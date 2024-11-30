Key Takeaways Signing wonderkids in EAFC 25 is crucial for success.

There are a plethora of talented youngsters in the lower depths of English football, especially League One and Two.

This includes Birmingham's Jay Stansfield and Reading's Tyler Bindon.

Career Mode in EA Sports FC 25 is all about the long-term plan. You have to ensure you have young players who can compete in the current day and quickly progress over the coming campaigns. It's why the term 'wonderkid' is so prevalent in the community.

Four English leagues are playable in EAFC 25, and the bottom two tiers, League One and Two, are home to not only some historic clubs but also many talented youngsters. The divisions are immensely competitive, so it's always worth looking at the finest prospects from the 48 teams competing in them.

Therefore, ranked on their overall potential, we have listed the nine best wonderkids playing in League One or League Two. We have only included players permanently at the club or on loan from fellow EFL sides to prevent Liverpool or Manchester United stars from creeping in. These are the best talents to scout in the early stages of your Career Mode.

Best Wonderkids in League One and Two in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Player Club League Current Rating Potential 1. Tyler Bindon Reading League One 67 81 2. Jay Stansfield Birmingham City League One 69 80 3. George Hall Walsall (on loan from Birmingham City) League Two 65 79 4. Thierry Small Charlton League One 66 79 5. Marc Leonard Birmingham City League One 69 79 6. Taylor Gardner-Hickman Birmingham City (on loan from Bristol City) League One 69 79 7. Matt Young Salford City (on loan from Sunderland) League Two 57 78 8. Fabio Jalo Barnsley League One 59 78 9. Nathan Lowe Walsall (on loan from Stoke City) League Two 62 78

Related 9 Youngsters With the Highest Potential in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including Lamine Yamal and Pedri, the youngsters with the highest potential in EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed.

9 Nathan Lowe (Potential: 78)

Walsall (on loan from Stoke City)

To begin, Nathan Lowe is one to watch in EAFC 25. The Walsall striker, who is on loan from Stoke, has had an impressive start to his spell in the Midlands. He was named League Two Young Player of the Month for October after scoring four times during the period.

It gave everyone a glimpse into his natural talent, which has been replicated in EAFC 25. With a potential of 78, there's no reason why Lowe can't eventually become a Premier League player. It will take time and patience, yet he will quickly improve if given regular minutes.

Stats Overall Rating 62 Passing 44 Position(s) ST Dribbling 56 Pace 56 Defending 29 Shooting 62 Physicality 65

8 Fabio Jalo (Potential: 78)

Barnsley

Moving up to League One, finding a player from Portugal in the division is, to put it bluntly, a rarity. However, Fabio Jalo has brought excitement and energy to the pitch whenever he has played. After making the unconventional switch from Benfica to Barnsley in 2019, the 19-year-old has had limited opportunities, but he is full of potential.

In EAFC 25, he is considered to be a striker who can also play slightly deeper and out on the right flank. Despite being 59-rated, he has 77 pace, which will allow him to burst past the last line of defence. Naturally, he is a raw talent at the moment, but those skills can be improved with consistent game time.

Stats Overall Rating 59 Passing 47 Position(s) ST/CAM/RW Dribbling 61 Pace 77 Defending 25 Shooting 57 Physicality 50

7 Matt Young (Potential: 78)

Salford City (on loan from Sunderland)

At just 17 years old, Matt Young does not have an Ultimate Team card in EAFC 25. However, as he is playing for Salford on loan from Sunderland, he does feature in Career Mode. If you want a reliable goalkeeper who looks composed within the sticks, Young is not the man for you, but he has heaps of potential.

The youngster has yet to play a league match for Salford, but that's hardly surprising when he is not officially an adult yet. EAFC 25 has given him a potential of 78 – a growth of 21 from his initial rating – which could see him play in some of the hardest competitions around the globe eventually.

Stats Overall Rating 57 Kicking 57 Position GK Positioning 56 Diving 58 Reflexes 58 Handling 55 Age 17

Related EA Sports FC 25 Best Controller Settings Changing your controller settings in EA Sports FC 25 can provide you with marginal gains so you can win matches, even in Champions, consistently.

