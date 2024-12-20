Summary You can sign a plethora of talented youngsters for less than £1m in EAFC 25.

EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode allows you to take any team from the depths of the football pyramid and win the Champions League. The biggest clubs in the world are unsurprisingly steeped in money, but not every side is in such a fortunate position, meaning they have to find different paths to greatness.

With transfer budgets varying, it's always a wise decision to look at signing players worth less than £1m. They can be acquired by clubs up and down the pyramid, and – if you're smart – some have heaps of potential. Lower-rated players at Premier League clubs are always looking for regular minutes, after all.

To help you on your way to success, we have outlined the nine best players worth under £1m. It's ranked by their potential, as their eventual rating will be the thing that leads to victory and, potentially, a profit. It's a slightly cheaper version of our 'best hidden gems' list in EAFC 25.

Best Players Worth Less Than £1m Rank Player Club Rating Potential Value (£) 1. Harry Amass Manchester United 60 85 622k 2. Trey Nyoni Liverpool 62 84 1m 3. Tyler Meiser Borussia Dortmund 60 84 600k 4. Francis Onyeka Bayer Leverkusen 60 83 640k 5. Jonah Kusi-Asare Bayern Munich 60 83 640k 6. Joshua King Fulham 59 83 600k 7. Joane Gadou RB Salzburg 57 83 500k 8. Jacob Wright Manchester City 62 82 820k 9. Harrison Armstrong Everton 61 82 820k

Ratings in Career Mode change with several squad updates throughout the year. These values and stats have been taken from the update on December 10th, 2024. Some clubs might also ask for more than £1m, even if their value is below it.

9 Harrison Armstrong

Everton and England

Firstly, Everton's Harrison Armstrong will be hoping to break into the main spotlight soon. Some of the Toffees' greatest players of all time came from the academy, and everything suggests Armstrong can eventually follow that trend as well. However, in EAFC 25, nothing is stopping you from snatching him from Everton's grasp.

The 61-rated central midfielder is worth just over £800k and has a potential of 82. With well-rounded stats already, he will be able to dominate the battle in the middle of the park in the EFL, and he will quickly become a key cog in your system. Everton's financial struggles might make a deal easier to complete as well.

Stats Overall Rating 61 Passing 59 Position CM Dribbling 61 Pace 66 Defending 50 Shooting 50 Physicality 57

8 Jacob Wright

Manchester City and England

Staying in north-west England, Manchester City's Jacob Wright has been given opportunities in the 2024/25 campaign due to the team's injury crisis. He's been able to learn from some of the finest Man City players of all time, with Wright, just like Armstrong, hoping to break through in the middle of the park.

He's well-rounded and comfortable in any situation. With a potential of 82, his current price tag of £820k feels like a bargain if he follows his projection. Man City are steeped in young talent from their academy as well, so there's a strong chance they wouldn't even notice Wright leaving.

Stats Overall Rating 62 Passing 62 Position(s) CM Dribbling 62 Pace 64 Defending 57 Shooting 52 Physicality 57

7 Joane Gadou

Red Bull Salzburg and France

As Premier League clubs dominate this list, Joane Gadou, Red Bull Salzburg's up-and-coming centre-back, stands out like a sore thumb. The 17-year-old Frenchman has already been earmarked as a potential superstar at the back, with the club having a history of producing world-class sensations.

Available for just £500k, signing Gadou feels like a no-brainer. He will be capable of not only winning the ball on the floor and in the air, but he also has an impressive burst of pace despite his rating. It won't take long for him to find his feet in even the hardest competitions in the world, considering he has a potential of 83.

Stats Overall Rating 57 Passing 41 Position CB Dribbling 36 Pace 70 Defending 56 Shooting 33 Physicality 64

6 Joshua King

Fulham and England

Joshua King might only be 17 years old, but he is quickly becoming one of the highest-regarded youngsters in the country. He was named the 2023/24 Scholar of the Year, with everything suggesting that he can become a dominant star in the midfield battle.

