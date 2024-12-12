Summary

  • Identifying hidden gems in EAFC 25 Career Mode is crucial for long-term success.
  • There are a plethora of players from lesser-known leagues who are affordable.
  • Hidden gems like Quenda, Kilicsoy and Mastantuono are full of potential.

EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode allows you to take any team from the depths of the football pyramid and win the Champions League. It's what dreams are made of, creating ever-lasting memories at the club as you battle through each division and competition.

When doing so, it's important to find youngsters with high potential. While some are obvious, others are known as 'hidden gems'. Wonderkids are typically at the forefront of the sport, whilst hidden gems are lesser known and – in EA Sports FC 25 – are lower-rated and cheaper.

To help you find a plethora of talented hidden gems, we have outlined the nine best in the game, based on their league and potential. We have excluded some if they are already playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world, as others are instead hoping to make the leap up.

Ranking Factors

  • Rating - Hidden gems are always lower rated.
  • Potential - The higher the potential, the higher they've been ranked.
  • League and Club - Players who play in 'lesser known' leagues are more likely to be hidden gems.

Best Hidden Gems in EA Sports FC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Nationality

Rating

Potential

1.

Geovany Quenda

Sporting Lisbon

Portugal

70

88

2.

Semih Kilicsoy

Besiktas

Turkey

72

88

3.

Franco Mastantuono

River Plate

Argentina

69

87

4.

Paris Brunner

Cercle Brugge (on loan from Monaco)

Germany

65

87

5.
Assane Diao

Real Betis

Spain

71

87

6.

Tygo Land

PSV

Netherlands

64

86

7.

Sverre Halseth Nypan

Rosenborg

Norway

66

86

8.

George Ilenikhena

Monaco

France

70

86

9.

Roger Fernandes

Braga

Portugal

73

86
1

9 Roger Fernandes (Potential: 86)

Braga and Portugal

Roger Fernandes

To begin, Roger Fernandes is one of Portugal's bright stars. The winger, who graduated through Braga's academy, is just 19, but he has already made an impact in the first team. With his pace and energy on the flanks, he has started to torment the division — and this is just the beginning.

Soon, the best defenders in the world will be fearing him, and you could be the manager using him in EAFC 25. Due to his low rating, he will be available for a cheap price. If you're managing a Championship side, Fernandes is, to put it bluntly, one of the best options available from a league full of hidden gems.

Stats

Overall Rating

73

Passing

65

Position(s)

LM/RM/LW

Dribbling

74

Pace

88

Defending

33

Shooting

63

Physicality

48

8 George Ilenikhena (Potential: 86)

Monaco and France

George Ilenikhena celebrating his Champions League performance for Monaco

After beating Barcelona 2-1 in September 2024, Monaco were in dreamland — and one of the key cogs in the system during that famous night was French striker George Ilenikhena. The youngster scored the winning goal to send the club and their fans into a frenzy.

The Frenchman, who was born in Nigeria, has scored just one goal for the club since joining from Antwerp in the summer, but he clearly has heaps of potential. However, you will have to wait at least a year until you can sign him from the French giants. By that time, he might be five, even six or seven, ratings higher.

Stats

Overall Rating

70

Passing

56

Position(s)

ST

Dribbling

69

Pace

81

Defending

26

Shooting

71

Physicality

61

7 Sverre Halseth Nypan (Potential: 86)

Rosenborg and Norway

When you're linked with Manchester United as a youngster, you're clearly doing something right. Sverre Halseth Nypan, currently playing for Rosenborg in Norway, is one of the most exciting prospects in world football. While he might be raw and lack composure in his game, there is heaps of talent there.

The midfielder can play as a box-to-box star or push forward into the final third. EAFC are tipping him to become an 86-rated star in the game, so – if you sign him early – you will eventually have one of the best midfielders in the world. You'll be met with fierce competition to secure his signature, though.

Stats

Overall Rating

66

Passing

62

Position(s)

CAM/CM/ST

Dribbling

69

Pace

71

Defending

48

Shooting

55

Physicality

50
6 Tygo Land (Potential: 86)

PSV and The Netherlands

From one central midfielder tipped for greatness to another. Tygo Land of PSV is only 18, but he has already played for the first team. That speaks volumes about his potential, with the energetic and exciting box-to-box midfielder quickly finding his feet in the middle of the park.

