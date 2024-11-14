Key Takeaways You can manage countless teams in EA Sports FC 25.

Sleeping giants Schalke, Hamburg and Portsmouth all offer new challenges.

Wrexham and Birmingham are spending heavily in League One as they look to reach the Premier League.

Career Mode in EA Sports FC 25 has a loyal and passionate fanbase. While it may not be as popular as Ultimate Team – the spearhead of the game – it still has thousands of people playing it every day. Gamers around the world are always looking for new teams to use as well.

With countless official leagues in Career Mode, including the top four in England, you can never truly run out of options when deciding who to manage. Want to manage one of the best clubs in the world? Then pick Manchester City and win the Champions League once again. However, that is not normally the most exciting choice.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best teams to manage in EAFC 25 Career Mode. The list stretches from the top to the third tier, but – most importantly – it features no 'world-beaters'. Each side needs to progress if they want to think about winning the greatest honours, so even though this list is subjective, they are the best choices out there.

Ranking Factors

Best Teams to Manage in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Club Nation League 1. Ipswich Town England Premier League 2. Schalke Germany Bundesliga 2 3. Athletic Bilbao Spain La Liga 4. Portsmouth England Championship 5. Paris FC France Ligue 2 6. Birmingham City England League One 7. Hamburg Germany Bundesliga 2 8. Fenerbahce Turkey Super Lig 9. Wrexham England League One

9 Wrexham

"Welcome to Wrexham". Once just a small mining town in Wales, now one of the most well-known clubs in football. Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mcelhenney have put the name back on the map, as 'Hollywood FC' climb through the EFL ranks with drama and chaos.

Back-to-back promotions leave them in League One, the third tier of English football, so a first venture into the Premier League is not that far away. With an unsurprising transfer and wage budget, you are in the perfect position to challenge for glory, whilst star players like Paul Mullin, James McClean and Steven Fletcher will shine. It won't be easy, though, as League One is immensely competitive, especially since the introduction of another team on this list.

8 Fenerbahce

Currently managed by one of the greatest coaches of all time, Jose Mourinho, you have two options with Fenerbahce in EAFC 25 Career Mode: replace the former Tottenham boss or become him. Either way, Fenerbahce are one of the most exciting teams to guide in this year's game.

For the first time in history, the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium has been added to the game, which adds an extra level of realism for Career Mode saves. They haven't won the league in 10 years — so that's your clear goal – whilst battling the likes of rivals Galatasaray, Besiktas and Trabzonspor will put you under pressure from the beginning. Entertaining players such as Allan Saint-Maximin, Fred, Edin Dzeko and Dusan Tadic are all at your disposal as well.

7 Hamburg

Hamburg shouldn't be in the second tier of German football. Maybe it's disrespectful to other teams in the league, but the former European Cup winners are too big of a name. The one slight issue in real life is that they can never get over the line to return to the promised land.

When they won the European Cup in 1982, no one thought this would ever become reality, especially considering they were a regular mainstay in the Bundesliga up until their relegation in 2018. Now they are stuck in a cycle of disappointment, heartbreak and agony – three emotions fans never want to go through. Can you bring the joy back to the northern German city? If not, the city's canals will be filling up with their tears.

6 Birmingham City

"Birmingham City have broken their transfer record," media outlets said at the start of the 2024 summer transfer window. And then they said it again. And again. And again. You get the idea. Birmingham are now owned by Tom Wagner alongside one of the greatest NFL players ever, Tom Brady.

Despite relegation from the Championship last campaign, they supported the club with over £25m in the transfer window, including the marquee signing of Jay Stansfield. It means there's immense pressure to return the Blues to the promised land and battle against bitter rivals Aston Villa. Back-to-back promotions are never easy, but they’ve already got two players in their squad with an 80+ potential and one of the biggest budgets in the EFL.

5 Paris FC

Most seem to think there is just one football club in the French capital — Paris Saint-Germain. But that's not been the case since 1969, with Paris FC now looking to upset the applecart. Currently playing in the second tier of French football, progressing and beating the city's greatest side is a dream come true, but one that you can make come a reality in EAFC 25.

This is even more prominent at the moment as Red Bull have opened exclusive talks to buy the club and invest heavily. They already have heavy financial backing from Bahrain, so you have the funds to sign young players and look towards glory. PSG, now without Kylian Mbappe, might soon be in the shadows.

4 Portsmouth

Ever since Portsmouth won the FA Cup against the odds in 2008, they went on a downward spiral to mediocrity — and on the brink of liquidation. They dropped as far as League Two, but now they are back in the Championship after finally securing promotion from League One.

Fratton Park is one of the most historic stadiums in the country and it's available to use in EAFC 25. Not only does that mean there is an extra level of realism, but it allows you to feel the true noise of the rowdy but passionate Pompey fans. A return to the Premier League has to be the main goal.

Related 9 Fastest Gold Centre-Backs in EA Sports FC 25 [Ranked] Including Tottenham's Micky van de Ven and Barcelona's Jules Kounde, the quickest gold centre-backs in EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed.

3 Athletic Bilbao

It’s been 20 years since a club other than Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid won La Liga. However, history is there to be broken — and everything suggests Athletic Bilbao could become that club if you manage them in EAFC 25. They won the Copa del Rey last season, but the main goal is the greatest prize in the country.

With Inaki Williams and Nico Williams on either flank, the Spanish club are blessed with two of the quickest players in the game. In real life, they can also only sign players who were born in the Basque Country or those who learned their football skills in the academy; that's not mandatory in EAFC 25, but it would be a fun challenge to implement.

2 Schalke

'Sleeping giants'. It's a term no fan ever wants to hear because it suggests they are failing and struggling to match their expectations. However, on the other side of the coin, it means the greatest comeback story in football history can be written with a bit of magic.

Last season, Schalke sunk to their lowest finish in over 34 years as the club ended up 10th in the second tier of German football. For a club once used to the sparkle of Champions League nights, it's an embarrassment, with financial struggles putting their future as a club under threat. It means the perfect challenge is now here to guide them back to the Bundesliga, as the likes of Felipe Sanchez and Emil Winther Hojlund, in particular, have exciting potential. The only downside is they sold their greatest wonderkid, Assan Ouedraogo, in the summer.