In EAFC 25, he is just 59-rated, but EAFC is unsurprisingly tipping him to become one of the best central midfielders in the world. With a potential of 83, it makes sense to look to secure his signature as quickly as possible for a fee of just £600k. He's capable of playing anywhere within the midfield as well.

Stats Overall Rating 59 Passing 59 Position(s) CM/CDM/CAM Dribbling 63 Pace 66 Defending 51 Shooting 50 Physicality 57

5 Jonah Kusi-Asare

Bayern Munich and Sweden

Jonah Kusi-Asare joined Bayern Munich in February 2024 for over £4m, but a fee like that – even for a 16-year-old – was hardly surprising when you look at his record in Sweden. In August 2023, he became the youngest AIK player ever at the age of 16 years, 1 month and 24 days.

Capable of bursting past the final defender of holding the ball up, Kusi-Asare has the potential – 83 in EAFC 25 – to become one of the world's best strikers. He has a current value of £640k, so it is best you try and secure his signature as quickly as possible before it skyrockets.

Stats Overall Rating 60 Passing 40 Position ST Dribbling 59 Pace 61 Defending 26 Shooting 59 Physicality 65

4 Francis Onyeka

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany

From one Bundesliga wonderkid to another. Bayer Leverkusen won the title in 2024 thanks to one of the greatest unbeaten runs of all time. While they clearly have a team for the present, the likes of Francis Onyeka mean they are also built for the future as well.

The German youth international made his debut for the club in October 2024, acting as the start of a promising career. He has a potential of 83 in EAFC 25, which makes his current value of just £640k even more appealing. The best passers in the world might soon have some extra competition.

Stats Overall Rating 60 Passing 59 Position CAM Dribbling 62 Pace 64 Defending 44 Shooting 56 Physicality 55

3 Tyler Meiser

Borussia Dortmund and Germany

Onyeka is joined by 17-year-old Tyler Meiser on this list. The Borussia Dortmund centre-back is yet to play for the senior side – although that is hardly surprising considering his age. However, everything so far suggests he will soon burst onto the scene. Dortmund have a reputation for producing world-class youngsters, and you could take one off their hands as quickly as possible.

Rated at just 60 at the moment, and with a potential of 84, Meiser is unsurprisingly available for just £600k. While his current stats might not be that impressive, he will quickly improve if you give him regular minutes — something a club like Dortmund can't afford to do.

Stats Overall Rating 60 Passing 42 Position CB Dribbling 51 Pace 60 Defending 59 Shooting 29 Physicality 61

2 Trey Nyoni

Liverpool and England

Nyoni is one of Liverpool's brightest sparks — and that was shown during pre-season ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign. The 17-year-old made appearances against Real Betis, Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla, scoring against the latter.

That means, compared to most on this list, he is slightly more expensive, coming in at the cut-off of £1m. However, with Liverpool unable to offer regular minutes at the moment, you might be able to lure him away from the luxury of Anfield. Capable of bossing matches in the middle of the park, he could become an 84-rated star in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 62 Passing 60 Position(s) CM/CAM Dribbling 68 Pace 67 Defending 50 Shooting 52 Physicality 51

1 Harry Amass

Manchester United and England

Finally, Manchester United's Harry Amass is the best player to secure for less than £1m in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode. With a value of just £622k, the 17-year-old left-back can't be ignored, especially if you want to have a position locked down for the next 10, maybe even 15, years.

In real life, he has fallen down the Old Trafford pecking order due to the arrival of Ruben Amorim, but there is no doubt he is still full of talent. With a potential of 85 in EAFC 25, the youngster can become one of the world's best defenders, even if his current stats are not remarkable.

Stats Overall Rating 60 Passing 46 Position LB Dribbling 61 Pace 73 Defending 55 Shooting 29 Physicality 58

