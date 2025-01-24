Summary The Premier League has a plethora of wonderkids playing in the division.

Tottenham, who are focusing on the future, have the likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall on their books.

Manchester City's Savinho is tipped for the best career, though.

The Premier League is seen as one of the best divisions in the world. The likes of Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah, three of the planet's finest stars, all play in England, and they consistently target never-ending silverware in an attempt to etch their names into history.

This is often replicated in EA Sports FC 25 and previous football games. The league is held in high regard, so they are typically blessed with high-rated stars. Running since 1992, the Premier League has also been the home to several unbelievable wonderkids who were billed for greatness.

There's a young crop of talent breaking onto the scene in the Premier League at the moment, including four Tottenham stars. Due to this, we have decided to reveal the nine best wonderkids from the division in EAFC 25. We only included players rated 82 or below, and those with a bigger jump up to their final potential have been ranked higher.

Best Premier League Wonderkids in EAFC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Current Rating Potential 1. Savinho Manchester City Brazil 82 88 2. Lucas Bergvall Tottenham Hotspur Sweden 69 87 3. Archie Gray Tottenham Hotspur England 73 87 4. Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United England 78 87 5. Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool Netherlands 82 87 6. Mikey Moore Tottenham Hotspur England 66 86 7. Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal England 68 86 8. Yang Min Hyeok Tottenham Hotspur South Korea 71 86 9. Luis Guilherme West Ham Brazil 71 86

9 Luis Guilherme – 86

West Ham and Brazil

Luis Guilherme joined West Ham from Palmeiras in the summer of 2024, but he has had a rocky start to life in east London. On paper, he's a naturally gifted winger, capable of creating separation on the left side with his pace and delivering early crosses into the box. Meanwhile, on the opposite flank, he likes to cut inside and shoot powerfully with his left foot.

Due to this, despite early struggles which are likely due to adjusting to life in the cold and rain of London, the Brazilian has been given a potential of 86 in EAFC 25. He's only 71-rated at the moment and his stats really don't stand out from the crowd, but – with regular gametime in your Career Mode – he can become a superstar.

Stats Overall Rating 71 Passing 64 Positions RM/LM/CAM Dribbling 75 Pace 77 Defending 33 Shooting 62 Physicality 58

8 Yang Min Hyeok – 86

Tottenham and South Korea

Tottenham dominate this list with four names, perhaps highlighting how Chairman Daniel Levy has focused on the future instead of signing ready-made stars. It's left Spurs short in depth throughout the 2024/25 season, derailing the Ange-Ball revolution, and the only upside is that the future, on paper, looks bright.

Yang Min Hyeok joined the club in January 2025 from Gangwon FC in South Korea, with the winger quickly being taken under the wing of one of Spurs' greatest players of all time and fellow South Korean, Heung-min Son. While Yang Min Hyeok has yet to make his Spurs debut, EAFC is tipping him to become a superstar with a potential of 86.

Stats Overall Rating 71 Passing 62 Positions LM/RM Dribbling 74 Pace 84 Defending 31 Shooting 66 Physicality 53

7 Ethan Nwaneri – 86

Arsenal and England

From one side of north London to the other. Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player in Premier League history after he made his debut in the competition away to Brentford in September 2022 as a 15-year-old. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength — and now he is considered a key part of Mikel Arteta's squad.

Capable of dictating the tempo of matches, the England youth international — who is surely close to a senior call-up – has everything you want from a young superstar. EAFC have tipped him to become 86-rated, but that feels like it undervalues what he offers. Nwaneri could easily become one of the world's best players.

Stats Overall Rating 68 Passing 66 Positions CAM/CM Dribbling 72 Pace 73 Defending 45 Shooting 63 Physicality 50

6 Mikey Moore – 86

Tottenham and England

Just like Nwaneri, Mikey Moore is now thriving in the Premier League as a 17-year-old. In the summer of 2023, Tottenham lost their greatest striker of all time, Harry Kane. He came through the academy, and everything so far suggests Moore can become the academy's next superstar.

Although he has yet to score his first goal for the club, Moore's energy, charisma, and fearlessness have made him an adored squad member. He will run at even the best defenders in the world, confident that he can dance around them. Expected to become a consistent part of the starting 11 in the coming years, Moore is also billed as an 86-rated star in the EAFC 25 universe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the age of 16 years, nine months and three days, Moore is the youngest Spurs player to ever play in the Premier League.

Stats Overall Rating 66 Passing 63 Position LM Dribbling 69 Pace 75 Defending 35 Shooting 61 Physicality 53

5 Ryan Gravenberch – 87

Liverpool and The Netherlands

Ryan Gravenberch is the highest-rated player on this list, and he is already a key part of one of the best teams in the world — Liverpool. Remarkably, the Dutch central midfielder is still just 22 years old; it feels like he has been playing for years, with the star already representing Ajax, Bayern Munich and now The Reds in his impressive, but short, career.

Known for his ability to break up chances and act as a transitional force, Gravenberch is expected to become every team's worst nightmare. Coming up against a central midfielder who can effortlessly control matches is a disaster for any opposition, and – with a potential of 87 – it's likely Gravenberch will become exactly that.

Stats Overall Rating 82 Passing 80 Positions CDM/CM Dribbling 84 Pace 76 Defending 77 Shooting 76 Physicality 78

4 Kobbie Mainoo – 87

Manchester United and England