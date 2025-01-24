Summary

  • The Premier League has a plethora of wonderkids playing in the division.
  • Tottenham, who are focusing on the future, have the likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall on their books.
  • Manchester City's Savinho is tipped for the best career, though.

The Premier League is seen as one of the best divisions in the world. The likes of Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah, three of the planet's finest stars, all play in England, and they consistently target never-ending silverware in an attempt to etch their names into history.

This is often replicated in EA Sports FC 25 and previous football games. The league is held in high regard, so they are typically blessed with high-rated stars. Running since 1992, the Premier League has also been the home to several unbelievable wonderkids who were billed for greatness.

There's a young crop of talent breaking onto the scene in the Premier League at the moment, including four Tottenham stars. Due to this, we have decided to reveal the nine best wonderkids from the division in EAFC 25. We only included players rated 82 or below, and those with a bigger jump up to their final potential have been ranked higher.

Best Premier League Wonderkids in EAFC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Nationality

Current Rating

Potential

1.

Savinho

Manchester City

Brazil

82

88

2.

Lucas Bergvall

Tottenham Hotspur

Sweden

69

87

3.

Archie Gray

Tottenham Hotspur

England

73

87

4.

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United

England

78

87

5.

Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool

Netherlands

82

87

6.

Mikey Moore

Tottenham Hotspur

England

66

86

7.

Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal

England

68

86

8.

Yang Min Hyeok

Tottenham Hotspur

South Korea

71

86

9.

Luis Guilherme

West Ham

Brazil

71

86
9 Luis Guilherme – 86

West Ham and Brazil

West Ham United's Luis Guilherme comes on as a substitute to replace Mohammed Kudus

Luis Guilherme joined West Ham from Palmeiras in the summer of 2024, but he has had a rocky start to life in east London. On paper, he's a naturally gifted winger, capable of creating separation on the left side with his pace and delivering early crosses into the box. Meanwhile, on the opposite flank, he likes to cut inside and shoot powerfully with his left foot.

Due to this, despite early struggles which are likely due to adjusting to life in the cold and rain of London, the Brazilian has been given a potential of 86 in EAFC 25. He's only 71-rated at the moment and his stats really don't stand out from the crowd, but – with regular gametime in your Career Mode – he can become a superstar.

Stats

Overall Rating

71

Passing

64

Positions

RM/LM/CAM

Dribbling

75

Pace

77

Defending

33

Shooting

62

Physicality

58

8 Yang Min Hyeok – 86

Tottenham and South Korea

Yang Min Hyeok

Tottenham dominate this list with four names, perhaps highlighting how Chairman Daniel Levy has focused on the future instead of signing ready-made stars. It's left Spurs short in depth throughout the 2024/25 season, derailing the Ange-Ball revolution, and the only upside is that the future, on paper, looks bright.

Yang Min Hyeok joined the club in January 2025 from Gangwon FC in South Korea, with the winger quickly being taken under the wing of one of Spurs' greatest players of all time and fellow South Korean, Heung-min Son. While Yang Min Hyeok has yet to make his Spurs debut, EAFC is tipping him to become a superstar with a potential of 86.

Stats

Overall Rating

71

Passing

62

Positions

LM/RM

Dribbling

74

Pace

84

Defending

31

Shooting

66

Physicality

53

7 Ethan Nwaneri – 86

Arsenal and England

Arsenal attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri in action

From one side of north London to the other. Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player in Premier League history after he made his debut in the competition away to Brentford in September 2022 as a 15-year-old. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength — and now he is considered a key part of Mikel Arteta's squad.

Capable of dictating the tempo of matches, the England youth international — who is surely close to a senior call-up – has everything you want from a young superstar. EAFC have tipped him to become 86-rated, but that feels like it undervalues what he offers. Nwaneri could easily become one of the world's best players.

Stats

Overall Rating

68

Passing

66

Positions

CAM/CM

Dribbling

72

Pace

73

Defending

45

Shooting

63

Physicality

50
6 Mikey Moore – 86

Tottenham and England

Mikey Moore preparing for the Europa League

Just like Nwaneri, Mikey Moore is now thriving in the Premier League as a 17-year-old. In the summer of 2023, Tottenham lost their greatest striker of all time, Harry Kane. He came through the academy, and everything so far suggests Moore can become the academy's next superstar.

Although he has yet to score his first goal for the club, Moore's energy, charisma, and fearlessness have made him an adored squad member. He will run at even the best defenders in the world, confident that he can dance around them. Expected to become a consistent part of the starting 11 in the coming years, Moore is also billed as an 86-rated star in the EAFC 25 universe.

Stats

Overall Rating

66

Passing

63

Position

LM

Dribbling

69

Pace

75

Defending

35

Shooting

61

Physicality

53

5 Ryan Gravenberch – 87

Liverpool and The Netherlands

ryan gravenberch liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch is the highest-rated player on this list, and he is already a key part of one of the best teams in the world — Liverpool. Remarkably, the Dutch central midfielder is still just 22 years old; it feels like he has been playing for years, with the star already representing Ajax, Bayern Munich and now The Reds in his impressive, but short, career.

Known for his ability to break up chances and act as a transitional force, Gravenberch is expected to become every team's worst nightmare. Coming up against a central midfielder who can effortlessly control matches is a disaster for any opposition, and – with a potential of 87 – it's likely Gravenberch will become exactly that.

Stats

Overall Rating

82

Passing

80

Positions

CDM/CM

Dribbling

84

Pace

76

Defending

77

Shooting

76

Physicality

78

4 Kobbie Mainoo – 87

Manchester United and England