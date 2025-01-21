Summary Going on a 'Road to Glory' in Career Mode makes the mode as fun as possible.

There are several teams available to choose in England, including Wrexham and Notts County.

The goal is to rise to the top and win the Champions League, although you will face hurdles and challenges along the way.

Career Mode in EA Sports FC 25 is one of the most fun – and often stress-free – modes to play. Whilst Ultimate Team requires you to be competitive every match, in Career Mode, you can go at your own pace at any difficulty. You can choose to manage one of the best clubs in the world in the form of Manchester City or you could go for a club in the depths of the footballing pyramid.

The mode was first introduced as Manager Mode in FIFA 04, and – to put it simply – the main premise is to take on a real-life club as your own and have complete dictation on their signings, games and everything else surrounding the club. That is made more fun when you start a 'Road to Glory' with a team that used to be successful.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best 'Road to Glory' teams to manage in EAFC 25 Career Mode. The list stretches across the five main leagues in Europe, all of which have a unique and interesting story. The main goal has to be to win the Champions League, yet you will face countless hurdles along the way.

Ranking Factors

Division - the lower the league, the better.

- the lower the league, the better. Size of club - Clubs that are well-known but struggling are always the best 'Road to Glories'.

- Clubs that are well-known but struggling are always the best 'Road to Glories'. History - Clubs that have big fanbases and used to be successful are always fun to pick.

Best 'Road to Glory' Clubs to Manage Rank Club Division Nation 1. Paris FC Ligue 2 France 2. Hamburg 2. Bundesliga Germany 3. Schalke 2. Bundesliga Germany 4. Wrexham League One England 5. 1860 Munchen 3. Bundesliga Germany 6. Sampdoria Serie B Italy 7. Notts County League Two England 8. Malaga LaLiga 2 Spain 9. Birmingham City League One England

9 Birmingham City

League One – England

"£20m down the drain, Jay Stansfield scores again" has been the chant reverberating around Birmingham City at the start of the 2024/25 season. After years of struggling, they are now owned by Tom Wagner alongside one of the greatest NFL players ever, Tom Brady.

They've been able to spend money handsomely, seeing them break their transfer record consistently. This included the marquee signing of Jay Stansfield. It means there's immense pressure to return the Blues to the promised land and battle against bitter rivals Aston Villa. Back-to-back promotions are never easy, but they’ve already got two players in their squad with an 80+ potential and one of the biggest budgets in the EFL.

8 Malaga

LaLiga 2 – Spain

After a short break away from the game, Malaga are once again a playable team in the EA Sports football universe. The club, situated in the south of Spain, secured promotion to LaLiga 2 at the end of the 2023/24 campaign — but that is still a long way from their greatest heights as a club.

In the 2012/13 season, they went on a fairytale run in the Champions League, with their dreams of claiming the prestigious trophy only stopped by Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals. It will take years to get Malaga back to those standards, especially as the squad needs a lot of work, but anything is possible in EAFC 25.

7 Notts County

League Two – England

Football is a fast-paced world. In most instances, people forget about history and only care about the present and the future, but Notts County are an exception. They hold the tag of the oldest professional football club in the world, with the team – unsurprisingly – steeped in history at every turn.

They are currently playing in League Two, the fourth tier of English football, but that can quickly change if you take control. You will have to sign countless wonderkids and build a talented academy, yet that's part of the fun in EAFC 25. Challenging rivals Nottingham Forest in the Premier League is the target.

6 Sampdoria

Serie B – Italy

Having spent most of the last 30 years in Serie A, Sampdoria fell into the second division in 2022/23 after a truly dismal season which saw them finish rock bottom of the table. This was a distant nightmare during their greatest years in the 1980s and the start of the 1990s. They even won Serie A in 1991 before losing the European Cup final to Barcelona a season later.

However, now in the second tier, they need to act quickly. They have a passionate and loyal fanbase behind them; there are countless Italian wonderkids who could make an impact instantly and, most importantly, in the future. The likes of Claudio Ranieri, Sven-Goran Eriksson and Luciano Spalletti have all managed the club before; now it's your turn.

5 1860 Munchen

3. Bundesliga – Germany

1860 Munich were one of the founding members of the Bundesliga in the early 1960s, even winning the title during the 1965/66 season. Alongside this, they won the DFB Pokal twice and reached the European Cup Winners' Cup final the year before their league triumph. Times change, though.

Now, they are stuck in the third tier of German football. This has been the case for the past seven campaigns, whilst they've watched nearby rivals Bayern Munich win every trophy at the same time. It's not going to be an easy path back to the top, but challenging Bayern Munich is eventually possible.

4 Wrexham

League One – England

