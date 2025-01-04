Summary Wonderkids are crucial in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode as they improve quickly.

The likes of Geovany Quenda, Evan Ferguson and Karim Konate all have a value of less than £10m.

However, not every club is guaranteed to accept your offer, especially if they hold them in high regard.

In EA Sports FC 25, you can take any team from the 38 playable leagues and go on a journey to the very top. Theoretically, nothing is stopping you from managing Accrington Stanley, one of the hardest teams to take control of in the game, and going on a path to the Champions League.

Throughout that journey, you need wonderkids who will improve in rating as time progresses. Not only will that increase their value, but – most importantly – it will lead to greater success on the pitch. Most teams can't afford the highest-rated players in the game as well, so looking for wonderkids – who are often cheap – is smart.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine best wonderkids worth under £10m at the start of your Career Mode. It's important to note that, while every player is valued at less than £10m, some clubs may ask for more before they sell them. The ratings and potential have been taken from the Career Mode squad update which took place on the 17th December 2024.

Ranking Factors

Rating - The higher the rating, the better.

The higher the rating, the better. Potential - The higher the potential, the higher they've been ranked.

The higher the potential, the higher they've been ranked. League and Club - Players who play in 'lesser known' leagues are often cheaper.

Best Wonderkids Worth Under £10m in EA Sports FC 25 Rank Player Club Nationality Value (£) Rating Potential 1. Pau Cubarsi Barcelona Spain 8.3m 74 90 2. Geovany Quenda Sporting Lisbon Portugal 5.8m 73 88 3. Franco Mastantuono River Plate Argentina 5.8m 73 88 4. Martim Fernandes Porto Portugal 4.2m 72 86 5. Roger Fernandes Braga Portugal 5.8m 73 86 6. Karim Konate RB Salzburg Ivory Coast 6m 73 86 7. Kenan Yildiz Juventus Turkey 5.8m 73 86 8. Evan Ferguson Brighton Republic of Ireland 6.2m 73 85 9. Wilfried Gnonto Leeds Italy 8m 74 85

Related 9 Best Free Agents in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode (Ranked) There are a handful of free agents who can make an impact in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode, including a former Real Madrid and Champions League star.

9 Wilfried Gnonto (Potential: 85)

Leeds and Italy

Wilfried Gnonto has always been a raw, yet entertaining, prospect. He did try to force a move away from Leeds, but – despite consistent links to bigger clubs – he is now thriving. It's why he's also the best wonderkid in the Championship in EAFC 25, available for less than £10m.

His potential of 85 means he will quickly become a shining light on the flanks. The Italian's versatility, which allows him to play on either flank or up front, will be crucial. Even in an injury crisis, Gnonto will be able to fill the gaps and impress against defenders who are normally composed.

Stats Overall Rating 74 Passing 65 Position(s) RM/LM/ST Dribbling 79 Pace 87 Defending 31 Shooting 72 Physicality 67

8 Evan Ferguson (Potential: 85)

Brighton and Republic of Ireland

Moving up a league, Brighton's Evan Ferguson has had a tough start to the 2024/25 campaign. He is expected to leave the club on loan in search of game time, but – in EAFC 25 – there's no reason why you can't secure his signature permanently, sorting your attack for years to come.

The Irish striker is a natural in the final third. Capable of holding the ball up, pinging it out wide to his teammates and finding space within the box, Ferguson can carry his team on his back, through the good times and the bad. While he's only 73-rated in Career Mode, that will quickly improve.

Stats Overall Rating 73 Passing 60 Position(s) ST Dribbling 72 Pace 71 Defending 20 Shooting 75 Physicality 71

7 Kenan Yildiz (Potential: 86)

Juventus and Turkey

People who watch Serie A and Juventus might consider Kenan Yildiz to be one of the best youngsters in the world. It's for good reason as well; when the Turkish midfielder is shining, there are very few players who can get close to his elegance, as he dances around the final third.

In EAFC 25, it's crucial you have technical players who can create a chance out of nothing. Yildiz does that, and – with a potential of 86 – he will only improve as time progresses. His value of less than £6m at the start of EAFC 25 feels like a bargain, but whether Juventus will accept your offer is unclear.

Stats Overall Rating 73 Passing 71 Position(s) LW/LM/ST Dribbling 75 Pace 75 Defending 30 Shooting 70 Physicality 62

Related Beginners Guide to EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode Career Mode in EA Sports FC 25 is full of interesting details. We have outlined all of them so you can take your club to greatness.