As the lowest-rated player on this list, Land will probably be the cheapest star to acquire as well. You will naturally have to give him some patience so he can increase in rating, but the youngster has already shown he can adapt to different environments quickly. He'll be covering every section of land in no time.

Stats

Overall Rating

64

Passing

64

Position(s)

CM

Dribbling

71

Pace

74

Defending

53

Shooting

53

Physicality

47

5 Assane Diao (Potential: 87)

Real Betis and Spain

Assane Diao

Switching to Spain, Assane Diao is already playing in a mainstream league for a well-known club, but – somehow – he still feels like a hidden gem. The Spaniard has already scored two goals for the club, and that will quickly increase in the coming months and years.

Ranked by NXGN as one of the best wonderkids in the world, the youngster is full of raw pace and talent. He needs to work on his shooting in the final third in EAFC 25, but – if you're looking to acquire him – you can afford the time. The upper end of the Championship might be the perfect calling zone.

Stats

Overall Rating

71

Passing

60

Position(s)

RM/LM/RW

Dribbling

73

Pace

90

Defending

30

Shooting

69

Physicality

56

4 Paris Brunner (Potential: 87)

Cercle Brugge (on loan from Monaco) and Germany

Paris Brunner is one of the most unknown names on this list. Playing for the small Belgian side Cercle Brugge, although on loan from Monaco, he is yet to score his first professional league goal, but EAFC are still tipping him to shine eventually. He's still only 18, after all.

Capable of playing upfront or on the left flank, Brunner has no clear world-class characteristics, but that's the same scenario as nearly every hidden gem. The sky is the limit for him, whilst his versatility on the left flank and upfront will eventually prove critical as you look to win the hardest competitions.

Stats

Overall Rating

65

Passing

51

Position(s)

ST/LM

Dribbling

67

Pace

68

Defending

27

Shooting

66

Physicality

59

3 Franco Mastantuono (Potential: 87)

River Plate and Argentina

Franco Mastantuono

Under INEOS ownership, Man Utd seem to be interested in a plethora of talented youngsters. Reports suggest they are also pursuing Franco Mastanuono as they look to put life back into the club. The energetic Argentine playmaker has already played over 20 times for River Plate, scoring one goal in the process.

Aged just 17, Mastanuono is 69-rated in EAFC 25, but – with a potential of 87 – the playmaker will quickly become one of the best passers in the world. It is why he's being pursued by several major European clubs, which means if you do look to sign him in EAFC 25, you will face fierce competition.

Stats

Overall Rating

69

Passing

67

Position(s)

CAM

Dribbling

72

Pace

75

Defending

48

Shooting

62

Physicality

63
2 Semih Kilicsoy (Potential: 88)

Besiktas and Turkey

Semih Kilicsoy

Semih Kilicsoy had a breakthrough 2023/24 campaign. He scored 11 goals in 23 league appearances for Besiktas, whilst – at the end of the campaign – he made his debut for his country, Turkey. A meteoric rise for a talented star. Turkey are always dreaming of having a world-class striker, and they may finally be in luck.

The 19-year-old is tipped for greatness by EAFC, with his potential of 88 placing him second on this list. His stats, although not remarkable, are well-rounded, which means he will be capable of eventually forming himself into an attacker who can dictate matches in the penalty box effortlessly.

Stats

Overall Rating

72

Passing

60

Position(s)

ST/RM/LW

Dribbling

75

Pace

78

Defending

31

Shooting

74

Physicality

71

1 Geovany Quenda (Potential: 88)

Sporting Lisbon and Portugal

Geovany Quenda

Finally, Geovany Quenda has been ranked as the best hidden gem in EA Sports FC 25. Going by his current trajectory, Quenda will not be unknown for much longer, though. With a potential of 88 in EAFC 25, the Portuguese winger is clearly tipped for greatness.

Everything in his career so far suggests that will happen. He's linked with a move to Newcastle, Man Utd and Chelsea after breaking into the first-team at Sporting Lisbon during the 2024/25 campaign. Full of energy, pace and a desire to break into the final third, Quenda will soon become one of the world's most talented wingers.

Stats

Overall Rating

67

Passing

61

Position(s)

RW/LW/RM

Dribbling

72

Pace

77

Defending

21

Shooting

62

Physicality

52

