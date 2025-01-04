Summary

  • Wonderkids are crucial in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode as they improve quickly.
  • The likes of Geovany Quenda, Evan Ferguson and Karim Konate all have a value of less than £10m.
  • However, not every club is guaranteed to accept your offer, especially if they hold them in high regard.

In EA Sports FC 25, you can take any team from the 38 playable leagues and go on a journey to the very top. Theoretically, nothing is stopping you from managing Accrington Stanley, one of the hardest teams to take control of in the game, and going on a path to the Champions League.

Throughout that journey, you need wonderkids who will improve in rating as time progresses. Not only will that increase their value, but – most importantly – it will lead to greater success on the pitch. Most teams can't afford the highest-rated players in the game as well, so looking for wonderkids – who are often cheap – is smart.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine best wonderkids worth under £10m at the start of your Career Mode. It's important to note that, while every player is valued at less than £10m, some clubs may ask for more before they sell them. The ratings and potential have been taken from the Career Mode squad update which took place on the 17th December 2024.

Ranking Factors

  • Rating - The higher the rating, the better.
  • Potential - The higher the potential, the higher they've been ranked.
  • League and Club - Players who play in 'lesser known' leagues are often cheaper.

Best Wonderkids Worth Under £10m in EA Sports FC 25

Rank

Player

Club

Nationality

Value (£)

Rating

Potential

1.

Pau Cubarsi

Barcelona

Spain

8.3m

74

90

2.

Geovany Quenda

Sporting Lisbon

Portugal

5.8m

73

88

3.

Franco Mastantuono

River Plate

Argentina

5.8m

73

88

4.

Martim Fernandes

Porto

Portugal

4.2m

72

86

5.

Roger Fernandes

Braga

Portugal

5.8m

73

86

6.

Karim Konate

RB Salzburg

Ivory Coast

6m

73

86

7.

Kenan Yildiz

Juventus

Turkey

5.8m

73

86

8.

Evan Ferguson

Brighton

Republic of Ireland

6.2m

73

85

9.

Wilfried Gnonto

Leeds

Italy

8m

74

85
9 Wilfried Gnonto (Potential: 85)

Leeds and Italy

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto celebrating

Wilfried Gnonto has always been a raw, yet entertaining, prospect. He did try to force a move away from Leeds, but – despite consistent links to bigger clubs – he is now thriving. It's why he's also the best wonderkid in the Championship in EAFC 25, available for less than £10m.

His potential of 85 means he will quickly become a shining light on the flanks. The Italian's versatility, which allows him to play on either flank or up front, will be crucial. Even in an injury crisis, Gnonto will be able to fill the gaps and impress against defenders who are normally composed.

Stats

Overall Rating

74

Passing

65

Position(s)

RM/LM/ST

Dribbling

79

Pace

87

Defending

31

Shooting

72

Physicality

67

8 Evan Ferguson (Potential: 85)

Brighton and Republic of Ireland

Evan Ferguson in action for Brighton & Hove Albion

Moving up a league, Brighton's Evan Ferguson has had a tough start to the 2024/25 campaign. He is expected to leave the club on loan in search of game time, but – in EAFC 25 – there's no reason why you can't secure his signature permanently, sorting your attack for years to come.

The Irish striker is a natural in the final third. Capable of holding the ball up, pinging it out wide to his teammates and finding space within the box, Ferguson can carry his team on his back, through the good times and the bad. While he's only 73-rated in Career Mode, that will quickly improve.

Stats

Overall Rating

73

Passing

60

Position(s)

ST

Dribbling

72

Pace

71

Defending

20

Shooting

75

Physicality

71

7 Kenan Yildiz (Potential: 86)

Juventus and Turkey

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz

People who watch Serie A and Juventus might consider Kenan Yildiz to be one of the best youngsters in the world. It's for good reason as well; when the Turkish midfielder is shining, there are very few players who can get close to his elegance, as he dances around the final third.

In EAFC 25, it's crucial you have technical players who can create a chance out of nothing. Yildiz does that, and – with a potential of 86 – he will only improve as time progresses. His value of less than £6m at the start of EAFC 25 feels like a bargain, but whether Juventus will accept your offer is unclear.

Stats

Overall Rating

73

Passing

71

Position(s)

LW/LM/ST

Dribbling

75

Pace

75

Defending

30

Shooting

70

Physicality

62
6 Karim Konate (Potential: 86)

RB Salzburg and Ivory Coast

Karim Konate_

Meanwhile, Karim Konate is hoping to eventually become Africa's greatest player. Just like Didier Drogba, the forward from the Ivory Coast has all the natural characteristics needed to shine in the final third; it's just about now finishing chances when he is presented with them.

