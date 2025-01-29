Summary The Bosman rule states that players can negotiate with clubs six months before their contract expires.

Several world-class players have contracts that expire in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold could all leave if you can make a tempting offer in EAFC 25.

Every year, countless players around the world move to a new club after the expiration of their contracts. It came after the Bosman rule in 1995, which allowed players to move to a new club without a transfer fee at the end of their contract because Belgian footballer Jean-Marc Bosman challenged the previous rules.

This means that footballers have the freedom to negotiate with clubs from six months before – often coming in January. In 2025, some of the world's best footballers are coming to the end of their contracts, and that has been replicated in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode.

You can pick up any of them for free, although you will still have to pay extortionate wages, and we have decided to rank the nine best via their current rating. If you're managing one of the biggest clubs in the world and want to add strength and depth, several of these names will help you massively.

Best Pre-Contract Players in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Name Club Nationality Position(s) Rating at start of EAFC 25 1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt RW/RM 90 2. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium CM/CAM 89 3. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands CB 89 4. Lionel Messi Inter Miami Argentina RW/ST/CAM 88 5. Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Germany CDM.RB 87 6. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool England RB 86 7. Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen Germany CB 86 8. Neymar Al Hilal Brazil CAM/LW 85 9. Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Portugal ST 85

9 Cristiano Ronaldo – 85

Al Nassr and Portugal

To begin, Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star is one of the greatest players of all time and has carried nearly every team he has been at on his back. There will likely be no one quite like him for decades.

He's been at Al Nassr since the start of 2023, scoring goals consistently, but now he is coming to the end of his contract. In real life, it is expected that he stays at the Saudi Arabian supergiants, but – in EAFC 25 – you can pick up the legend before he commits to further years in the Middle East.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most goals in football history with 915, just ahead of Pele (850).

8 Neymar – 85

Al Hilal and Brazil

From one star in the Middle East to another. Neymar, just like Ronaldo, is one of the greatest attackers of all time. In real life, he is on the verge of returning to his boyhood club, Santos, to complete the dream football cycle, but that's not the case just yet in EAFC 25.

The legendary Brazilian, at his best, has always been one level above the opposition. A quick flick there. A stunning dribble elsewhere. His charisma and on-the-pitch personality allowed him to become well-loved by even neutral fans. He isn't at that level anymore, partially due to injury, but bringing in a major name in Career Mode is always good fun.

7 Jonathan Tah – 86

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany

Bayer Leverkusen completed what everyone thought was impossible in 2024. They won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal unbeaten and only narrowly missed out on the Europa League, dramatically losing 3-0 to Atalanta in the final. Jonathan Tah played a huge part in that, and the German has said he will leave in the summer of 2025.

With his pace, power and defensive awareness in EAFC 25, he is one of the best options around. The German is still only 28 years old as well, meaning he can still perform in some of the hardest competitions around for another few years. While there are higher-rated players available, very few make more logistical sense than Tah.

6 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 86

Liverpool and England