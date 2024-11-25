Key Takeaways Career Mode in EAFC 25 can be easy or challenging based on your team choice.

Selecting lower-rated teams like Mohammedan SC or Cesena can lead to more entertaining and difficult challenges.

Managing financially challenged clubs such as Cheltenham Town or Al Kholood in Career Mode is another angle to take.

Career Mode in EA Sports FC 25 can be as easy or as challenging as you want. With there being countless leagues and teams to choose from, you can decide to conquer one of the hardest competitions in the world, the Champions League, or go across the pond and play in America.

While the best teams in the world have the highest-rated players in EAFC 25, those challenges are not normally as fun. This is why choosing one of the worst sides to ever grace the planet is more entertaining — and they are naturally harder. You start the journey with a squad full of bronze players, after all.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine hardest teams to manage in EAFC 25 Career Mode. Stretching from the depths of England to, surprisingly, Spain's top tier, you are spoilt for choice. However, it's important to remember this list is subjective. Every team can be challenging to manage if you give yourself specific challenges, whilst – to some degree – every side can easily rise to the top if you give yourself financial freedom.

Ranking Factors

Quality of squad - If they're lower-rated, it's naturally a bigger challenge.

If they're lower-rated, it's naturally a bigger challenge. Competition - Triumphing in the Premier League is always going to be difficult.

Triumphing in the Premier League is always going to be difficult. Funds - Teams who are poorer can not sign world-class players immediately.

Hardest Teams to Manage in EAFC 25 Career Mode Rank Team League Nation 1. Accrington Stanley League 2 England 2. Bohemians League of Ireland Ireland 3. Bromley League 2 England 4. Crystal Palace Women WSL England 5. Mohammedan SC Indian Super League India 6. Al Kholood Saudi Pro League Saudi Arabia 7. Espanyol La Liga Spain 8. Cesena Serie B Italy 9. Cheltenham Town League 2 England

9 Cheltenham Town

League 2

To begin, we've included a handful of League Two clubs on this list — and, truthfully, all of them will be immense challenges. However, Cheltenham are one of the sides we have picked due to their history. They have never reached the second tier of English football, let alone the Premier League.

Taking them up the ranks after just suffering relegation from League One won't be easy. They do have financial power, but their youth development is not at a strong level. You're going to have to take some bold risks if you want to produce the greatest striker of all time in your academy. The posh town in the west of England is desperate for footballing glory.

8 Cesena

Serie B

Italian football has been built on defensive, cautious and pragmatic styles for centuries. It's how one of the greatest defenders of all time, Paolo Maldini, became a player idolised not just in Italy, but across the world. But what would happen if that was thrown upside down, with a small side in the north of the country dominating the scene?

That's a potential challenge if you take charge of Cesena in EAFC 25. Currently playing in Serie B, they don't have any financial superpower behind them, whilst their highest-rated player is 71 — a stark contrast to the likes of Juventus and AC Milan. It won't be an easy objective, but Cesena, who last played in the UEFA Cup in 1977, are desperate to return to glory.

Related 9 Best Centre-Backs in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including Virgil van Dijk and William Saliba, the best centre-backs in EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed.

7 Espanyol

La Liga

Espanyol are not one of the hardest teams to manage on EAFC 25. That's the case if you look at the situation 'on paper', but once you realise they are in the shadow of their older brother, Barcelona, it's far from straightforward. That's why we've included them because toppling one of the best clubs in the world is going to require everything to be perfect.

Espanyol have never won the league title and last tasted Copa del Rey glory in 2006. In EAFC 25, they have just three gold players, with the rest of their squad comprised of players who really shouldn't be playing in Spain's top tier. It's going to require a major transformation for you to take them to European football, let alone winning the title.

6 Al Kholood

Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League has been in the mainstream news ever since they started splashing cash like it was a dream. The highest-paid players in the league are living a life of luxury with no taxes and luxurious weather, which is considered to be a utopia by some. However, while that makes the headlines, not every team is full of excess cash.

One of those sides is Al Kholood, who – in EAFC 25 – have a transfer budget of just $2.5m. Coupled with this, they are in a 'critical' financial condition, meaning you can't even think about signing any of the best players around the globe. Their best player is 77-rated goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe, whilst former Watford defender William Troost-Ekong also plies his trade there. Reaching the top of the summit is going to be like climbing Mount Everest.

5 Mohammedan SC

Indian Super League

From one league full of money to another division that can only wish it was in that situation. India has a population of over 1.4 billion, making it the most populated nation in the world. Most would think that would, by the idea of probability, translate to success in football. However, despite loving the sport, it's never been the case.

It means the Indian Super League is a challenging league to work in, whilst Mohammedan SC, one of the worst teams in EAFC 25, are situated near the bottom of it. While it's a completely different world to the luxury of the Premier League, the same challenges remain. Competing against the odds is never easy.

Related 9 Best Teams to Manage in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode (Ranked) Including English sides Ipswich Town and Birmingham City, we have come up with the nine best teams to manage in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode.

4 Crystal Palace Women

Women's Super League

Women's football is finally available to play in EAFC. As a new universe is unlocked, there are countless stories ready to be written. Crystal Palace were promoted to the Women's Super League at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, and – although there's a reason to celebrate – the challenge that awaited them could not be underestimated.

The WSL is full of superstars. The best players plying their trade in the league include the likes of Leah Williamson, Mayra Ramirez and Chloe Kelly. Household names, all of whom have excelled at the top of the sport, and Palace are at the opposite end of the scale. In EAFC 25, they have just one gold-rated player, so it's now your job to defy the odds and qualify for the Champions League with them.

3 Bromley

League 2

At the end of the 2023/24 campaign, Bromley were in dreamland. By beating Solihull Moors 4-3 on penalties (after a 2-2 draw), they were promoted to the fourth tier of English football for the first time in their history. Covering Wembley in their club colours, Bromley were finally a football league club.

The backstory, and the years of struggle up to this point, make the possibility of managing Bromley in EAFC 25 all the more exciting. They are in a 'critical' financial condition and they don't have money to throw around heavily. However, if there's one club that can upset the odds, it's Bromley.

Related 9 Youngsters With the Highest Potential in EA Sports FC 25 (Ranked) Including Lamine Yamal and Pedri, the youngsters with the highest potential in EA Sports FC 25 have been revealed.

2 Bohemians

League of Ireland

The League of Ireland is one of the most challenging leagues to sit in the dugout in. It's not a mainstream division, with hardly any coverage across Europe, meaning that players are often unwilling to make the switch. You could have picked any of the clubs in Ireland for this list.

However, we have gone for Bohemians, who finished the most recent campaign in eighth. They don't have a talented squad and they are not in the greatest financial condition. Coupled with a low transfer budget, it won't be easy, but the thought of winning the title and eventually progressing to the Champions League can't be ignored.

1 Accrington Stanley

League 2

"Accrington Stanley, who are they," the famous 1989 advert said. A non-league club at the time, it put Accrington into the mainstream media, making them a recognisable name despite never competing at the top of English football. That's why we have ranked them at the top of this list.

Currently playing in League Two, Accrington are in a critical financial condition, have a small transfer budget and are stuck in the shadow of bigger clubs in the north of England, mainly Manchester United and City. It will take three promotions to reach the Premier League, but once you're there, you can think about writing the club into history. Who said Accrington can't become one of the greatest club teams to grace the planet?