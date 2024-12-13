Summary There are a tonne of free agents available at the start of EAFC 25 Career Mode.

They have clubs in real life, but due to those clubs not being in the game, they are available.

Stars like Joselu and Jamal Lewis make up the list.

Football is all about money. The general consensus is that the richest teams in the world typically win the hardest competitions, as they hold a monopoly over everyone else. Capable of signing the best players around the globe, they are in dreamland. However, there are countless clubs not in such a fortunate position.

In EA Sports FC 25, this is particularly true, with clubs struggling financially forced to look elsewhere instead of making a marquee signing. Free agents, therefore, can be a loophole in the system, with clubs capable of signing players without a fee, paying just their wages instead.

There are a plethora of players available in EAFC 25 who meet this criteria, and we have listed the nine best via their rating and talent. It's important to note that EAFC 25 reflects the true world, so if a free agent moves to a club in real life, he will no longer feature on a list like this.

Ranking Factors

Rating - The higher the rating, the better players typically are.

Age - Players who are younger have the potential to improve.

Pace - For nearly every position, it's the most important stat to have.

Best Free Agents in EAFC 25 Rank Player Position(s) Nationality Rating 1. Joselu ST Spain 81 2. Cesar Huerta LW/LM/RW Mexico 75 3. Jesus Angulo CB/LB Mexico 75 4. Israel Reyes CB/CDM Mexico 74 5. Almoez Ali ST/RW Qatar 74 6. Jesus Chiquete CB Mexico 72 7. Daniel Amartey CB Ghana 71 8. Marco Pasalic RM/RW/LM Croatia 70 9. Jamal Lewis LB Northern Ireland 69

9 Jamal Lewis

While Jamal Lewis is not technically a free agent in real life – as the Newcastle defender is out on loan with Sao Paulo – EAFC has him listed as one in the game. The Norwich City prodigy was once billed as a future world-class defender, but it's fair to say his career has not lived up to the hype.

However, the opportunity to reignite his career shouldn't be turned down. While he is only 69-rated, he will be perfect for any Championship side looking to compete for promotion. With 72 pace and 66 defending, he will stand on his own at full-back, whilst he's also comfortable pushing forward if required.

8 Marco Pasalic

A former Dortmund player and Croatian international, Marco Pasalic – although not as famous as his brother Mario – is one to watch in the world of EAFC. The free agent might not be anything remarkable, but that's what you expect for a star currently without a club in the EAFC universe.

With 74 pace and 74 dribbling, Pasalic is comfortable either on the right or left flank, but – if he does get into the final third – you shouldn't expect a world-class finish into the top corner. At just 23, though, Pasalic has room for growth, with the game currently suggesting he could rise to a rating of 73.

7 Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey spent seven years at Leicester, winning the FA Cup with the Foxes and becoming known for his reliable performances, even if they were nothing remarkable. The 29-year-old Ghanian is therefore comfortable at either Premier League or Championship level.

After his Besiktas contract was terminated in September 2024, he is now a free agent in EAFC 25. Standing at over six feet tall, he also has 71 defending and 73 physicality. It might be nothing world-class, but if you're struggling for money and need a cheap option in the backline, Amartey is a very clear option.

6 Jesus Chiquete

At just 22 years old, Jesus Chiquete is full of potential. He made over 90 appearances for Guadalajara and featured three times for his national side Mexico in 2023, so the opportunity to revive his career should not be underestimated. He is just 72-rated in EAFC 25, but the centre-back will quickly improve.

Billed to reach the impressive heights of 82, Chiquete's 65 pace, 76 defending and 71 physicality – the three most important stats – will only improve. The Mexican will quickly become a key cog in your system as you look to triumph, although he is still nowhere near to featuring on a list full of players with the highest potential.

5 Almoez Ali

There's very few players who can say they have started in every World Cup match possible. Almoez Ali is one of those players, though, starting every match for Qatar at the 2022 tournament. Although they didn't succeed in their only journey at the World Cup, Ali is still etched in history.

The Qatari international is unsurprisingly full of experience and that might be crucial if you want to triumph. He's only a free agent because his club, Al-Duhail, aren't in the game. With 75 pace and 74 shooting, Ali is clearly not as good as the best strikers in the world, but he is a loophole if you want to find someone without paying a fee.

4 Israel Reyes

24-year-old Israel Reyes is in a similar boat to his national teammate, Jesus Chiquete. Playing for Club America but not in EAFC 25, Reyes is available in the free agent market, and he is full of potential. The game tips him to become an 80-rated star, either at centre-back or slightly further forward as a defensive midfielder.

He's already played 17 times for Mexico since making his debut in 2021, and bringing in somehow with that experience will help you in your battle for glory. Despite being just 74-rated, Reyes is incredibly well-rounded. His lowest face stat, shooting, is still 65, whilst his 83 pace and 74 defending means he will be able to keep up with some of the quickest players in the game if he is without the ball.

3 Jesus Angulo

Although being a Tigres defender, Jesus Angulo is classed as a free agent in EAFC 25 due to the companies' struggle to secure the rights to the Mexican league. While that might be disappointing on the face of it, Angulo acts as a silver lining, as you could potentially sign an impressive centre-back and full-back.

The 26-year-old lacks the height needed – standing at just five feet, ten inches – but in a back three, he will shine. His dribbling and passing stats are impressive for someone just 75-rated, whilst he is also comfortable diving into tackles, either whilst standing or when sliding. As highlighted in the image above, clubs look to sign him incredibly quickly, so you will have to win him over in the opening days of your Career Mode.

2 Cesar Huerta

Cesar Huerta, a player for UNAM, is a free agent in EAFC 25. His performances in real life paint the picture of his talent in the game. Liverpool were close to signing him in the 2024 summer transfer window, but everything fell through at the last minute. Huerta dreamt of playing in Europe, but – after Liverpool announced they had the intention of sending him on loan to Sunderland in the Championship and the Black Cats did not accept – UNAM backed out.

It was heartbreaking for Huerta, yet it means you can now secure his signature in the opening days of your Career Mode. With 83 pace and 78 dribbling, the Mexican is comfortable on either flank and can glide around the opposition. He has a potential of 81, meaning he could eventually become one of the world's finest wingers, even if it is unlikely. It's hardly surprising Liverpool tried to acquire his signature.

1 Joselu

Finally, Joselu has been ranked as the best free agent available at the start of Career Mode in EAFC 25. The former Stoke and Newcastle player had a reputation for struggling in the Premier League, but he rejuvenated his career. On loan at Real Madrid during the 2023/24 campaign – which went down as one of the weirdest transfers in football history – Joselu shone.

He scored two late goals in their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, as Carlo Ancelotti's side went on to win the competition by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley. With his current club Al-Gharafa not in the game, Joselu can be secured for free. However, as shown above, you will face fierce competition. Even one of the best teams in the world, Manchester City, signed him in the opening weeks.