In EAFC 25, Konate is only rated at 73 from the off, so he's perfect for you if you are managing a Championship side. He will quickly improve as you look to reach the Premier League, and – with dynamic potential now a thing in the game – it's more than possible that he could win the Ballon d'Or.

Stats

Overall Rating

73

Passing

56

Position(s)

ST

Dribbling

75

Pace

86

Defending

40

Shooting

70

Physicality

65

5 Roger Fernandes (Potential: 86)

Braga and Portugal

Roger Fernandes

Portugal's national team is thriving with a plethora of talented youngsters at the moment. Roger Fernandes is one of their latest stars, and he will be hoping to make his impact on the international stage quickly. The winger, who graduated through Braga's academy, shines with his pace and energy on the flanks, tormenting the division effortlessly.

Soon, the best defenders in the world will be fearing him, and you could be the manager using him in EAFC 25. Due to his low rating, he will be available for less than £6m. If you're managing a Championship side, Fernandes is, to put it bluntly, one of the best options available from a league full of hidden gems.

Stats

Overall Rating

73

Passing

65

Position(s)

LM/RM

Dribbling

74

Pace

88

Defending

33

Shooting

63

Physicality

58

4 Martim Fernandes (Potential: 86)

Porto and Portugal

Martim Fernandes

Switching to another Portuguese giant, Porto's Martim Fernandes is already showing his talent at right-back. Despite being just 18, he has played regularly for the club, and everything suggests he will only improve in the coming years, especially due to his consistency.

Considering his rating of 72, Fernandes has very few flaws to his card, and he is also the cheapest player available on this list, coming in at just over £4m. As he improves quickly, you will have the right-back position cemented if you secure his signature, but you will face competition to do so.

Stats

Overall Rating

72

Passing

65

Position(s)

RB

Dribbling

71

Pace

75

Defending

66

Shooting

47

Physicality

60

3 Franco Mastantuono (Potential: 88)

River Plate and Argentina

Franco Mastantuono in action for River Plate

Under INEOS ownership, Manchester United seem to be interested in a plethora of talented youngsters. They're hoping it will fix their catastrophic on-pitch performances recently, and reports suggest they are also pursuing Franco Mastanuono. The energetic Argentine playmaker has already played over 20 times for River Plate, scoring one goal in the process.

Aged just 17, Mastanuono is 73-rated in EAFC 25, but – with a potential of 88 – the playmaker will quickly become one of the best passers in the world. It is why he's being pursued by several major European clubs, which means if you do look to sign him in EAFC 25, you will face fierce competition, especially considering his price tag of £5.8m.

Stats

Overall Rating

73

Passing

71

Position(s)

CAM/RW

Dribbling

77

Pace

76

Defending

52

Shooting

67

Physicality

66

2 Geovany Quenda (Potential: 88)

Sporting Lisbon and Portugal

Geovany Quenda

Geovany Quenda is considered by us to be the best hidden gem in EAFC 25, but everything at the moment suggests he will not be unknown for much longer. With a potential of 88 in EAFC 25, the Portuguese winger is clearly tipped for greatness on the flanks.

He's linked with a move to Newcastle, Man Utd and Chelsea after breaking into the first-team at Sporting Lisbon during the 2024/25 campaign. Full of energy, pace and a desire to break into the final third, Quenda will soon become one of the world's most talented wingers and he can be picked up cheaply in EAFC 25.

Stats

Overall Rating

73

Passing

67

Position(s)

RW/LW/RM

Dribbling

77

Pace

84

Defending

26

Shooting

61

Physicality

58
1 Pau Cubarsi (Potential: 90)

Barcelona and Spain

Pau Cubarsi, the young Barça defender.

Finally, while taking Pau Cubarsi off Barcelona's hand is unrealistic and quite unlikely, there's no doubt that he is the best wonderkid with a value of less than £10m in EAFC 25 Career Mode. The 17-year-old graduated from Barcelona's academy, La Masia, and he has fitted into the first team seamlessly.

Persuading him to leave is likely to be a struggle, but – if you can – you will have a centre-back who can shine for the next 15 years. Although he is currently only 74-rated, he will improve rapidly, and he has all the raw characteristics to impress in even the hardest leagues in the world.

Stats

Overall Rating

74

Passing

58

Position(s)

CB

Dribbling

71

Pace

67

Defending

75

Shooting

33

Physicality

65

Stats and ratings via FIFACM (correct as of 2/1/25)