6 Karim Konate (Potential: 86)

RB Salzburg and Ivory Coast

Meanwhile, Karim Konate is hoping to eventually become Africa's greatest player. Just like Didier Drogba, the forward from the Ivory Coast has all the natural characteristics needed to shine in the final third; it's just about now finishing chances when he is presented with them.

In EAFC 25, Konate is only rated at 73 from the off, so he's perfect for you if you are managing a Championship side. He will quickly improve as you look to reach the Premier League, and – with dynamic potential now a thing in the game – it's more than possible that he could win the Ballon d'Or.

Stats Overall Rating 73 Passing 56 Position(s) ST Dribbling 75 Pace 86 Defending 40 Shooting 70 Physicality 65

5 Roger Fernandes (Potential: 86)

Braga and Portugal

Portugal's national team is thriving with a plethora of talented youngsters at the moment. Roger Fernandes is one of their latest stars, and he will be hoping to make his impact on the international stage quickly. The winger, who graduated through Braga's academy, shines with his pace and energy on the flanks, tormenting the division effortlessly.

Soon, the best defenders in the world will be fearing him, and you could be the manager using him in EAFC 25. Due to his low rating, he will be available for less than £6m. If you're managing a Championship side, Fernandes is, to put it bluntly, one of the best options available from a league full of hidden gems.

Stats Overall Rating 73 Passing 65 Position(s) LM/RM Dribbling 74 Pace 88 Defending 33 Shooting 63 Physicality 58

4 Martim Fernandes (Potential: 86)

Porto and Portugal

Switching to another Portuguese giant, Porto's Martim Fernandes is already showing his talent at right-back. Despite being just 18, he has played regularly for the club, and everything suggests he will only improve in the coming years, especially due to his consistency.

Considering his rating of 72, Fernandes has very few flaws to his card, and he is also the cheapest player available on this list, coming in at just over £4m. As he improves quickly, you will have the right-back position cemented if you secure his signature, but you will face competition to do so.

Stats Overall Rating 72 Passing 65 Position(s) RB Dribbling 71 Pace 75 Defending 66 Shooting 47 Physicality 60

3 Franco Mastantuono (Potential: 88)

River Plate and Argentina

Under INEOS ownership, Manchester United seem to be interested in a plethora of talented youngsters. They're hoping it will fix their catastrophic on-pitch performances recently, and reports suggest they are also pursuing Franco Mastanuono. The energetic Argentine playmaker has already played over 20 times for River Plate, scoring one goal in the process.

Aged just 17, Mastanuono is 73-rated in EAFC 25, but – with a potential of 88 – the playmaker will quickly become one of the best passers in the world. It is why he's being pursued by several major European clubs, which means if you do look to sign him in EAFC 25, you will face fierce competition, especially considering his price tag of £5.8m.

Stats Overall Rating 73 Passing 71 Position(s) CAM/RW Dribbling 77 Pace 76 Defending 52 Shooting 67 Physicality 66

2 Geovany Quenda (Potential: 88)

Sporting Lisbon and Portugal

Geovany Quenda is considered by us to be the best hidden gem in EAFC 25, but everything at the moment suggests he will not be unknown for much longer. With a potential of 88 in EAFC 25, the Portuguese winger is clearly tipped for greatness on the flanks.

He's linked with a move to Newcastle, Man Utd and Chelsea after breaking into the first-team at Sporting Lisbon during the 2024/25 campaign. Full of energy, pace and a desire to break into the final third, Quenda will soon become one of the world's most talented wingers and he can be picked up cheaply in EAFC 25.

Stats Overall Rating 73 Passing 67 Position(s) RW/LW/RM Dribbling 77 Pace 84 Defending 26 Shooting 61 Physicality 58

Related 9 Best Players Worth Less Than £1m in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode (Ranked) Man Utd's Harry Amass and Liverpool's Trey Nyoni feature on our list of the best players to sign for under £1m in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode.

1 Pau Cubarsi (Potential: 90)

Barcelona and Spain

Finally, while taking Pau Cubarsi off Barcelona's hand is unrealistic and quite unlikely, there's no doubt that he is the best wonderkid with a value of less than £10m in EAFC 25 Career Mode. The 17-year-old graduated from Barcelona's academy, La Masia, and he has fitted into the first team seamlessly.

Persuading him to leave is likely to be a struggle, but – if you can – you will have a centre-back who can shine for the next 15 years. Although he is currently only 74-rated, he will improve rapidly, and he has all the raw characteristics to impress in even the hardest leagues in the world.

Stats Overall Rating 74 Passing 58 Position(s) CB Dribbling 71 Pace 67 Defending 75 Shooting 33 Physicality 65

Stats and ratings via FIFACM (correct as of 2/1/25)