6 Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Potential: 79)

Birmingham City (on loan from Bristol City)

Birmingham City are the talk of the town this season. After suffering a heartbreaking relegation from the Championship, the Blues decided to spend heavily. And when we mean heavily, we mean it. Highlighted by Jay Stansfield's record-breaking deadline day move, who features later on this list, they outlined their intent, but one of their signings was on loan.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman arrived on loan from Bristol City in the summer, and the deal included an option to buy him permanently at the end of the campaign. The versatile 22-year-old is tipped for growth by EAFC 25, with his stats already painting him as a reliable figure in the middle of the park.

Stats Overall Rating 69 Passing 68 Position(s) CM/RB/CDM Dribbling 68 Pace 73 Defending 65 Shooting 62 Physicality 62

5 Marc Leonard (Potential: 79)

Birmingham City

Marc Leonard joined Birmingham from Brighton for a fee believed to be around £500,000 in the summer — and, at the age of 22, he is considered to be one of the best players in League One. Capable of playing anywhere in midfield, the Scotsman is as versatile as they come.

He has a potential of 79 in EAFC 25 – and if you choose to manage Birmingham, one of the best sides to choose in Career Mode, Leonard will be one of the key cogs in the system as you look to reach the Premier League. In defence and attack, Leonard can excel.

Stats Overall Rating 69 Passing 67 Position(s) CM/CDM/CAM Dribbling 68 Pace 71 Defending 63 Shooting 60 Physicality 67

4 Thierry Small (Potential: 79)

Charlton

Released by Southampton in January 2024, Thierry Small was at a crossroads in the early stages of his career. He opted to join south London club Charlton — and it has proved to be an incredibly smart decision. The left-back, who can also play further forward, is seen to be one of their best players.

In EAFC 25, he is quick – compared to other players at his rating – and he is also versatile. His versatility allows him to play as a traditional full-back or as a wide midfielder, whilst no one can doubt his potential. Charlton are a sleeping giant, and they are desperate to return to the promised land.

Stats Overall Rating 66 Passing 60 Position(s) LB/LM Dribbling 66 Pace 78 Defending 60 Shooting 51 Physicality 68

3 George Hall (Potential: 79)

Walsall (on loan from Birmingham City)

George Hall is on loan at League Two Walsall from heavyweights Birmingham. At just 20 years old, he has the world at his feet, with his long-term future expected to be in the Midlands. In 2023, he signed a three-year contract extension with Birmingham after turning down interest from Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton.

The midfielder is not only quick, but his dynamic dribbling allows him to dance into the final third. He has a potential of 79 in EAFC 25, which could see him become a key cog in the system for the Blues when he returns from his season-long loan nearby at Walsall.

Stats Overall Rating 65 Passing 63 Position(s) CAM/CM Dribbling 67 Pace 82 Defending 61 Shooting 58 Physicality 65

Related 9 Strikers With the Highest Potential in EA Sports FC 25 No Premier League players feature as the nine strikers with the highest potential in EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed.

2 Jay Stansfield (Potential: 80)

Birmingham City

When Stansfield joined Birmingham on deadline day for a fee around the £15m mark, the whole footballing world was shocked. It smashed the previous League One transfer record, signalling the Blues' intent in the division. However, it also came at a risk, knowing they need to secure promotion at the first time of asking.

Once a prospect at Fulham, Stansfield is, unsurprisingly, held in high regard by EA. He already has a rating of 69, one of the highest in the division, and he is tipped to reach at least 80. With his pace and instincts in the final third, that will likely become a reality.

Stats Overall Rating 69 Passing 58 Position(s) ST Dribbling 68 Pace 79 Defending 26 Shooting 70 Physicality 68

1 Tyler Bindon (Potential: 81)

Reading

Finally, Tyler Bindon has the highest potential out of anyone in League One and Two. The Reading centre-back has impressed despite being just 19, and the League One club might be forced to sell him in the coming months. Due to their precarious financial position and Bindon's contract expiring in June 2025, cashing in is a genuine prospect.

In EAFC 25, you could swoop in and make him one of your own straight away. If you do so at a fellow EFL club, you have a defender full of potential. He's likely to excel as a centre-back, but his confidence when dribbling and passing will see him fit in perfectly at a forward-thinking side.

Stats Overall Rating 67 Passing 49 Position(s) CB/RB Dribbling 58 Pace 60 Defending 67 Shooting 32 Physicality 70

Stats via Futwiz (correct as of 27/11/24).