 83 in EAFC 25. He's already quick – his pace is 85 – and he can effortlessly glide around defenders as if they are mannequins. The only thing he needs is to improve his finishing and become more consistent, but that's almost guaranteed.

Stats Overall Rating 72 Passing 64 Position(s) LM/LW Dribbling 75 Pace 85 Defending 36 Shooting 64 Physicality 65

7 Hayden Hackney (Potential: 83)

Middlesbrough and England

Hayden Hackney has been at Middlesbrough since the age of 10 and he has consistently been linked with a move to the Premier League. However, at the age of 22, he remains at his boyhood club, thriving in the middle of the park in an entertaining, albeit inconsistent, side.

The midfielder is capable of locking down matches in the middle of the park, with his only weakness being in front of goal. If you're looking for a defensive midfielder who will quickly improve with consistent minutes, Hackney might be the man for you for a cheap price.

Stats Overall Rating 72 Passing 69 Position(s) CDM/CM Dribbling 71 Pace 68 Defending 65 Shooting 57 Physicality 71

6 Luca Koleosho (Potential: 84)

Burnley and Italy

Luca Koleosho was meant to be one of Burnley's saving graces as they returned to the Premier League in the summer of 2023. Instead, they floundered, returning to the Championship at the first possible moment. Even since becoming a member of the second tier, Koleosho has struggled as well.

However, while EAFC 25 mimics real life, it does not copy. In the game, Koleosho is full of raw talent and potential. With '90 pace' and '77 dribbling', he can already dribble around some of the best defenders in the world effortlessly. That will only improve with time as well, with the Italian having a potential of 84.

Stats Overall Rating 73 Passing 64 Position(s) LM/RM/RW Dribbling 77 Pace 90 Defending 30 Shooting 63 Physicality 50

5 James Trafford (Potential: 84)

Burnley and England

Staying at Burnley, James Trafford has impressed throughout his short career. From excelling on loan at Bolton to helping England win the Under-21 Euros, the goalkeeper knows how to impress in between the sticks. He's been linked with a move back to the Premier League consistently, but – right now – he has remained loyal to Scott Parker's side.

In EAFC 25, Trafford is set to become one of the best goalkeepers in the game. Standing at six feet, four inches tall, he can palm even the best shots away, whilst he has no noticeable flaws to his base card. With a potential of 84, that will only improve with time as well.

Stats Overall Rating 73 Kicking 69 Height 6'4'' Reflexes 75 Diving 73 Speed 40 Handling 71 Positioning 71

4 Rav van den Berg (Potential: 84)

Middlesbrough and Netherlands

Rav van den Berg only joined Middlesbrough in the summer of 2023, but – in his first campaign at the club – he was named the club's Player and Young Player of the Season. That spoke volumes about his current talent and subsequent potential in defence.

Capable of playing at either centre-back or right-back, the 20-year-old Dutchman will be a key cog in your system if you opt to sign him. His defending and physicality stats, while not remarkable, will quickly improve if you give him regular minutes. His ability to play in a back three as well and cover for a full-back pushing up can't be understated either.

Stats Overall Rating 70 Passing 51 Position(s) CB/RB Dribbling 59 Pace 65 Defending 70 Shooting 35 Physicality 70

3 Jobe Bellingham (Potential: 84)

Sunderland and England

Staying in the north-east of England, Jobe Bellingham has pressure on his shoulders. Brother of one of the world's best players, Jude Bellingham, Jobe is hoping to continue the family's tradition of shining at the top of the light. Everything so far suggests he can do that — and with a grace most lack.

While naturally a central midfielder, Bellingham can play further forward, even as a striker, meaning he will be comfortable in nearly every situation. He has been linked with a move to several Premier League clubs, however, so you will have to be quick if you want to secure his signature in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 70 Passing 67 Position(s) CM/CAM/ST Dribbling 72 Pace 67 Defending 64 Shooting 67 Physicality 65

2 Chris Rigg (Potential: 84)

Sunderland and England

Bellingham is pipped to second place by his teammate, Chris Rigg, though. The 17-year-old has been a teenage sensation in the EFL ever since he made his debut in January 2023. He's unsurprisingly linked with a move to several Premier League clubs, so you will have to be quick.

Despite his age, Rigg is already firmly cemented in history. When he scored his first competitive goal for Sunderland in an EFL Cup tie against Crewe Alexandra in August 2023, he became Sunderland's youngest-ever goalscorer. He's continued that form since, with his versatility in the middle of the park or out wide proving crucial.

Stats Overall Rating 61 Passing 60 Position(s) CM/CAM/RM Dribbling 65 Pace 61 Defending 52 Shooting 54 Physicality 57

1 Wilfried Gnonto (Potential: 85)

Leeds and Italy

Finally, Wilfried Gnonto has been ranked as the best wonderkid in the Championship in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode. The 22-year-old, who joined from Zurich in 2022, has had a rocky life at Leeds. He tried to force a move away from the club, but – despite consistent links to bigger clubs – he is now thriving.

He is regarded as the most talented player in the Championship, and those skills will only improve in the coming years. He has a potential of 85 in EAFC 25, and his ability to play on either flank or up front means he might prove expensive. However, the Italian will be instantly worth it.